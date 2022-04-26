Report: Out-of-State Nurses Key to Rural OR Health

A new report found Oregon's health care system is vulnerable to shortages if trends change in the field of nursing.



The Oregon Center for Nursing compared people in the profession who are licensed through examinations versus those who receive endorsements. Nurses licensed by exam typically are from within the state, whereas nurses with endorsed licenses come from out-of-state. The number of endorsed nurses has risen significantly in recent years.



Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said the trend will have to continue to support some parts of the state's health care system.



"If there are endorsing nurses who don't migrate into the state at the same rate that they have been migrating in before, that means that there is going to be an increase in shortages in some of those areas that are in our rural parts of the state, and also places that are outside of a hospital," Bitton explained.



Bitton pointed out the analysis used data from before the pandemic, and it is not yet clear how COVID-19 has affected these trends. She noted a nursing shortage would mean longer waits to access care and delaying or canceling elective surgeries.



Bitton added it is important to find ways to encourage out-of-state nurses to stay in Oregon.



"That involves having communities working together in partnership with their governments, with their hospitals, with their schools and just everyone in the community to band together, work collaboratively," Bitton urged. "To make sure that we have the nursing workforce and the health care system that we need."



She emphasized increasing access to education is something her organization has worked on, and stressed the state and communities need to ensure there are enough faculty at nursing schools, as well as enough training and learning opportunities to accommodate students.



More than 1.8 million Texans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), up 42% from 2021, providing more than 500,000 Texans with marketplace health coverage.



Shao-Chee Sim, vice president for research, innovation and evaluation at the Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF), said more Texans received federal financial assistance to pay their insurance premiums than ever before, which dropped the average policy price from $557 per month to $86.



"When there are more Texans having health insurance coverage, it will give them access to many preventative health services," Sim explained. "It's also kind-of giving them a sense of security; health insurance coverage that will cover most of their expenses."



He pointed out most people selected what are known as silver-level health plans, which means the insurance company pays 70% of covered expenses, and the patient pays the remaining 30%. Texas lawmakers have consistently opted not to expand Medicaid or create a similar program to cover the lowest-income Texans.



EHF research shows most people in the insurance marketplace are returning customers. Adults aged 55-64 make up the largest category of enrollees. Among them, 55% are women, and 12% live in rural parts of the state.



Despite the record ACA enrollment numbers, Texas remains the state with the highest uninsured rate in the nation and the most uninsured residents. To keep from backsliding, Sim thinks continued federal subsidies are needed.



"We hope that they will approve an extension of this federal subsidies beyond 2022," Sim stressed. "If not, I mean, the ACA marketplace is still around ... it's just that it may not be as affordable."



In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve extending federal subsidies beyond this year. It also was part of his Build Back Better agenda, which passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate.



Disclosure: The Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

