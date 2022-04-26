Report: Out-of-State Nurses Key to Rural OR Health

A new report found Oregon's health care system is vulnerable to shortages if trends change in the field of nursing.
get more stories like this via email
The Oregon Center for Nursing compared people in the profession who are licensed through examinations versus those who receive endorsements. Nurses licensed by exam typically are from within the state, whereas nurses with endorsed licenses come from out-of-state. The number of endorsed nurses has risen significantly in recent years.
Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said the trend will have to continue to support some parts of the state's health care system.
"If there are endorsing nurses who don't migrate into the state at the same rate that they have been migrating in before, that means that there is going to be an increase in shortages in some of those areas that are in our rural parts of the state, and also places that are outside of a hospital," Bitton explained.
Bitton pointed out the analysis used data from before the pandemic, and it is not yet clear how COVID-19 has affected these trends. She noted a nursing shortage would mean longer waits to access care and delaying or canceling elective surgeries.
Bitton added it is important to find ways to encourage out-of-state nurses to stay in Oregon.
"That involves having communities working together in partnership with their governments, with their hospitals, with their schools and just everyone in the community to band together, work collaboratively," Bitton urged. "To make sure that we have the nursing workforce and the health care system that we need."
She emphasized increasing access to education is something her organization has worked on, and stressed the state and communities need to ensure there are enough faculty at nursing schools, as well as enough training and learning opportunities to accommodate students.
For many Minnesotans, working from home has become a new norm in the pandemic.
Physical therapists say if you haven't converted your home-office space to aid proper posture, your body will start to show the signs. Typing up a work memo from your couch in some comfy clothes might seem appealing.
Dr. Russell Amundson, national senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare, countered it is important to maintain a home-office setting which does not involve constant slouching or looking down at a screen.
"There's been a shift to telecommuting," Amundson explained. "Folks have surrendered, or have been removed, from more ergonomically designed workspaces with good office chairs, with good support and of course, the appropriate height desk."
He advised the ideal approach includes sitting up straight with your knees at a 90-degree angle. And if you are working at a computer, adjust the screen height to eye level. Being consistent can help avoid back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis.
A 2016 study found nearly 130 million American adults are affected by a musculoskeletal condition which can affect bones, joints and muscles.
Other health experts say working from home might also discourage people from being active during a break.
Paul Stokman, a physical therapist at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, said prolonged sitting places stress on the body.
"We just don't maintain as much tissue health over time," Stokman pointed out. "We need that oscillation and activity. We need to stress our bodies and relax. We need to get up and move."
He suggested scheduling an alert on your phone or computer to remind yourself to move around. Even if you have existing back pain, the medical community said low-impact activities can still be helpful as opposed to resting.
Prior to some offices reopening, state officials said last year an estimated 600,000 Minnesotans were teleworking as the pandemic continued.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
More than 1.8 million Texans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), up 42% from 2021, providing more than 500,000 Texans with marketplace health coverage.
Shao-Chee Sim, vice president for research, innovation and evaluation at the Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF), said more Texans received federal financial assistance to pay their insurance premiums than ever before, which dropped the average policy price from $557 per month to $86.
"When there are more Texans having health insurance coverage, it will give them access to many preventative health services," Sim explained. "It's also kind-of giving them a sense of security; health insurance coverage that will cover most of their expenses."
He pointed out most people selected what are known as silver-level health plans, which means the insurance company pays 70% of covered expenses, and the patient pays the remaining 30%. Texas lawmakers have consistently opted not to expand Medicaid or create a similar program to cover the lowest-income Texans.
EHF research shows most people in the insurance marketplace are returning customers. Adults aged 55-64 make up the largest category of enrollees. Among them, 55% are women, and 12% live in rural parts of the state.
Despite the record ACA enrollment numbers, Texas remains the state with the highest uninsured rate in the nation and the most uninsured residents. To keep from backsliding, Sim thinks continued federal subsidies are needed.
"We hope that they will approve an extension of this federal subsidies beyond 2022," Sim stressed. "If not, I mean, the ACA marketplace is still around ... it's just that it may not be as affordable."
In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve extending federal subsidies beyond this year. It also was part of his Build Back Better agenda, which passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
This Saturday, St. Francois County Community Partnership is holding its annual Health Expo, called "Taking Back Your Health," after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Health professionals will be there giving screenings at no cost, for blood pressure, glucose levels and even breast cancer.
get more stories like this via email
The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to many patients' health care routines.
William Bunch, executive director of the St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP), said it could be an opportunity to get back into it. He explained depending on the results, vendors will make referrals to follow up.
"People can come in the morning to our event, and take advantage of these free health screenings, worth thousands of dollars," Bunch pointed out. "It's not an income-based thing. Anybody that walks in can take advantage of these."
Bunch noted there will also be games and activities for kids, snacks and drinks, demonstrations and emergency vehicle tours. SFCCP is one of the Missouri Family and Community Trust's 20 Community Partnerships across the state. Folks can go to mofact.org to find out if their local partnership offers similar resources.
Bunch added many Missourians often forget about preventive health care, and respond to symptoms or conditions as they worsen rather than catching them early. He noted Missouri Baptist Hospital sends a mammogram van for uninsured or underinsured women age 40 to 64, which in the past has been able to catch instances of breast cancer at early stages.
"It's best to get an annual checkup and catch these things ahead of time," Bunch urged. "It's much more cost-effective to do it that way instead of going to the emergency room, which is extremely expensive. And a lot of insurances carry a high deductible on that."
Data from Epic Research shows cancer screenings nationwide have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Breast and colon cancer screenings remain at two to four points below baseline, and cervical cancer screenings are 10% below baseline, an estimated 68,000 missed breast cancer exams and 27,000 missed screenings for colon cancer.