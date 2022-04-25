Monday, April 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 25, 2022
Play

A bill to protect California election workers gets a hearing, Connecticut's Children's Trust Fund could boost investments in families and child care, and Emmanuel Macron wins reelection in France.

2022Talks - April 25, 2022
Play

Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies charges of insurrection, and new details emerge on a top Republican's efforts to encourage former President Trump to resign.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Despite Stresses, Study Shows Students Value Higher Education

Play

Monday, April 25, 2022   

In the wake of stresses, disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college and university students who stopped out over the past two years want to return.

Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed high school graduates 18 and older who were either current college students, enrolled before or during COVID and dropped out, or never enrolled.

Lumina's Vice President for Impact and Planning Courtney Brown explained that enrollment in higher education dropped dramatically during the pandemic - more 5% since fall 2019. However, she said there still is great interest.

"High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job," said Brown. "So, the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education."

Emotional stress was the primary reason most students said they had considered stopping out, followed by concerns about COVID, the cost and the difficulty of coursework.

Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education Randy Gardner said programs such as Ohio's College Come Back Program, and Second Chance Grant are helping former students get back to class, even those with debt.

"With our demographics we cannot continue to provide for the workforce of the future with just high school graduates who enter college," said Gardner. "We need to re-engage former college students and encourage not only college but also the trades, apprenticeships, credentials and certificates."

Gardner said they're also connecting students with opportunities to reduce the cost of a post-secondary credential or degree, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application for federal financial aid.

"People are better off if they have a credential or certificate or trade skill or college degree," said Gardner. "They're likely to have better wages, they're likely to have better health care outcomes, they're more likely to be employed if we can encourage them and support them in their endeavors."

Beyond financial aid, the report suggests whole-student supports such as child care and emergency aid, as well as mental health counseling. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine appropriated more than $13 million CARES Act dollars to directly support mental-health counseling and support.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




get more stories like this via email
A protest led by Democrats including Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville temporarily halted the Florida House's consideration of Gov. Ron DeSantis' congressional map. (Rep. Angie Nixon/Facebook)

Social Issues

DeSantis Wages War Against Anti-Racism, Corporate 'Wokeness'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been confronting a lot of issues dealing with race and inclusion. The latest is his signing into law his version of Florida's …

Environment

Evers Touts New WI Office of Environmental Justice

Wisconsin has a new Office of Environmental Justice, which is tasked with centering equity and fairness as the state proceeds with a new clean-energy …

Social Issues

Program Doubles Food Budget for SNAP Participants at Farmers Markets

One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food …

With wind and solar projects popping up, an annual report says power-sector emissions in Minnesota have fallen 40% in the last decade. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

For 2nd Straight Year, Renewables Are MN's Lead Power Source

Until this Friday, Minnesota is accepting public comment on broader plans to address climate change. While that takes shape, clean-energy leaders say …

Social Issues

New ND Program Helps Veterans Address Legal Barriers in Housing

The U.S. has made strides in reducing homelessness among military veterans, but barriers still exist in some situations. A new partnership aims to …

Dr. Sherwin Carlquist began his studies as a botanist in the 1950s by studying how plants end up on particular islands, and how they adapt to their new surroundings. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

TX Researchers Help Preserve Work of World-Class Botanist

The Botanical Research Institute of Texas has been awarded over $500,000 to help preserve the work of a famous American botanist. In a career as an …

Social Issues

Children's Trust Fund Proposal an Investment in CT Families

A proposal in Connecticut would create a Children's Trust Fund, to support a state Child Tax Credit and early child care initiatives. Advocates said …

Health and Wellness

Abortion Rights Remain for KY Women, For Now

The ACLU of Kentucky said it remains unclear whether women seeking abortions after 15 weeks are protected from penalties, after a federal judge …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021