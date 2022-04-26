Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 26, 2022
Play

Good government groups warn against dumping voting machines for paper ballots, your body could show signs of working from home, and texts reveal GOP lawmakers considered a call for martial law on Jan 6.

2022Talks - April 26, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court considers "Remain in Mexico," a federal judge blocks the end of Title 42, Donald Trump is held in contempt in New York, and the White House mulls regulatory action after Elon Musk buys Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Without Action, NC Will Fall Short on 2025 Climate Goals

Play

Tuesday, April 26, 2022   

Executive orders aimed at driving down greenhouse-gas emissions are still not enough to reach North Carolina's 50% reduction goal by 2030, a report by the Environmental Defense Fund found.

The report showed under current state policies, North Carolina is on track to shrink emissions by 28% to 38%, far below its target.

Michelle Allen, project manager of North Carolina political affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, said there are ways to get back on track, including aggressively building greener infrastructure for electric power and public transportation.

"The electric power and the transportation sectors account for nearly 70% of the state's overall climate solutions," Allen pointed out. "Those are going to be the top two, really most critical, sectors to focus on."

The governor's executive orders require reducing energy consumption in state-owned buildings and increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles on the roads.

Allen explained North Carolina's utility commission, which is responsible for regulating electric utilities, is also in the process of developing a carbon plan.

"Which is going to outline how the electric-power sector is going to drive down climate pollution in line with these 2030 and 2050 targets," Allen noted.

According to the state's Department of Environmental Quality, poor air quality is largely driven by vehicle emissions triggering ground-level ozone or smog, and particle pollution.

Allen added taking steps to curb emissions will improve residents' health, especially those who are most vulnerable.

"The next step after that is to determine the policy solutions and programs that are going to get us to achieve those goals," Allen asserted.

Research shows on a local level, air pollution from manufacturing and industry is most commonly concentrated in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.

Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A fundraiser for Ukraine, organized by a student from Luther College, has received several thousand dollars in donations ahead of a centerpiece event this weekend. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA College Student Organizes Bike Ride for Ukraine

An Iowa college student is organizing a fundraiser and a message of peace for Ukraine, in an effort stretching 75 miles long. Anita Tamang, a senior …

Social Issues

Idaho High-School Students Speak about Child-Abuse Prevention

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, highlighting ways people can help stop abuse in their communities, and at one Idaho high school, students are …

Health and Wellness

Still Working from Home? Health Experts Suggest a 'Back-Friendly' Setup

For many Minnesotans, working from home has become a new norm in the pandemic. Physical therapists say if you haven't converted your home-office …

Leaders of a new initiative in North Dakota to help military veterans resolve legal matters in their pursuit of housing, say even small things like obtaining an I.D. can serve as barriers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Legal Partnership Covers Wide Range in Helping ND Veterans

Low-income veterans in North Dakota, at risk of being unhoused, have options to turn to if a legal issue stands in their way, including a new …

Social Issues

Art Exhibition Highlights Chicago's Housing Issues, Potential Solutions

An upcoming art exhibition in Chicago aims to provide a new framework to view the city's struggles with housing, past and present. Hosted by the …

The Shared Housing Partnership was inspired in part by Community College of Philadelphia's Fostering Caring Connections program for young people, ages 16 to 24, formerly in foster care. (Elizabeth Field/Community College of Philadelphia)

Social Issues

Supporting Phila. Community College Students with Affordable Housing

A partnership between Community College of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Housing Authority aims to make finding a place to live easier for student…

Social Issues

Groups Spotlight Services for LGBTQ+ Victims of Crime in MI

It's National Crime Victims' Rights Week, a time to raise awareness of victims' rights and services. Equality Michigan is holding three community …

Environment

Ohio's Low-Producing Wells Leave Huge Methane Footprint

They account for a minuscule amount of U.S. oil and gas production, but new research found low-producing oil and gas wells have a large methane …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021