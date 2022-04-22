Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Friday, April 22, 2022   

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud.

The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online resource to help veterans learn about common scams targeting them and their families.

AARP said veterans, active-duty service members and family members are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.

Mike Kessler, a volunteer at the Central Ohio AARP Fraud Watch Network, explains as a group, veterans lost more than $267 million last year, a 162% increase from 2020. He believes the amount could be much higher.

"A lot of times what we see are that people are victims, and they don't want to talk about it in public," Kessler acknowledged. "They don't want people to think that maybe they're losing their edge, or that they're just not smart enough to have spotted it. And they'd rather take the loss than share that with other people."

To help prevent fraud, Kessler suggested signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service, having strong and unique passwords for each online account, and placing a free security freeze on credit reports at each of the three major credit bureaus.

An AARP survey found one in three military members or veterans lost money to scams specifically trying to take advantage of the trust they have in the military community. Kessler pointed out con artists have many tricks up their sleeves.

"'I was a colonel in the Army, or my brother died in Vietnam,' something to develop that common bond," Kessler outlined. "Another way is scarcity: 'There's very few benefits left, you better get it right now.' Or phantom riches: 'You can get rich beyond your wildest dreams by barely doing anything.' "

AARP Ohio also has trained volunteers who can speak to veterans groups, faith communities and others about fraud prevention. It is how Kessler learned the story of an Ohio woman who was the victim of a "grandparent scam." He explained someone posing as her grandson, who was serving in the Army, called and told her he needed to get to Canada for his best friend's wedding, but his airline ticket had been stolen.

"And this woman did send the money because, 'My grandson's fighting for our country, and he needed it right now. His voice didn't sound right but, you know, Afghanistan's so far away, I wired him the money,' " Kessler recounted.

Disclosure: AARP Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Senior Issues.


