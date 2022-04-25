Monday, April 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 25, 2022
Play

A bill to protect California election workers gets a hearing, Connecticut's Children's Trust Fund could boost investments in families and child care, and Emmanuel Macron wins reelection in France.

2022Talks - April 25, 2022
Play

Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies charges of insurrection, and new details emerge on a top Republican's efforts to encourage former President Trump to resign.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Low-Producing Oil, Gas Wells Make Up 50% of Methane Emissions

Play

Monday, April 25, 2022   

A new study found low-producing oil and gas wells make up about half of potent methane emissions emitted from all well sites in the U.S. while accounting for just 6% of the nation's oil and gas production.

Led by the Environmental Defense Fund, the report found an estimated 565,000 low-producing sites making less than 15 barrels of oil per day across the country, with a large number in Pennsylvania and the Appalachia region.

Mark Omara, senior analyst for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the high amount of leaking methane emissions, about four million metric tons annually, is a big concern for the climate.

"This matters a great deal," Omara stressed. "Because methane, which is the main component of natural gas, is such a powerful greenhouse gas, with its emissions into the atmosphere packs more than 80 times the global warming effect of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years following emissions."

This weekend, Pennsylvania officially entered the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which puts a price on carbon, as the regulation was published in the state code. It is the first fossil fuel-producing state to join the program.

Lois Bower-Bjornson, Southwestern Pennsylvania field organizer for the Clean Air Council, said her home is surrounded by low-producing wells. She noted a proposed ruling from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which would require oil and gas companies to monitor well sites for methane leaks is needed.

"It's important for the EPA to set stronger standards so that states like ours that are energy-producing states can look to the EPA to guide us to do the right thing," Bower-Bjornson contended. "And if this is a federally mandated law, as it should be, then we have to do what the EPA is telling us to do."

She added the study underscores the importance of federal standards addressing pollution from smaller sites. Once federal regulations are finalized, Pennsylvania can develop implementation plans to tackle the problem and tailored to realities on the ground.

Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund's Energy Transition Program contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A protest led by Democrats including Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville temporarily halted the Florida House's consideration of Gov. Ron DeSantis' congressional map. (Rep. Angie Nixon/Facebook)

Social Issues

DeSantis Wages War Against Anti-Racism, Corporate 'Wokeness'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been confronting a lot of issues dealing with race and inclusion. The latest is his signing into law his version of Florida's …

Environment

Evers Touts New WI Office of Environmental Justice

Wisconsin has a new Office of Environmental Justice, which is tasked with centering equity and fairness as the state proceeds with a new clean-energy …

Social Issues

Program Doubles Food Budget for SNAP Participants at Farmers Markets

One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food …

Over the past decade, there's been a nearly 50% reduction in homelessness among military veterans nationwide. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New ND Program Helps Veterans Address Legal Barriers in Housing

The U.S. has made strides in reducing homelessness among military veterans, but barriers still exist in some situations. A new partnership aims to …

Environment

TX Researchers Help Preserve Work of World-Class Botanist

The Botanical Research Institute of Texas has been awarded over $500,000 to help preserve the work of a famous American botanist. In a career as an …

According to research from the Center for American Progress, 44% of Connecticut residents live in a "child care desert" where there are not enough options. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Children's Trust Fund Proposal an Investment in CT Families

A proposal in Connecticut would create a Children's Trust Fund, to support a state Child Tax Credit and early child care initiatives. Advocates said …

Health and Wellness

Abortion Rights Remain for KY Women, For Now

The ACLU of Kentucky said it remains unclear whether women seeking abortions after 15 weeks are protected from penalties, after a federal judge …

Environment

NC Churches Highlight Solar Panels During Faith Climate Action Week

Duke Energy's solar panel rebate program expires this year, and faith groups such as the North Carolina Council of Churches and Interfaith Power and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021