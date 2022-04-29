Routing MV Pipeline Under Streams, Wetlands Called Habitat Risk

Mountain Valley Pipeline developers are now allowed to dig tunnels below streams and wetlands, and environmental groups say they are concerned about the effects on wildlife and habitat.
The fate of the multistate natural gas pipeline remains uncertain, after years of setbacks.
Lewis Freeman, executive director of the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance, said there is little scientific evidence to back up the recent ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
"This environmental efficacy and integrity of boring underneath that many streams and wetlands has not been demonstrated," Freeman asserted. "In fact, even the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) raised lots of questions in their comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission."
In a written statement, the commission said the trenchless water body crossing method will result in fewer environmental impacts than the crossing method the Commission approved under the original proposal.
Originally projected to cost around $3 billion, the pipeline's budget has jumped to more than $6 billion.
Freeman pointed out the project faces numerous legal challenges surrounding its impact on the environment, and noted the pipeline is several years behind schedule, and has faced millions of dollars in fines for hundreds of violations of clean-water protections.
"Even with this new approval of a new method of crossing streams and wetlands, the project cannot at this time move forward until other matters are dealt with," Freeman explained.
According to the Sierra Club, the project has also faced a series of legal setbacks, including a ruling vacating its authorizations to construct the pipeline through 3.5 miles of land in the Jefferson National Forest. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to withhold a permit for the project under the Endangered Species Act.
Conservationists say the 400 miles of walls recently built along the U.S.-Mexico border are causing significant ecological damage and blocking the migration routes of threatened species.
"American Scar," a film documenting the damage done to desert landscapes, will debut online next week, followed by a panel discussion with the film's director and producers. The short film looks at the destruction caused in Arizona and elsewhere by putting up steel barriers to block migrants and others from entering the country.
Myles Traphagen, borderlands coordinator for the Wildlands Network, said the film is designed to show just how much damage was done to sensitive areas of the region.
"This is aimed at people who are interested in conservation of the border and really highlighting the harms that border-wall construction have inflicted upon protected lands and water and wildlife," Traphagen explained.
Building the wall and having Mexico pay for it was one of Donald Trump's major 2016 campaign promises, but billions of American dollars later, fences cover only a small part of the 1,800-mile boundary.
Traphagen pointed out the feds built the majority of fencing along Arizona's border with northern Mexico. He said most of the construction took place along protected federal lands, such as wildlife refuges and national parks.
"Rainfall is infrequent, there's not a lot of surface water, so animals have had historical migration routes for tens of thousands of years," Traphagen emphasized. "Now, we have essentially cut off those historical watering and feeding grounds for a large number of species."
Traphagen added others taking part in the panel discussion will be director and producer Daniel Lombroso and members of Wildlands Network, Cuenca Los Ojos and the Sky Island Alliance.
"They're releasing it on April 30 because it's been on the film circuit like the Big Sky Film Festival, the DC Environmental Film Festival, a slew of other ones," Traphagen remarked. "There's also going to be a written article that goes along with the documentary."
Besides providing shade and looking nice, experts say trees are a vital element of livable communities.
Today marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, an annual national holiday recognizing the importance of trees.
Elizabeth Grace, director of urban fundraising for the Western Reserve Land Conservancy in Cleveland, is working with local partners to bring the city's tree canopy up from 18% to 30% coverage. She explained a healthy canopy offers myriad benefits, including improved air quality and lower energy costs.
"They actually reduce temperatures on high-heat days which significantly impacts under-resourced urban neighborhoods," Grace noted. "They reduce stress and improve mental health. They also actually lessen violence in communities. And it's been shown in recent studies that more trees raise the IQ of children."
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced new legislation this week dubbed the "Neighborhood Trees Act of 2022." It aims to create more urban forests and reduce disparities.
Research suggests urban neighborhoods with people of color have one-third less tree cover than majority-white neighborhoods, and low-income neighborhoods have 41% less tree canopy than higher-income areas.
Tyler Stevenson, urban forestry program manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which assists hundreds of municipalities in the development and management of urban forestry programs, explained it is a long-term process, involving limiting conflicts and reducing susceptibility to catastrophic losses.
"A lot of our communities face pressure from development, pressure from invasive insects and diseases, pressure from extreme weather," Stevenson pointed out. "But we have individuals in all of our communities that are dedicated to ensuring that all of our citizens have adequate tree canopy equally across the community."
Stevenson added 248 Ohio cities are now part of the Arbor Day Foundation's
Tree City USA initiative. And today, communities will celebrate Arbor Day with tree plantings, seedling distributions, nature walks and other events.
The country's 565,000 low-producing oil and gas wells - thousands of them in Texas - are responsible for approximately half of the methane discharged from all well sites in the United States, according to a new report published in Nature Communications.
These wells produce the equivalent of just 15 barrels a day, while methane is a potent greenhouse gas responsible for over a quarter of current global warming.
Erandi Trevino of Houston is an organizer with Moms Clean Air Force. She said it's important that Environmental Protection Agency's national oil and gas methane rules do more to address low-producing wells, to protect Texans' health and climate.
"Harder summers, colder winters, wetter falls," said Trevino. "We need to act as residents, as community members - that we're speaking up for our own communities, making sure that this is made a priority."
The study concludes that low-producing wells typically leak 6 to 12 times more than the average, and are responsible for just 6% of U.S oil and gas production, resulting in outsized pollution. Texas is home to tens of thousands of these wells - which produce a full quarter of leaked methane.
Trevino said extreme weather events - happening more frequently - can take an extreme toll on communities: financially, physically and mentally.
Historically under-resourced communities can take longer to recover from major weather damage and its long-term effects - like mold from flooding - and catastrophic weather and ongoing pollution can leave lasting scars.
"It's also health," said Trevino. "A lot of our communities, especially communities of color - communities that are low income - face a disproportionate high level of asthma, of all types of different health problems that are made worse or caused by pollution."
Nationally, the Environmental Protection Agency is considering regulatory changes to reduce oil and gas methane emissions.
Lead study author Mark Omara, a scientist and senior analyst with the Environmental Defense Fund, said the EPA's current proposal leaves out many of these smaller wells.
But fixing the wells would more than cover costs, because the gas these facilities discharge into the atmosphere is valued at about $700 million a year, even at 2019 prices.
"Rusted pipes from which leaks occur, pressure-relief valves that malfunction, open-thief hatches on tanks that continue to vent," said Omara. "And all of these issues can be fixed via regular monitoring and leak inspection and repair."
