Report: Gaps in Data Limit Maine's Ability to Support Marginalized Women

A new report finds the pandemic disproportionately impacted women, but that gaps in data limit Maine's ability to help those in need.



Women are more likely than men to be caregivers in their families - whether for their children, family members with disabilities or the elderly - and they're also more likely to be employed in the care economy.



Anne Gass is an independent historian and the report chair for Maine's Permanent Commission on the Status of Women, which released the report. She said there are barriers to adequate data collection, such as privacy concerns and lack of uniformity in the way data is collected.



"How many of the women are women of color?" asked Gass. "How many of them are refugees? How many of them had children who have disabilities, or are women with disabilities themselves? What we find is that, it's just really difficult sometimes to parse that data out and find that information out."



The report says better data is needed regarding women in the care industry and those who provide unpaid care to their families.



It also stresses the need for information on how many women are enrolled in social-service or public-assistance programs, and how eligibility and demand for programs lines up with enrollment.



Gass noted that many assistance programs are siloed, meaning they don't share any data with each other.



She said when Mainers apply for assistance programs, they have to share personal information with intake workers they've never met - and sometimes having to do that over and over again keeps folks away from these benefits.



"We do need to make sure that they're eligible, and that involves asking some questions," said Gass. "But is there a way to do it so that it doesn't just re-traumatize these women with as they're going about trying to find help for themselves and their families?"



The report notes 141 child-care centers closed in Maine during the pandemic, and many more closed temporarily. Gass said two years since the start of the pandemic, child-care costs and availability is still hampering many women's ability to return to work.







Registration is open for the Empowerment for Latina Women in Business Conference, set for May 3 in South Sioux City.



Jessica Campos, director of the Women's Business Center at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the goal is to provide women in the state an opportunity to share their stories, learn more about available services and resources, and build relationships with other entrepreneurs. After the last two years of public-health restrictions, Campos expects a strong turnout.



"So I think it's going to be a great opportunity for really jumping on that networking boat that we've really missed throughout these last years," Campos predicted.



The event's primary language will be Spanish. Campos said attendees will hear best practices and tips from experienced and successful Latina entrepreneurs. They also can connect with state and local resources. The one-day event, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and the Small Business Administration, kicks off at 9 a.m., and will wrap up by 3:30. For more information and to register, visit CFRA.org/EsTuTurno.



Maria Dávila, tax preparer and owner of Servicios en General, who has been in business for 20 years and will be one of the conference panelists, encouraged anyone considering starting their own business to attend, in part to connect with resources and educational opportunities through the Women's Business Center, and in their local communities.



"So that way they can get an idea of where to start," Dávila explained. "Or what are the state regulations, so they can start their own business making the right decisions and get the license that they need for their business."



Along with tips for creating a successful business plan, honing leadership skills, managing cash flow, marketing and online sales, Campos said a major focus of the conference will be how to avoid the growing threat of predatory lending.



"Lending that business owners, unfortunately, can never get out of, either because of high interest rates, the terms and conditions," Campos outlined. "Which is really an issue, because a lot of businesses are closing because of predatory lenders out there."



