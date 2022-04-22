Survey: Restaurant Sector 'Unlivable' for Many Women Workers

As the weather warms up, tourists will flock to South Dakota to visit sites like Mount Rushmore, stopping at restaurants along the way. As they sit down to eat, they may not realize a new national survey found women working in the hospitality field describe a worsening environment of harassment and wage theft.



The findings are from the group One Fair Wage. Half of all women and nearly six in 10 women of color said they are not getting enough tips to earn the full minimum wage required by law, and 73% of women report regularly experiencing or witnessing sexual harassment by customers.



Saru Jayaraman, president of the group One Fair Wage, said women have been the face of establishments during the pandemic.



"Asking me to enforce these COVID rules, vaccination card rules, mask rules, social distancing rules on the very same people from whom I have to get tips to survive? That is unlivable," Jayaraman asserted.



She pointed out harassment includes a customer threatening to not tip unless the server removes her mask to show what she looks like. The group noted while some independent restaurants are improving their wages, many national chains are not.



A bill in Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour faces hurdles amid debate it could lead to job losses.



The bill also would prohibit subminimum wages for tipped employees. They get a smaller base pay, with the difference covered by tips or the employer to reach the state level. But Jayaraman argued the requirement to cover what's left is often violated.



She added because servers are overwhelmingly women, men working in kitchens or in management can use it to their advantage.



"Women, who are mostly in the front of the house serving people, are so reliant on pleasing the customer," Jayaraman explained. "That gives power to the managers to say, 'If you do me a sexual favor, I'll give you certain shifts. I'll give you certain tables that will guarantee you'll make more money in tips.' "



The federal subminimum wage is $2.13 an hour. South Dakota's is higher at $4.55, but advocates say it should join the group of states ending a separate minimum wage for tipped workers. The survey was conducted in March, with feedback from nearly 400 respondents.



A bill making its way through the Connecticut General Assembly would protect workers from attending employer-led meetings about politics, religion or union organizing, without fear of being disciplined or fired.



In particular, the legislation would provide workers the freedom to leave so-called "captive audience" meetings, which are often held by employers to provide information to workers during unionizing efforts.



Ed Hawthorne, president of Connecticut AFL-CIO, said employers sometimes use the meetings to intimidate workers and instill fear, claiming a union would negatively affect their workplace.



"This bill is about respecting employees' beliefs and not allowing an employer's belief on politics, religion, union organizing to be forced upon them," Hawthorne explained. "This is why we believe now is the time, in the wake of the Great Resignation, to give a voice back to the workers, so that they do feel respected in the workplace."



The bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee March 29 and is now on the Senate calendar. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association is among its critics, saying it could suppress workplace communications.



The National Labor Review Board's General Counsel said this month she will ask the board to find the mandatory meetings illegal.



Jessica Petronella, organizing director for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371 in Fairfield County, said at a Dollar General store in Barkhamsted, workers were told in meetings if they were to unionize, the company would have to close the store. She thinks making meetings optional would also mean more fair elections.



"They scare them in those meetings by talking about dues, talking about assessments and a lot of the information that they provide is not accurate," Petronella pointed out. "Though it's illegal to do that, to close the store for organizing, just having that in the back of your mind is incredibly intimidating."



William Tong, the state Attorney General, supports the bill. The Senate's Labor and Public Employees Committee recently advanced a bill to provide unemployment benefits to striking workers.



With summer approaching, construction sounds will be heard across Minnesota. But a regional labor group says on some sites, there's likely to be more exploitation of marginalized workers.



The latest analysis from the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center says reliable, family-supporting jobs in construction have fallen by the wayside.



As of 2019, only 12% of these workers are union supported. The report says that leads to unpaid overtime and lack of benefits.



Minnesota construction worker Macario Alcocer said that's his situation, adding he was seriously injured on the job. Through an interpreter, he noted the toll it has taken.



"[In Spanish, then English] Yes, it was a bad experience, you know," said Alcocer, "and really affected me financially and mentally, and physically."



Alcocer, who is from Mexico, added that one employer threatened retaliation if he didn't return to work right away.



Because of the lack of protections, researchers say 39% of families of construction workers are enrolled in at least one safety-net program. That need for public assistance results in $28 billion a year in taxpayer costs.



Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said many people in the Midwest assume this isn't much of a problem here - but his union stresses that it is.



"This is, I think, a myth of people who live in the northern part of the country," said Duininck, "up in the upper Midwest here, where we say, 'Oh, that kind of thing probably happens in California and Arizona,' or you know, 'It might happen in Texas where the workforce crosses the border.' But we see a lot of workers that are up here."



He called on government agencies to adopt more oversight, along with the need for OSHA to be more active at job sites.



Later this week, regional labor councils will protest construction worker abuse and tax fraud in the industry throughout the U.S. and Canada.







