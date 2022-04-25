Report: Gaps in Data Limit Maine's Ability to Support Marginalized Women

A new report finds the pandemic disproportionately impacted women, but that gaps in data limit Maine's ability to help those in need.
Women are more likely than men to be caregivers in their families - whether for their children, family members with disabilities or the elderly - and they're also more likely to be employed in the care economy.
Anne Gass is an independent historian and the report chair for Maine's Permanent Commission on the Status of Women, which released the report. She said there are barriers to adequate data collection, such as privacy concerns and lack of uniformity in the way data is collected.
"How many of the women are women of color?" asked Gass. "How many of them are refugees? How many of them had children who have disabilities, or are women with disabilities themselves? What we find is that, it's just really difficult sometimes to parse that data out and find that information out."
The report says better data is needed regarding women in the care industry and those who provide unpaid care to their families.
It also stresses the need for information on how many women are enrolled in social-service or public-assistance programs, and how eligibility and demand for programs lines up with enrollment.
Gass noted that many assistance programs are siloed, meaning they don't share any data with each other.
She said when Mainers apply for assistance programs, they have to share personal information with intake workers they've never met - and sometimes having to do that over and over again keeps folks away from these benefits.
"We do need to make sure that they're eligible, and that involves asking some questions," said Gass. "But is there a way to do it so that it doesn't just re-traumatize these women with as they're going about trying to find help for themselves and their families?"
The report notes 141 child-care centers closed in Maine during the pandemic, and many more closed temporarily. Gass said two years since the start of the pandemic, child-care costs and availability is still hampering many women's ability to return to work.
Registration is open for the Empowerment for Latina Women in Business Conference, set for May 3 in South Sioux City.
Jessica Campos, director of the Women's Business Center at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the goal is to provide women in the state an opportunity to share their stories, learn more about available services and resources, and build relationships with other entrepreneurs. After the last two years of public-health restrictions, Campos expects a strong turnout.
"So I think it's going to be a great opportunity for really jumping on that networking boat that we've really missed throughout these last years," Campos predicted.
The event's primary language will be Spanish. Campos said attendees will hear best practices and tips from experienced and successful Latina entrepreneurs. They also can connect with state and local resources. The one-day event, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and the Small Business Administration, kicks off at 9 a.m., and will wrap up by 3:30. For more information and to register, visit CFRA.org/EsTuTurno.
Maria Dávila, tax preparer and owner of Servicios en General, who has been in business for 20 years and will be one of the conference panelists, encouraged anyone considering starting their own business to attend, in part to connect with resources and educational opportunities through the Women's Business Center, and in their local communities.
"So that way they can get an idea of where to start," Dávila explained. "Or what are the state regulations, so they can start their own business making the right decisions and get the license that they need for their business."
Along with tips for creating a successful business plan, honing leadership skills, managing cash flow, marketing and online sales, Campos said a major focus of the conference will be how to avoid the growing threat of predatory lending.
"Lending that business owners, unfortunately, can never get out of, either because of high interest rates, the terms and conditions," Campos outlined. "Which is really an issue, because a lot of businesses are closing because of predatory lenders out there."
As maternal death rates go up, states are considering whether to extend postpartum coverage through Medicaid. Supporters in Iowa hope lawmakers take advantage of federal incentives and join the list.
Under the American Rescue Plan, states have the option to seek matching funds allowing 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. The current requirement is 60 days.
Dr. Lena Rydberg Freese, internal medicine specialist at the Iowa Clinic and an American Heart Association board member, said she often sees new mothers after they have given birth. She feels yearlong coverage would address common lingering health effects tied to a pregnancy.
"That's going to do a lot better job of getting hypertension levels back to normal and getting their risk factors under a little bit better control," Rydberg Freese recommended. "So that they are better able to prevent the long-term health consequences of not treating this."
The American Heart Association said other risk factors for new mothers include blood clots and stroke.
Currently, four out of every 10 births in Iowa are covered by Medicaid. Nationally, cost barriers result in an unmet medical need for one in five uninsured new moms. There is a proposed extension in the Iowa Senate, but an added provision dealing with pregnancy counseling and avoiding abortions has seen pushback.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the maternal death rate in the United States has steadily increased, going from 17 per 100,000 births in 2018 to 23 in 2020. The rates are much higher for Black women.
Rydberg Freese pointed out those disparities exist in Iowa.
"It has not been, I think, as well recognized as a problem in the Midwest as it has in some of our coastal regions," Rydberg Freese observed. "But we see that magnitude is, is a little bit greater."
The federal incentives for the extended coverage, which begin Friday, sunset after five years. Nearly 30 states have either adopted extensions or are considering it.
Rydberg Freese added if Iowa were to move ahead, it would help families feel like they are supported here.
"I want my young moms to be in good health, because that helps them do all the things that they need to do for their families, for their communities," Rydberg Freese asserted.
The Heart Association is encouraging those who want a coverage extension to speak up through the group's You're the Cure platform.
This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.
It is happening under the umbrella of a new state law targeting trans athletes, a movement some describe as "misguided" in supporting women's programs. With the Coyotes advancing to the Sweet 16, there has been a regional buzz.
Sarah Axelson, vice president of Advocacy for the Women's Sports Foundation, said it should happen more often, rather than laws banning transgender girls and women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity. Axelson contended it is not a problem, especially when so many others exist.
"We need legislators to start paying attention to overall participation opportunities, access, Title IX compliance, scholarships, facilities, uniforms, coaching, the fight for equal pay," Axelson outlined.
She pointed out advancements could align with the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year. The law prohibits discrimination in education-sponsored activities receiving federal funding.
South Dakota and Iowa recently joined the fray of states passing transgender sports bans. Supporters of the bans said their goal is fairness, arguing trans girls hold competitive advantages over cisgender athletes.
But the Foundation echoed other opponents, countering the laws are a solution in search of a problem. Meanwhile, at the professional level, Axelson stressed emerging leagues for women need more attention so they can grow.
"The WNBA has just reached some really monumental investment deals, right, and they're 25 years in," Axelson asserted. "Some of these other women's leagues are newer, but they're still seeking that sponsorship and seeking investment."
And as people tune in to March Madness, Axelson hopes they are mindful of the gaps in resources women players are afforded compared to men's teams. She referred to a social media post from last year's tournament comparing workout facilities.
"The men had what the picture showed was a state-of-the-art facility. The women had a tower of dumbbells, where I think they didn't exceed, like, 30 pounds, and a stack of yoga mats," Axelson recounted.
The backlash led to a review of NCAA championships in terms of gender equity.