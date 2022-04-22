Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud.



The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online resource to help veterans learn about common scams targeting them and their families.



AARP said veterans, active-duty service members and family members are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.



Mike Kessler, a volunteer at the Central Ohio AARP Fraud Watch Network, explains as a group, veterans lost more than $267 million last year, a 162% increase from 2020. He believes the amount could be much higher.



"A lot of times what we see are that people are victims, and they don't want to talk about it in public," Kessler acknowledged. "They don't want people to think that maybe they're losing their edge, or that they're just not smart enough to have spotted it. And they'd rather take the loss than share that with other people."



To help prevent fraud, Kessler suggested signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service, having strong and unique passwords for each online account, and placing a free security freeze on credit reports at each of the three major credit bureaus.



An AARP survey found one in three military members or veterans lost money to scams specifically trying to take advantage of the trust they have in the military community. Kessler pointed out con artists have many tricks up their sleeves.



"'I was a colonel in the Army, or my brother died in Vietnam,' something to develop that common bond," Kessler outlined. "Another way is scarcity: 'There's very few benefits left, you better get it right now.' Or phantom riches: 'You can get rich beyond your wildest dreams by barely doing anything.' "



AARP Ohio also has trained volunteers who can speak to veterans groups, faith communities and others about fraud prevention. It is how Kessler learned the story of an Ohio woman who was the victim of a "grandparent scam." He explained someone posing as her grandson, who was serving in the Army, called and told her he needed to get to Canada for his best friend's wedding, but his airline ticket had been stolen.



"And this woman did send the money because, 'My grandson's fighting for our country, and he needed it right now. His voice didn't sound right but, you know, Afghanistan's so far away, I wired him the money,' " Kessler recounted.



Elder abuse is experienced by at least one in 10 people aged 60 and older who live at home, and AARP Wyoming is working to ensure people have the information they need to protect themselves and family members.



Paul Greenwood, a former San Diego deputy district attorney, said the actual number of incidents is much higher. Greenwood has prosecuted more than 750 felony cases of both physical and financial elder abuse, which he calls a hidden crime.



"And it is the one that perpetrators rely on, because there is so much silence out there about the crime," Greenwood pointed out. "Silence about reporting it by the victim because of embarrassment, maybe they know the perpetrator."



Abuse can be financial, physical, psychological, and extreme cases involve homicide. Greenwood noted one telltale sign of abuse is a distinct change in mood or deviations from normal behavior.



Greenwood will lead a Teletown Hall for preventing abuse at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19. To join the free event, call 833-380-0685. If you believe someone has fallen victim to abuse, call Adult Protective Services at 1-800-457-3659.



Social isolation during the pandemic may have contributed to a rise in romance scams. Greenwood explained perpetrators steal a legitimate person's identity, often someone with a military background. They troll dating sites looking for victims, and begin an online courtship. He added he is surprised by how many older adults fall victim, convinced they have found the love of their life.



"Although they've never met them, they've never even seen them in a FaceTime chat," Greenwood observed. "But then are willing to part with money when some tragedy befalls the so-called love interest."



Greenwood added stopping such crimes is not just up to family members and law enforcement. Neighbors, bank tellers, mail carriers, hairdressers, and clergy all need to know what to look for, because Greenwood emphasized it is our collective responsibility to not stay silent.



"If we suspect that a loved one or a neighbor is a victim of some form of either financial or physical abuse, then it is our duty to make that call to our local adult protective services," Greenwood urged.



