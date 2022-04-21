Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
SCOTUS Declines to Hear Appeal on IL Gas Pipeline

Play

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

A 65-mile gas pipeline in western Illinois is in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider reinstating federal authorization for the project.

Permits for the Spire STL Pipeline, which cuts through Illinois and Missouri, were struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. last year, after the three-judge panel said federal regulators had not done their due diligence when approving the project.

Erin Murphy, senior attorney of energy markets and utility regulation for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), said the failures have had long-term impacts. The EDF brought the initial suit challenging the pipeline authorization in 2020.

"A lot of folks who live along the path of the pipeline, to this day are still facing disruptions to their farmland, disruptions to prairies and ranch land," Murphy pointed out. "There are ongoing negative impacts resulting from the pipeline construction."

The line is still operational, as it's running on temporary permits issued after the lower court's ruling last year. Murphy said those will stay in effect until federal regulators complete their new review.

Scott Smith, president of Spire Pipeline, said in a statement, "There is a critical need to keep this infrastructure fully operational to ensure continued access to reliable, affordable energy for families and businesses in the greater St. Louis region."

The pipeline authorization was issued in 2018 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC, which administers interstate pipeline projects. Murphy said the Supreme Court's decision will mean a more thorough review by FERC this time around.

"The Supreme Court's decision means that the D.C. Circuit Court's decision to overturn approval of the pipeline will stand undisturbed," Murphy noted. "FERC will continue to reassess the project, while ensuring that it is protecting ratepayers, landowners and local communities."

According to Spire, the company serves roughly 650,000 households and businesses in eastern Missouri. While it ends in St. Louis, most of the Spire STL Pipeline is in Illinois, cutting through Scott, Greene and Jersey counties.

Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


