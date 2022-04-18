Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Hearing Today on Transparency in CA School Employee Salaries

Monday, April 18, 2022   

A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today.

Right now only about a quarter of school districts comply with a request from the State Controller to turn over data on how much employees make - from the superintendent to principals, teachers and custodians.

So Senate Bill 924, co-authored by state Senator Steven Glazer - D-Orinda - would require school districts to comply.

"These things only come out with transparency, with disclosure," said Glazer. "I'm less interested in what we pay every school teacher because I think it's all too low; more interested in some of the excessive salaries that some school districts are paying their chief administrators."

The state would then make the database publicly available on the web. Some school districts complain that the requirement would be onerous, especially since they already are sending data on salary ranges to the state Department of Education.

Glazer noted that other local entities - such as special districts, counties and cities - already are required to send in their payroll data.

"Well, the legislation that created this transparency portal for salaries was done in 2014 in California," said Glazer. "It was the broad view of the Legislature and the governor that there should be no exceptions. The loophole that the schools are using to avoid that disclosure is not right. And my legislation seeks to correct it. "

Glazer is one of six candidates running for the office of state controller in the fall.




