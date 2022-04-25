Despite Stresses, Study Shows Students Value Higher Education

In the wake of stresses, disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college and university students who stopped out over the past two years want to return.
Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed high school graduates 18 and older who were either current college students, enrolled before or during COVID and dropped out, or never enrolled.
Lumina's Vice President for Impact and Planning Courtney Brown explained that enrollment in higher education dropped dramatically during the pandemic - more 5% since fall 2019. However, she said there still is great interest.
"High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job," said Brown. "So, the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education."
Emotional stress was the primary reason most students said they had considered stopping out, followed by concerns about COVID, the cost and the difficulty of coursework.
Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education Randy Gardner said programs such as Ohio's College Come Back Program, and Second Chance Grant are helping former students get back to class, even those with debt.
"With our demographics we cannot continue to provide for the workforce of the future with just high school graduates who enter college," said Gardner. "We need to re-engage former college students and encourage not only college but also the trades, apprenticeships, credentials and certificates."
Gardner said they're also connecting students with opportunities to reduce the cost of a post-secondary credential or degree, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application for federal financial aid.
"People are better off if they have a credential or certificate or trade skill or college degree," said Gardner. "They're likely to have better wages, they're likely to have better health care outcomes, they're more likely to be employed if we can encourage them and support them in their endeavors."
Beyond financial aid, the report suggests whole-student supports such as child care and emergency aid, as well as mental health counseling. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine appropriated more than $13 million CARES Act dollars to directly support mental-health counseling and support.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A bill before the Michigan Legislature would bring financial education into the state's public schools, by requiring high school students to take a course in personal finance.
The legislation passed the Michigan state House with bipartisan support, and is now before the state Senate.
Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, a bill sponsor, said student-loan debt and credit-card debt are high, and many are not saving for retirement like they should. She hopes having financial education in school could help them make the best possible decisions.
"If you're not learning at home, or teaching it to yourself, it's a topic that can be missed," Farrington pointed out. "And financial education is so important in building a set of skills and good habits for our young adults in their everyday life."
April is National Financial Literacy Month, and Farrington encouraged teens and young adults to talk to their families and their local banks or credit unions and ask questions about financial matters, so they can learn the skills before they need to put them to use.
Beth Troost, executive director of the Michigan Credit Union Foundation, noted credit unions have existing programs to complement a financial education program in schools. She said many credit unions operate what they call student-run or in-school credit unions, where students from elementary school to high school learn to save and plan by making deposits into accounts at their school. She added Michigan credit unions hod "financial reality fairs," an experiential activity where students simulate budgeting for a month.
"They make the decisions on their consumption for food and housing and clothing and everything they need to do on a budget," Troost explained. "And they end up balancing their budget at the end and talking to financial counselors. So it gives them a real slice of reality about what independent financial life is going to be."
Troost added from spending, saving and planning to borrowing and investing, it is important for people to be familiar with the concepts at a young age, so they can build on them through each stage of their lives.
A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today.
Right now only about a quarter of school districts comply with a request from the State Controller to turn over data on how much employees make - from the superintendent to principals, teachers and custodians.
So Senate Bill 924, co-authored by state Senator Steven Glazer - D-Orinda - would require school districts to comply.
"These things only come out with transparency, with disclosure," said Glazer. "I'm less interested in what we pay every school teacher because I think it's all too low; more interested in some of the excessive salaries that some school districts are paying their chief administrators."
The state would then make the database publicly available on the web. Some school districts complain that the requirement would be onerous, especially since they already are sending data on salary ranges to the state Department of Education.
Glazer noted that other local entities - such as special districts, counties and cities - already are required to send in their payroll data.
"Well, the legislation that created this transparency portal for salaries was done in 2014 in California," said Glazer. "It was the broad view of the Legislature and the governor that there should be no exceptions. The loophole that the schools are using to avoid that disclosure is not right. And my legislation seeks to correct it. "
Glazer is one of six candidates running for the office of state controller in the fall.
New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic.
An education advocacy group aims to get more students financially on track for college. Analysis from The Education Trust-New York found the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rate gap persists two years into the pandemic, particularly for schools serving students from low-income backgrounds.
Jeff Smink, deputy director of The Education Trust-New York, said the figures are concerning.
"We know that higher completion rates of FAFSA leads to more students enrolling in college, particularly from low-income areas," Smink observed. "So this can also be a leading indicator of maybe something we are seeing from the pandemic, which could be a lot of students dropped out. We know some students were forced to take jobs."
New York students are missing out on an estimated $152 million in federal financial aid by not filling out the FAFSA, plus other resources from the New York State Tuition Assistance Program.
Smink pointed out The Education Trust offers an online toolkit for students and families explaining the FAFSA process, along with other federal and state dollars available for tuition assistance.
He explained it is about taking a community-wide approach to ensure students have the resources they need to complete their applications.
"One of the things we've seen be successful is having schools and guidance counselors really push this information and work with students," Smink noted. "But also having community partners work with schools and work with students to improve those completion rates."
The Education Trust also supports the New York FAFSA Completion Challenge, which recognizes schools with high FAFSA completion rates and make big strides in improving completion rates.
After May 1, 12 awards will be granted across the state to schools, offering $750 to be used as a scholarship for students.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.