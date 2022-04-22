Monday Deadline for Comments on PA Gas Pipeline Expansion

Pennsylvanians have until Monday to submit public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a gas pipeline expansion in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Some critics of the project say the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has not properly considered all the effects of the proposal.
The Regional Energy Access Expansion, by the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, would add 22 miles of pipeline in Luzerne County and nearly 14 miles in Monroe County.
Jessica O'Neill, senior attorney for the group PennFuture, said the draft Environmental Impact Statement does not go far enough in discussing how additional pipelines would affect natural resources.
"This pipeline would cut across really sensitive, exceptional value waterways, and we don't think the draft EIS does enough to look at the cumulative impact of the cuts through these waterways," O'Neill explained. "There's endangered and protected species; there are a lot of people that rely upon the high-quality waterways for their living."
The public comment deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, and comments can be submitted online. A spokesperson for FERC said the commission will address issues raised in the comments and provide recommendations in a final Environmental Impact Statement in July.
O'Neill added it is important for Pennsylvania residents, especially from the affected counties, to make their views known. She pointed out they will have information unique to their communities the agencies involved might not know about.
"That's how we can make sure that even if these pipelines are built, that appropriate measures are put in place to protect waterways," O'Neill stressed. "And that the permits have appropriate protective requirements and conditions and mitigation requirements, to try to preserve our high-quality streams and wetlands."
Pennsylvania is the nation's second-largest natural gas producer. The proposed pipeline route also crosses habitat for threatened and endangered plant and animal species, including white-fringed orchid, Indiana bat, northern long-eared bat, timber rattlesnake and bog turtle.
It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state.
Texas is the largest energy-producing and consuming state in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But the advocacy group Save Texas said the figures do not tell the whole story. It has posted a list of what it calls the "Terrible 12" biggest contributors to pollution and climate change in the state, and they are all in the energy industry.
Jeffrey Jacoby, deputy director for the Texas Campaign for the Environment, said it is no longer fair to assume the state cannot prosper without a fossil-fuel industry.
"It's important for people to know that there are corporations out there, in spite of the mythology that fossil fuels are leading to prosperity and leading to jobs, that are not acting in Texans' best interest," Jacoby asserted.
According to Save Texas, the number of fossil-fuel industry jobs has decreased over the last three decades, and the companies themselves contribute to the high energy use in the state. Most of the fuel processing and pipeline companies on the "Terrible 12" list operate on the Gulf Coast.
Jacoby noted his organization and others are advocating a transition to more sustainable, renewable energy. He pointed to the negative health effects of oil and gas production, particularly on Gulf Coast residents, and accuses the "Terrible 12" of halfhearted conservation efforts.
"They respond by claiming to be environmentally friendly," Jacoby observed. "They claim to care about climate, they claim to care about communities, they claim to be collaborating with Indigenous communities."
He added the growth in U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas, much of it from plants in Texas and Louisiana, is one reason for the current gas price hikes felt by U.S. consumers.
Conservationists are planting trees on Earth Day to help mitigate the impacts of a warming planet.
Urban areas along Colorado's Front Range become concrete ovens during increasingly hotter summers.
And Christopher Hawkins - urban conservation program manager with the Nature Conservancy in Colorado - said cities are in a unique position to create more resilient communities, and adapt to a changing climate, by planting trees in neighborhoods with little shade.
"Trees provide a whole host of benefits, including mental-health benefits," said Hawkins, "benefits of shade from ambient air and heat reduction. They help create more oxygen, locally. They also help reduce particulate matter."
Particulate matter from burning fossil fuels, wildfires and other sources - when inhaled - can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause serious health effects. Hawkins said improving air quality will ultimately require reducing pollution, but trees can play a complimentary role.
Some studies have shown that trees can help reduce particulate matter locally by 10% to 20%.
Hawkins noted some people are more vulnerable to scorching summers than others, including people with underlying heart and respiratory conditions such as asthma.
"Those tend to be people that are hit harder, when it comes to managing heat stress," said Hawkins. "Elderly populations and communities of color tend to have disproportionate impacts from heat."
Tree canopy cover is not equally distributed in cities such as Denver.
This weekend, The Nature Conservancy in Colorado is partnering with a community-based organization to distribute and plant new trees, building on a multi-year effort to increase shade in one of the most polluted ZIP codes in the nation.
"Globeville First will be distributing about 75 trees to residents, which is pretty significant," said Hawkins. "Globeville tends to have about 5% tree canopy cover, and that's about seven times less compared to wealthier communities where you see about 35% tree canopy cover."
New Mexico is home to some of the worst methane pollution in the country, but new rules aimed at oil and gas operators could be a turning point for hard-hit communities.
New Mexico's Environmental Improvement Board has adopted preliminary methane leak-detection rules some hope will serve as a model for the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Diné CARE (Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment) organizer Mario Atencio on the Navajo Nation said the health of local communities will be improved if methane emissions are reduced.
"The level of exposure, especially to young people, is never talked about with these wells," said Atencio. "It's never designed, like - what is it going to affect the little kids and then the elders? It's never really discussed, it's never really put out there."
Oil and gas operations in New Mexico emit more than one million metric tons of methane annually.
Several counties receive failing grades for ozone pollution from the American Lung Association because respiratory issues are often common in areas where methane - a potent greenhouse gas - is allowed to leak from wells and other infrastructure.
Carlsbad resident Kayley Shoup is a community organizer with Citizens Caring for the Future. She said required monitoring done on a regular basis can't help but make a difference in public health.
"The quarterly inspections at sites within 1,000 feet of schools and homes, especially for front-line community members, it's a game changer," said Shoup. "That's good news for the health of us, especially in the Permian. You have so much production."
Oil and gas operators are expected to begin adhering to the new requirements over the next few months, which Shoup said would create more good will toward the industry - which contributes significantly to the state's financial well-being.
"Oil and gas companies aren't bringing to the table what they should be bringing to the table," said Shoup, "to give back to these communities so that communities can support having an oil and gas industry."
The new state rules complement others adopted last year that end routine venting and flaring.