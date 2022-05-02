Celebrating Teachers During Exhausting, Divisive Times

Teacher Appreciation Week starts today, to honor teachers for their dedication and hard work. In Ohio, one of the biggest struggles facing the profession is workforce shortages.
get more stories like this via email
Even before the pandemic, Ohio had seen a nearly 50% drop in enrollment in teacher preparation programs. And Melissa Cropper - president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers - said since the pandemic, the number of people who've decided not to teach as a profession has multiplied.
She explained that pay is part of the issue. However, she said teachers are telling her they're exhausted and ready to leave.
"All this overemphasis on testing and now, all the stuff around divisive language in the classroom," said Cropper. "All those kinds of things wear on teachers. But there just seems to be a certain lack of respect for teachers now, and that makes it harder and harder to do the job."
The Ohio Department of Education recently announced over $5 million in awards for higher education institutions to recruit candidates for educator preparation programs.
A lack of of substitute teachers due to COVID also has plagued districts, forcing some schools to shift to remote-learning days or cancel class. In the Ohio Legislature, House Bill 583 would remove college degrees as a requirement to substitute teach.
Kevin Miller - director of government relations with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators - explained that's simply an extension of similar protocols approved twice in the past two years.
He said districts used the flexibility to hire parents and others to instruct in a teacher's absence.
"It's someone who maybe has raised their own children," said Miller. "They know the students. They can implement the discipline necessary for the students to have a successful day in that class."
The bill would extend the protocols two more years, and substitutes would have to pass a criminal background check and other requirements.
Cropper acknowledged concerns about student safety and continuity of learning, but she understands these are unusual circumstances.
"This has to be a temporary solution," said Cropper. "And even as a temporary solution, it's not ideal. But we have to be creating a pipeline for more substitutes, and teachers also."
HB 583 also calls for creating a study committee to examine permanent solutions to alleviate the substitute teacher shortages.
This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
As the state of Florida combs through textbooks to ban content with diverse views, a national campaign pledges to deliver a million free books with diverse titles to encourage students to understand more about the world around them.
The "Reading Opens the World" campaign - launched by the nation's second-largest teachers union - is designed to promote literacy by giving away a variety of free books that highlight Latino, Black, Asian and other diverse sets of authors.
Fedrick Ingram - secretary-treasurer with the American Federation of Teachers - said he's disappointed to see Gov. Ron DeSantis take such strong stances to censor learning.
"Unfortunately, people want to politicize what's going on in our classroom and with our teachers and with our students," said Ingram. "But we have to do what we need to do as educators and as an education organization, and that is put kids first."
With little evidence, the DeSantis administration claims elements of "critical race theory" were found in 54 math textbooks it rejected for its K-12 curriculum.
The federation's book giveaway mobile will stop at four schools in Volusia County on Friday, and another giveaway is set for May 14 in Broward County - with remaining stops in New York and West Virginia.
Ingram said the federation purchased a million books with the intent of traveling around the country, distributing them in rural, urban and low-income areas.
"Books challenge their mind," said Ingram. "Books open the world to their understanding of culture of dynamics that are happening around them. It gives them a better appreciation of who they are."
DeSantis and several other Republican leaders have been advancing bills and making laws against public schools and private companies inflicting any sense of "discomfort" on white people during lessons or trainings about discrimination.
However, the American Federation of Teachers says teaching honest history helps kids learn the good and the bad about the country and emerge as engaged citizens.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As the U.S. Department of Education works to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, groups in Michigan have some tips.
get more stories like this via email
Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act last year, and most of the changes won't go into effect for another year or two, though some have started rolling out. For instance, questions have already been removed about drug-related convictions and the Selective Service.
Ryan Fewins-Bliss - executive director of the Michigan College Access Network - said research has found many find the FAFSA form difficult to navigate, especially low-income or first-generation students.
"The department has received feedback over the years that FAFSA is a barrier to accessing federal financial aid and ultimately, a barrier to accessing college," said Fewins-Bliss. "And so, if we really want more people to go to college, they need to simplify the form."
He added that some of the planned changes include reducing the number of questions from 108 to 36, and changing the way they present the estimate of how much students and their families will be expected to pay.
Fewins-Bliss noted that because the Education Department is removing the Selective Service question, they're also considering removing the gender question. But the Michigan College Access Network and other groups recommend keeping it in place.
"We think they should add gender-inclusive language," said Fewins-Bliss. "But ultimately, we want to be able to look at the data and understand what's happening, and use gender as one of those factors."
Groups are also pushing for eliminating a separate form for applicants who are incarcerated. They say it only serves to contribute to the stigma surrounding incarceration.
Fewins-Bliss said no matter their circumstances, it's important for every college applicant to fill out the FAFSA.
"The FAFSA is filled with surprises for lots of families, especially low-income families who often don't fill it out because they feel like college is not accessible," said Fewins-Bliss. "If folks don't fill it out, they'll never know that they were actually eligible for so much aid."
He notes Pell Grant-eligible students can get an associates degree from any Michigan community college free of cost.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
In the wake of disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college students in Connecticut and beyond who left school over the past two years want to return.
get more stories like this via email
The report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed more than 11,000 current students, others who recently "stopped out," and prospective college students. It found that difficult coursework was a significant factor for those who left school in 2021.
For traditional-aged college students, said Stephanie Marken, Gallup's executive director for education research, the stress of being isolated in their last years of high school left them less prepared to go into a college setting.
"So, we see high levels of coursework difficulty for students who report they've considered stopping out for that reason," she said. "Many students who wouldn't traditionally be struggling to persist, through even a first-year curriculum, are really struggling to do so. So, we also see a huge need for academic support."
In fall 2020, 83% of Connecticut college students said their mental health negatively affected their academic performance.
The report also found that for those who stayed in school, their confidence in the advantages of receiving a degree is a big part of why they stayed. Courtney Brown, the Lumina Foundation's vice president for impact and planning, said current and prospective students see how degrees can help them increase their knowledge and pay.
"High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job," she said, "so the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education."
The report found that multiracial bachelor's and associate-degree students were the most likely groups to say it was difficult to stay in school in the last year. Many cited the high cost of college and the need for financial aid to finish their studies.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.