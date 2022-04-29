Friday, April 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2022
Play

Progressives in Washington state hope tax reform could address income inequality exposed by the pandemic, and the community known as Black Twitter ponders Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform.

2022Talks - April 29, 2022
Play

President Biden requests $33 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the administration creates a Disinformation Bureau, and the FDA proposes a ban on all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Environment  |  Environment    News
Routing MV Pipeline Under Streams, Wetlands Called Habitat Risk

Play

Friday, April 29, 2022   

Mountain Valley Pipeline developers are now allowed to dig tunnels below streams and wetlands, and environmental groups say they are concerned about the effects on wildlife and habitat.

The fate of the multistate natural gas pipeline remains uncertain, after years of setbacks.

Lewis Freeman, executive director of the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance, said there is little scientific evidence to back up the recent ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"This environmental efficacy and integrity of boring underneath that many streams and wetlands has not been demonstrated," Freeman asserted. "In fact, even the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) raised lots of questions in their comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission."

In a written statement, the commission said the trenchless water body crossing method will result in fewer environmental impacts than the crossing method the Commission approved under the original proposal.

Originally projected to cost around $3 billion, the pipeline's budget has jumped to more than $6 billion.

Freeman pointed out the project faces numerous legal challenges surrounding its impact on the environment, and noted the pipeline is several years behind schedule, and has faced millions of dollars in fines for hundreds of violations of clean-water protections.

"Even with this new approval of a new method of crossing streams and wetlands, the project cannot at this time move forward until other matters are dealt with," Freeman explained.

According to the Sierra Club, the project has also faced a series of legal setbacks, including a ruling vacating its authorizations to construct the pipeline through 3.5 miles of land in the Jefferson National Forest. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to withhold a permit for the project under the Endangered Species Act.


Roughly 20 million Americans rely on the Mississippi River for drinking water. (Adobe Stock)

