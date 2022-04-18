Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
Play

PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
Play

A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

KY Colleges See Enrollment Dip

Play

Monday, April 18, 2022   

Despite a college enrollment drop triggered by the pandemic, Kentucky's colleges are continuing to close gaps in graduation and retention rates, especially among Black and brown students.

A recent report by researchers at the University of California-Los Angeles found nationwide, the pandemic has prompted many students of color to rethink or cancel their plans after high school.

Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said the state continues to focus on how to get more people back into college and onto career paths.

"And we had to do this around the idea that historically we've been leaving people behind," Thompson explained.

Thompson noted the drop in enrollment could present workforce issues. State data released last month showed while the effects of the pandemic linger, nonfarm employment across the state has nearly recovered.

Thompson added the state is continuing to see progress.

"I'm happy to say at all of our four-year institutions, except for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), we have at least an 80% retention rate now, and our HBCU is 70%."

He also pointed out Kentucky has lowered its out-of-state tuition, with the goal of boosting enrollment.

"To bring more people in with the hopes, and with the design, that we're going to get 40% of them to state in the state," Thompson stressed.

The state budget passed by the General Assembly boosts funding for postsecondary education institutions to $80 million annually.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Floridians can follow the state's redistricting process via floridaredistricting.gov. (State of Florida)

Social Issues

DeSantis Would Cut Florida's Black Representation in Half

Florida's redistricting saga continues Tuesday when lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session to essentially give Gov. Ron DeSantis what …

Social Issues

Arizona State Recognized for Recruiting Native Faculty, Students

An article in the Chronicle of Higher Education showed progress has been made at Arizona State University (ASU) in recruiting Native American faculty …

Health and Wellness

Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public …

Coal-fired power plants are the largest source of haze pollution in U.S. national parks. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

EPA Target of New Lawsuit for Not Enforcing Clean Air Act

A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Reg…

Environment

Scientists: Excessive Fuels Likely to Increase NM's Climate-Driven Wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week. Matt …

While some national party leaders might no longer view Iowa as a battleground state, political experts say it still has "swing state" potential in a presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much. Last week, the …

Health and Wellness

Report: Black Women's Health in AR in "Critical State"

Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address …

Social Issues

Healthcare, COVID Response, Military Top 2021 Tax Bills

Tax Day is here, and whether you love or loathe it often depends on if you owe money to the government. Perspective can change with a better …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021