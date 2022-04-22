Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud.
The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online resource to help veterans learn about common scams targeting them and their families.
AARP said veterans, active-duty service members and family members are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.
Mike Kessler, a volunteer at the Central Ohio AARP Fraud Watch Network, explains as a group, veterans lost more than $267 million last year, a 162% increase from 2020. He believes the amount could be much higher.
"A lot of times what we see are that people are victims, and they don't want to talk about it in public," Kessler acknowledged. "They don't want people to think that maybe they're losing their edge, or that they're just not smart enough to have spotted it. And they'd rather take the loss than share that with other people."
To help prevent fraud, Kessler suggested signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service, having strong and unique passwords for each online account, and placing a free security freeze on credit reports at each of the three major credit bureaus.
An AARP survey found one in three military members or veterans lost money to scams specifically trying to take advantage of the trust they have in the military community. Kessler pointed out con artists have many tricks up their sleeves.
"'I was a colonel in the Army, or my brother died in Vietnam,' something to develop that common bond," Kessler outlined. "Another way is scarcity: 'There's very few benefits left, you better get it right now.' Or phantom riches: 'You can get rich beyond your wildest dreams by barely doing anything.' "
AARP Ohio also has trained volunteers who can speak to veterans groups, faith communities and others about fraud prevention. It is how Kessler learned the story of an Ohio woman who was the victim of a "grandparent scam." He explained someone posing as her grandson, who was serving in the Army, called and told her he needed to get to Canada for his best friend's wedding, but his airline ticket had been stolen.
"And this woman did send the money because, 'My grandson's fighting for our country, and he needed it right now. His voice didn't sound right but, you know, Afghanistan's so far away, I wired him the money,' " Kessler recounted.
Disclosure: AARP Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
This Saturday is National Health Care Decisions Day, a reminder everyone should have plans in place in case they need medical attention and are unable to state their wishes.
Kim Callinan, president and CEO of Compassion & Choices, which advocates for medical aid in dying for people with terminal illnesses, said having medical directives for end-of-life care is important not only for the person, but for their family.
"One in two seniors now die with or from dementia, and unfortunately, most are not planning for what the end might look like," Callinan stated. "Without planning, you're leaving your loved ones and caregivers having to make just heart-wrenching decisions about the care you receive or do not receive at life's end."
She added there is an even greater need in the Latino community, which research shows is the group least likely to complete advance health care directives.
Compassion & Choices has an End-of-Life Decision Guide in Spanish as well as English.
Texas is among the top 10 states for Alzheimer's deaths, and of the estimated 6.2 million Americans over age 65 with Alzheimer's disease, more than half are women. Women are also more likely to have other forms of dementia.
Callinan noted advances in medicine have prolonged life for many people, but in some cases, it can also lead to years of suffering.
"With planning, you're able to disrupt the system and have a much more compassionate end," Callinan contended. "Without planning, you're subjected to a health care system that is going to focus on prolonging life, which in the case of someone with advanced dementia, often prolongs suffering."
Callinan acknowledged it is not easy to have such conversations with loved ones, but pointed out there are resources available to help.
"For National Health Care Decisions Day, I would encourage everyone to have conversations with their loved ones about the care that you would want at the end of life," Callinan urged. "In particular, use our Dementia Values and Priorities Tool, so that you can document your care preferences to safeguard your future."
In Texas, more than one million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people with dementia, putting in almost two billion hours a year, care which would otherwise cost the state more than $25 billion.
Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Elder abuse is experienced by at least one in 10 people aged 60 and older who live at home, and AARP Wyoming is working to ensure people have the information they need to protect themselves and family members.
Paul Greenwood, a former San Diego deputy district attorney, said the actual number of incidents is much higher. Greenwood has prosecuted more than 750 felony cases of both physical and financial elder abuse, which he calls a hidden crime.
"And it is the one that perpetrators rely on, because there is so much silence out there about the crime," Greenwood pointed out. "Silence about reporting it by the victim because of embarrassment, maybe they know the perpetrator."
Abuse can be financial, physical, psychological, and extreme cases involve homicide. Greenwood noted one telltale sign of abuse is a distinct change in mood or deviations from normal behavior.
Greenwood will lead a Teletown Hall for preventing abuse at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19. To join the free event, call 833-380-0685. If you believe someone has fallen victim to abuse, call Adult Protective Services at 1-800-457-3659.
Social isolation during the pandemic may have contributed to a rise in romance scams. Greenwood explained perpetrators steal a legitimate person's identity, often someone with a military background. They troll dating sites looking for victims, and begin an online courtship. He added he is surprised by how many older adults fall victim, convinced they have found the love of their life.
"Although they've never met them, they've never even seen them in a FaceTime chat," Greenwood observed. "But then are willing to part with money when some tragedy befalls the so-called love interest."
Greenwood added stopping such crimes is not just up to family members and law enforcement. Neighbors, bank tellers, mail carriers, hairdressers, and clergy all need to know what to look for, because Greenwood emphasized it is our collective responsibility to not stay silent.
"If we suspect that a loved one or a neighbor is a victim of some form of either financial or physical abuse, then it is our duty to make that call to our local adult protective services," Greenwood urged.
A hearing is set for today in Sacramento for a bill which would make Medi-Cal accessible to more people.
Low-income older adults and people with disabilities who make just over the Medi-Cal limit have to pay 60% of their monthly income as a share of cost, minus a set amount for living expenses. The so-called "maintenance level" is set at just $600 a month.
Tiffany Huyenh-Cho, senior staff attorney for Justice in Aging, a law firm advocating for older adults and persons with disabilities, said Assembly Bill 1900 raises the maintenance level to 138% of the federal poverty level, which works out to about $1,400 a month.
"It would free up income to pay for food, rent and other expenses," Huyenh-Cho explained. "Because the maintenance need level won't be set at such a low number, at $600 a month for a single person."
So far there is no registered opposition to the bill. The high cost of living in the Golden State makes it nearly impossible to cover basic necessities on $600 a month.
Some 91,000 Californians participate in the share-of-cost program, excluding people in long-term care, and 57,000 are older adults and persons with disabilities.
Today's hearing before the Assembly Committee on Health will be livestreamed starting at 1:30 p.m.
Huyenh-Cho pointed out at the current maintenance level, many people cannot afford to use the share-of-cost program.
"It forces people to forgo medical care because that share of cost is so high," Huyenh-Cho observed. "Or folks are forced to move into a skilled nursing facility because they can't afford the wraparound services that Medi-Cal may cover that allow a person to live in their home."
Advocates say health equity is a big concern because a disproportionate percentage of patients on the share-of-cost program are people of color on fixed incomes.
Disclosure: Justice in Aging contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.