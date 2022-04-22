Grassroots Awareness Builds about 'Forever Chemicals'

Compared to other states, North Dakota has not seen a lot of documented water contamination from the "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), but residents who suspect there may be exposure in their community are being urged to follow up.



The Center for Health, Environment and Justice is encouraging grassroots efforts to address suspected contamination. Policymakers and scientists are paying more attention to health risks tied to the human-made compounds found in many consumer products and firefighting foam.



Andrea Amico, co-founder of the Testing for Pease community action group in New Hampshire, said for anyone thinking about getting involved, there are ways to make your voice heard.



"Testifying at government hearings on PFAS, attending and presenting at national conferences, participating in exposure assessments and health studies," Amico outlined.



Amico became involved after her family was affected by contaminated drinking water near a former Air Force Base in her state, where firefighting foam had been used in training. In 2020, North Dakota collected samples from dozens of water systems, yielding three minor detections, and there are concerns with soil contamination reported at sites like Fargo's Air National Guard Base.



In addition to military sites, Amico pointed out people living in industrial areas and near landfills should be aware of what's potentially lurking in their groundwater. The national coalition she is involved with has established goals to help protect communities around the country.



"And we want to work towards regulation of PFAS as a class, and we want it at one part per trillion or less, as we feel that is the most protective standard for communities," Amico asserted.



She added challenges include navigating the multiple layers of communication in reaching out to regulators and elected officials.



While the military funded the cleanup of the site near her home, Amico noted those examples are rare. The federal infrastructure law approved last year included $10 billion to address PFAS contamination nationwide.



An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top the list.



The 2022 "Dirty Dozen" from the Environmental Working Group also include nectarines, apples, grapes, peppers, cherries, peaches, pears, celery and tomatoes. Sydney Swanson, a healthy-living science analyst for the group, said the data comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, based on 45,000 produce samples.



"This year, we did find that over 70% of conventional produce sold in the United States was contaminated with pesticides," she said. "While everything tested was within legal limits, we believe that 'legal' does not mean 'safe.'"



Farmers have said they only apply pesticides approved by the feds. EWG said people should still eat lots of fruits and vegetables, but recommends they choose organic produce. Last year, the Biden administration reinstated an Obama-era ban on the notorious pesticide chlorpyrifos, a ban that was lifted during the Trump years.



Swanson said people should wash all fruits and vegetables, but noted that the USDA also washes the produce samples before testing them.



"The USDA washes them and prepares them the exact same way that a consumer would prepare them at home," she said, "and they test it that way. So, the pesticide residue that we would be exposed to is the same amount that the USDA is detecting."



The group also publishes a list of produce it calls the "Clean Fifteen" - on which almost 70% of samples had no detectable pesticide residues. That list includes, starting with the cleanest: avocados, sweet corn, pineapple, onions, papaya, frozen sweet peas, asparagus, honeydew, kiwis, cabbage, mushrooms, cantaloupe, mangoes, watermelon and sweet potatoes.



A new report grades clothing companies based on their commitment to phasing out a toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS.



Three of the companies graded are based in Oregon, including Keen Footwear, which received an 'A minus' for removing PFAS from its shoes. However, Nike and Portland-based Columbia Sportswear fared worse, getting 'D plus' and 'F' grades, respectively.



Charlie Fisher is state director of the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group, or OSPIRG. He said PFAS are used to make clothing water, grease and stain resistant.



"The problem is that these chemicals are toxic to human health and persist in the environment and our bodies for so long that they have been given the nickname 'forever chemicals'," said Fisher. "And exposure to PFAS has been linked to really a wide range of serious health effects, such as kidney and liver disease, immune system suppression and even cancer."



Of the 30 apparel brands surveyed in the report, 18 received a 'D' grade or lower for their weak commitments to eliminating PFAS. Levi Strauss received the highest marks.



The report was compiled by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Fashion FWD, and the US PIRG Education Fund.



Fisher said companies such as Columbia Sportswear are making some efforts to get PFAS out of their supply chain. He said Columbia Sportswear has a sustainable clothing line committed to removing PFAS this year.



"It demonstrates that they believe there's a feasibility in removing PFAS from the supply chain, yet they haven't made any commitments for the rest of their products," said Fisher. "And so, they show that it's possible and we just think that it's time that they take the next step."



The report recommends companies phase out PFAS and replace them with safe alternatives. It also says the apparel brands should label clothing that has PFAS in it so that consumers can make informed decisions about what they're buying.







