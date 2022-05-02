Monday, May 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 2, 2022
Groups press to include undocumented in CA food assistance; Report: most farmers shut out by Conservation Programs and celebrating teachers during exhausting times

2022Talks - May 2, 2022
The House Speaker makes a surprise trip to Ukraine; Walter Mondale is remembered as a great American; and workers around the globe celebrate their rights on May Day.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Celebrating Teachers During Exhausting, Divisive Times

Monday, May 2, 2022   

Teacher Appreciation Week starts today, to honor teachers for their dedication and hard work. In Ohio, one of the biggest struggles facing the profession is workforce shortages.

Even before the pandemic, Ohio had seen a nearly 50% drop in enrollment in teacher preparation programs. And Melissa Cropper - president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers - said since the pandemic, the number of people who've decided not to teach as a profession has multiplied.

She explained that pay is part of the issue. However, she said teachers are telling her they're exhausted and ready to leave.

"All this overemphasis on testing and now, all the stuff around divisive language in the classroom," said Cropper. "All those kinds of things wear on teachers. But there just seems to be a certain lack of respect for teachers now, and that makes it harder and harder to do the job."

The Ohio Department of Education recently announced over $5 million in awards for higher education institutions to recruit candidates for educator preparation programs.

A lack of of substitute teachers due to COVID also has plagued districts, forcing some schools to shift to remote-learning days or cancel class. In the Ohio Legislature, House Bill 583 would remove college degrees as a requirement to substitute teach.

Kevin Miller - director of government relations with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators - explained that's simply an extension of similar protocols approved twice in the past two years.

He said districts used the flexibility to hire parents and others to instruct in a teacher's absence.

"It's someone who maybe has raised their own children," said Miller. "They know the students. They can implement the discipline necessary for the students to have a successful day in that class."

The bill would extend the protocols two more years, and substitutes would have to pass a criminal background check and other requirements.

Cropper acknowledged concerns about student safety and continuity of learning, but she understands these are unusual circumstances.

"This has to be a temporary solution," said Cropper. "And even as a temporary solution, it's not ideal. But we have to be creating a pipeline for more substitutes, and teachers also."

HB 583 also calls for creating a study committee to examine permanent solutions to alleviate the substitute teacher shortages.

This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.




California may grow much of the nation's fresh produce, but new research estimates a half-million undocumented California residents, ages 27 to 49, are affected by food insecurity. (Olga Lyubkin/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Press to Include Undocumented in CA Food Assistance

New research on hunger shows 45% of undocumented immigrants in California are affected by food insecurity, and 60% of undocumented children live in …

Social Issues

Mpls. Police Report Adds Another Layer to MN Reform Efforts

As the Minnesota Legislature considers new police-reform proposals, the discussions coincide with results from a state investigation of the …

Social Issues

Arkansas Rejects Most of Latest Federal Rental-Assistance Funds

Arkansas is declining most of the $146 million made available in a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance from the federal government. Critics …

Farmers face pressure to reduce harmful runoff through conservation practices. But a new report warns that, as factory farmers eat up more cost-sharing funds, smaller producers will be reluctant to apply for aid. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Most Farmers Shut Out by Conservation Programs

By Bryce Oates Broadcast version by Mike Moen Reporting for the Daily Yonder-Iowa News Service Collaboration Many farmers who apply for federal fund…

Health and Wellness

WA Caregivers in Focus for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is mental health awareness month and many people across the country are dealing with extra strain from COVID-19 over the past two years. …

Six janitors, above, graduated from a 30-hour curriculum on green and sustainable practices. (Molly J. Smith/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

OR Janitors Go Green with Sustainability Certification

Janitors in downtown Portland have received a unique certification that signals they're going green. Six janitors were certified through the green …

Social Issues

MD Launches Brain Health Program for Older Adults

Maryland has launched a brain-health program in senior centers aimed at helping older adults experiencing memory loss. Called StrongerMemory…

Social Issues

MT State Library Memes History with Photo Contest

The Montana historical meme contest is back and history has never felt so relevant in the internet age. The Montana State Library began the contest …

 

