The Power of a Collective Voice to End Sexual Violence

Justice for survivors, removing a legal loophole for spousal rape and age-appropriate sexual violence education are the policy priorities Ohio lawmakers will be hearing more about today. It's the 10th annual Advocacy Day for the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.
Emily Gemar, the group's manager of public policy, said folks from throughout the state will meet with more than three dozen legislative offices to discuss issues related to sexual violence that impact families and communities.
"Voices from the metropolitan areas, the rural areas and the areas where there's one rape-crisis center serving five counties," she said. "It definitely is through our collective voice that we are able to make change for the better."
Gemar said legislation they'll discuss includes House Bill 105, known as Erin's law. It would require age-appropriate instruction on sexual-abuse prevention for K-through-12 students. They'll also talk about House Bill 121, which would remove Ohio's spousal exemption for rape, and House Bill 266, which ends the statue of limitations for criminal prosecutions of rape and extends the limitation period for civil action by victims of childhood sexual abuse.
Ryn Farmer, deputy director of Crime Victim Services, explained that survivors of sexual violence often stay silent because they don't feel safe reporting their assault.
"Either they've had negative experiences with law enforcement; they're afraid of retaliation by the person that sexually assaulted them; they're worried they won't be believed," she said. "We shouldn't put that time limit on how a survivor is able access justice and then, heal through the trauma."
Farmer encouraged Ohioans to learn how they can help those affected by sexual violence, which could include advocacy work as well as donations of time or money.
"We always appreciate our local folks in the community volunteering or giving donations to local rape-crisis centers," she said. "Many of us have lost funding over the last few years, and have been negatively impacted by COVID as well. And so, whatever capacity they have to be involved, we welcome that."
Advocates also will tout the importance of Rape Crisis Center funding in the Attorney General's budget. It started in 2014 and now stands at $10 million for 2022. The Advocacy Day events will be livestreamed. Learn more online at oaesv.org/AdvocacyDay.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and groups are advocating for comprehensive sexual education for everyone, including folks with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council has approved $150,000 to fund a three-year project to develop this type of training, for groups and individuals. Miranda Fredrick, the council's communications coordinator, said it's important that self-advocates who go through this program come out of it feeling prepared to share the information they've learned with others.
"I think it's important," she said, "to remind people just in general, for example, the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships, signs of unhealthy relationships, tips and information on how to improve relationships and even creating better communication."
Fredrick noted that sexual assault can happen to anyone, but data from the U.S. Justice Department shows the rate of serious violent crime against people with disabilities is more than three times the rate for those without disabilities. Some 65% of those crimes are committed by someone the victim knows, and 57% during daylight hours.
Diana Willard, a self-advocate and council member, said many young kids experience sexual assault but don't know that's what it is until later.
"Sex ed is not only for your higher-intelligence, top-of-the-line students," she said. "It's for every student to learn, to understand, and to make accommodations for."
The council will hold a question-and-answer session about the sexual-education project and application requirements on May 4. Applications for funding are due in June, and the program start date is scheduled for August.
April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and advocates are urging more accountability for responding to sexual assault, harassment and a toxic culture within the Maine National Guard.
Most assaults in the military go unreported, often because victims or survivors may fear social or professional retaliation, according to a report from the RAND Corporation. And Veterans Affairs (VA) noted military sexual trauma increases the risk of homelessness.
Rebecca Cornell du Houx, executive director of the Sisters in Arms Center, a safe haven and support group for Maine active service members and veterans, said the issue is far-reaching.
"It is shocking how there are just so many women that have been impacted," Cornell du Houx observed. "Everything from just a really toxic environment all the way over to full-blown assault that are in the National Guard, and it's definitely still currently going on."
Gov. Janet Mills recently created a permanent advisory council on Military Sexual Trauma (MST) to ensure all survivors have access to resources and to improve the Guard's response to instances of sexual assault or harassment. And the Legislature passed a bill last week to require an annual review from the Attorney General, and to strengthen prevention and response. It now heads to the governor's desk for a signature.
Cornell du Houx acknowledged the efforts are important steps, but added change is going to take a major culture shift. She noted women are a minority in the Maine National Guard. There may just be a few, or a handful of women in a given unit, and there are often power dynamics at play between different ranks.
"I think myself and other survivors as well are hopeful," Cornell du Houx explained. "But at the same time, I think that one big thing is that trust has been so eroded and broken within the system itself, particularly for the women that are serving."
Data from VA national screening program found one in three women and 1 in 50 men respond yes when their VA provider asks if they have experienced MST. VA offers MST-related resources at every VA Medical Center, and counseling at community-based Vet centers for all veterans, even if they do not qualify for other VA benefits.
In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child abuse, and experts say some crisis signals cross paths.
April is recognized in the U.S. as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Wendy Kloeppner, state's attorney for Lake County, said educators help by serving as "mandatory reporters" when they see bruises or other unexplained marks. During the pandemic, schools also have expressed more mental-health needs for students, citing changes in behavior.
Kloeppner pointed out all can be symptoms of abuse.
"Children who have mood changes or behavior disruptions, that would be something that we would look for," Kloeppner explained. "We would maybe want to inquire with the child about what is happening at home."
Kloeppner, also a board member with the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said law enforcement looks for some of the same signs in cases tied to trauma.
The Center is encouraging South Dakotans to spread awareness this month by signing up to be a "Blue Ambassador." Enrollees can receive content to share within community and social media networks.
At the onset of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged parents to practice self-care, and not let COVID stress manifest into child abuse, including verbal attacks.
Kloeppner noted situations involving actions like excessive screaming are something law enforcement can follow up on.
"If a report comes to my office, for example, that a child is continuously emotionally abused, that could turn into what we call an abuse and neglect case, where we asked the Department of Social Services to step in and monitor the family," Kloeppner outlined.
And like other cases involving suspected abuse, social services can determine if a child should be removed from the home. Kloeppner hopes this month's awareness creates more places for kids to feel safe and talk with adults if they're experiencing trauma. Beyond schools, she said it can include after-school activities, such as sports.
