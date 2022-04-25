For 2nd Straight Year, Renewables Are MN's Lead Power Source

Until this Friday, Minnesota is accepting public comment on broader plans to address climate change. While that takes shape, clean-energy leaders say new data show the state can build on strong actions already taking hold.



The 2022 Minnesota Energy Fact Sheet says at nearly 30%, renewables such as wind and solar power are the leading source of the state's generated electricity.



Virginia Mooty Rutter, director of engagement & strategic initiatives for Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, said that's the second year in a row that's happened. And combined with nuclear energy, 52% of Minnesota's power source is carbon free.



"It's exciting to see how Minnesota companies and utilities and our policymakers are choosing to invest in this clean-energy transition," said Rutter.



The remaining 48% is from coal and natural gas. However, Rutter noted that major utilities in the state are on pace to retire coal plants by 2035.



She added that while the state has seen clean-energy gains over a long period, it did have to combat with global instability in 2021 with supply-chain issues.



Despite some year-over-year volatility, industry observers say it's noteworthy Minnesota has held steady through short-term challenges - including the pandemic. Keven Lee, a deputy commissioner with the state Commerce Department, said the numbers speak for themselves.



"Wind and solar have transitioned from a sort of early-stage nascent technology in the eighties and nineties," said Lee, "to one of the mainstays of our grid."



Lee said the state needs to focus on infrastructure, including adding grid capacity, to ensure a smoother transition to renewables.



As for electric vehicles and hybrids, Minnesota had 24,000 of them on the road by the end of last year. And with the state implementing clean-car standards, Rutter said there's room for more growth.



"Transportation is currently Minnesota's largest source of carbon emissions or greenhouse-gas emissions," said Rutter. "And I think what we show in the report is that Minnesotans are adopting electric vehicles at increased rates."



Since 2017, registrations for the vehicles increased by 300%. 2021 saw a slight dip from the previous year, but the report says that's another example of supply-chain issues.



The findings come as Minnesota prepares its Climate Action Framework, with a final draft expected later this year.







A 65-mile gas pipeline in western Illinois is in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider reinstating federal authorization for the project.



Permits for the Spire STL Pipeline, which cuts through Illinois and Missouri, were struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. last year, after the three-judge panel said federal regulators had not done their due diligence when approving the project.



Erin Murphy, senior attorney of energy markets and utility regulation for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), said the failures have had long-term impacts. The EDF brought the initial suit challenging the pipeline authorization in 2020.



"A lot of folks who live along the path of the pipeline, to this day are still facing disruptions to their farmland, disruptions to prairies and ranch land," Murphy pointed out. "There are ongoing negative impacts resulting from the pipeline construction."



The line is still operational, as it's running on temporary permits issued after the lower court's ruling last year. Murphy said those will stay in effect until federal regulators complete their new review.



Scott Smith, president of Spire Pipeline, said in a statement, "There is a critical need to keep this infrastructure fully operational to ensure continued access to reliable, affordable energy for families and businesses in the greater St. Louis region."



The pipeline authorization was issued in 2018 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC, which administers interstate pipeline projects. Murphy said the Supreme Court's decision will mean a more thorough review by FERC this time around.



"The Supreme Court's decision means that the D.C. Circuit Court's decision to overturn approval of the pipeline will stand undisturbed," Murphy noted. "FERC will continue to reassess the project, while ensuring that it is protecting ratepayers, landowners and local communities."



According to Spire, the company serves roughly 650,000 households and businesses in eastern Missouri. While it ends in St. Louis, most of the Spire STL Pipeline is in Illinois, cutting through Scott, Greene and Jersey counties.



