'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon.
The governor's action comes just days after a Florida judge tossed out a challenge to another law calling for a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion after consulting with a doctor.
Amy Weintraub, reproductive rights program director for Progress Florida, said although the governor's signature was expected, it was a shock to the system for those entrenched in the reproductive-rights movement.
"We are feeling especially -- what's the word -- 'embattled' currently," Weintraub remarked. "And of course, we are also bracing ourselves with what the United States Supreme Court is going to decide."
DeSantis said the law will defend those who cannot defend themselves.
Republicans across the nation have added new abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it would uphold Mississippi's law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The court could weaken or overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a pregnant person's right to choose an abortion.
Weintraub noted she is heartened by the number of companies including, Apple, Citi and Yelp stepping up to show abortion care is a workplace issue. They are providing travel support to people who are stuck in states with restrictions beyond Florida's 15-week ban, like Texas.
"Many of the problems that pregnant people experience with their pregnancies cannot be anticipated before this restriction is looming over their heads," Weintraub explained. "These employers recognize that, and they are promising their employees that they will be able to get the health care they need, and I think that's freaking fantastic."
Florida's new law, which goes into effect July 1, does not allow for exemptions for pregnancies from rape, incest or human trafficking. It does exempt if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.
Florida reproductive-health advocates are urging people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers" that offer pregnancy tests and counseling to discourage abortions, and sometimes other resources, such as diapers.
The Florida Legislature recently banned abortions after 15 weeks, and this week, a judge deemed the 24-hour waiting period for an abortion constitutional.
Lisa Kovacs, director of the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund and a member of the Tampa Bay Access Force, said it's important to have accurate information about the full range of options - including parenting, adoption or abortion - but these centers often use deceptive tactics to appear to be regular reproductive-care providers.
"It's a serious issue that they're growing while there's just more restrictions to access to abortion," she said. "The 15-week ban just passed; there's now the 24-hour wait period."
Florida has the second-highest number of crisis pregnancy centers in the nation, with 150 - Texas is the only state with more - compared with 65 abortion clinics. The Florida Legislature has allocated at least $30 million to the Florida Pregnancy Care Network, which supports CPCs, since 2009. Centers also have gotten roughly $68 million in foundation funding in recent years.
Before moving to Florida, Kovacs was a volunteer with NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland. There, she went to a crisis pregnancy center to learn what the experience is like - what's known as "secret shopping." She said another member who was pregnant donated urine so she could see what they would say to someone who is pregnant.
"While we waited for the results on a dollar-store pregnancy test, which was about an hour," she said, "I was told all the ways that an abortion would give me depression, would be a terrible mistake."
Kovacs added that the staff at that CPC shared various other misconceptions, and called her multiple times afterward to check in. She said her experience reinforced the need to find care that's based in science. She pointed to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund's website for a list of abortion clinics and other resources and alkso recommended Plan C, where researchers have vetted many online pharmacies selling abortion pills, testing them for quality and the time they take to arrive, and posting that data on the Plan C website.
A bill to greatly expand health-care coverage for women after giving birth is nearing its final hurdle in the Arizona Legislature - and with bipartisan support, it's expected to pass.
Under Senate Bill 1272, Medicaid coverage for new mothers would expand from 60 days to 12 months. Studies show Arizona currently has one of the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the country.
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said the effort to expand Medicaid coverage - known as AHCCCS (Access) in Arizona - has support from both sides of the aisle.
"I don't think you would see AHCCCS being as supportive as they are if there wasn't support in the governor's office for this," he said. "So, I think all of the indicators suggest that this is going to be a successful bill this year."
According to Humble, the change would benefit many families in the state's low-income and marginalized communities, who have little or no access to affordable health care. The measure was passed earlier by the state Senate and awaits final approval in the House.
Humble said attempts to expand maternal health care in previous sessions were blocked by the Legislature's Republican majority, which refuse to pay for the measure with Arizona tax dollars.
"The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is encouraging states and financially incentivizing states to add this coverage up to the first year," he said. "It's making it a much more palatable bill for those fiscal conservatives that would be concerned about using state dollars."
Former state Sen. Heather Carter, who was a sponsor of similar legislation in previous sessions, said Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely to die than white women within the first year after giving birth.
"We have challenges in Arizona with postpartum deaths," she said, "and so, we need to do all we can to make sure that moms and babies have an opportunity to get life started out on the right foot."
Montana is part of a national trend of increasing challenges to abortion access. An injunction was placed on three abortion restriction bills passed in the 2021 session. Now, Attorney General Austin Knudsen wants the state Supreme Court to lift the injunction.
The barrier to the bills being enforced is a 1999 case, Armstrong v. State, in which abortion access was linked to Montana's privacy protections. Knudsen called the decision "judicial activism."
Caitlin Borgmann, executive director of the ACLU of Montana, described the Armstrong decision as "Montana's Roe v. Wade."
"Without overturning Armstrong, they know that the measures like the ones that passed in 2021 are unconstitutional," she said. "I think that's pretty obvious, and that's why the attorney general is asking the Montana Supreme Court to overturn Armstrong."
The ACLU of Montana, along with the National Women's Law Center and the Center for Reproductive Rights, have filed a "friend of the court" brief, asking the court to keep the Armstrong decision in place. The bills lawmakers passed in 2021 restrict abortion after 20 weeks, require ultrasounds for patients seeking abortions and create barriers to obtaining abortion medication in person and by mail.
Borgman said a contingent of Montana politicians has made it their mission to stop abortions, but past polls have shown the majority of Montanans believe the medical procedure should be legal, in all or most cases.
"I don't think that that threat necessarily represents the will of Montanans as a whole," she said, "and Montana is just different, in that we have this specific protection in the Montana Constitution."
Borgmann said overturning the privacy protections in the Armstrong decision would affect more than just abortion access. She contended it would harm the state's most vulnerable populations, especially members of the LGBTQ community.
"These laws are a clear and deliberate attempt by politicians to undermine and denigrate the Montana Constitution," she said, " and not just the right to abortion, but the right to privacy more generally."