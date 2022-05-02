OR Janitors Go Green with Sustainability Certification

Janitors in downtown Portland have received a unique certification that signals they're going green.
Six janitors were certified through the green janitor education program, a 30-hour curriculum that focuses on energy, water and environmental sustainability standards and green practices.
Maggie Long is executive director of the Service Employees International Union Local 49, which represents janitors in Portland. She said janitors are fundamental to a building's operation, performing duties that can help make them greener.
"So it's these sort of day-to-day operation things that can have a huge impact in a building that janitors are uniquely positioned to play a role in," said Long.
Long said the certification is being offered to union janitors in commercial or residential buildings. She said she hopes hundreds more will be certified over the next two years.
Keren Eichen is director of real estate services in Portland for Unico Properties, which collaborated with SEIU Local 49 on the certification. She said janitors are on the front lines of the climate fight in buildings and Unico wanted to invest in these workers.
"It's important for Portlanders to reduce our environmental footprint and the green janitor education program is one of the ways that we can do that," said Eichen. "Commercial buildings have a responsibility, we believe, to be stewards of the environment and to set a good example."
Funding for the program comes in part from the Portland Clean Energy Fund, a city initiative focused on green jobs and renewable energy and energy efficiency investments. The national certification program was developed by the Building Skills Partnership.
Today is Workers Memorial Day, honoring people who died while on the job, and events are planned across Washington state to mark the day.
Tina Morrison, secretary-treasurer of the Spokane Regional Labor Council, which is holding a ceremony for workers on Saturday, said 106 workers died in Washington state from preventable illness or injury in 2021.
"Our vision is that no worker should be exposed to illness," Morrison asserted. "And that safety protocols should be developed enough that workers can go to work to put food on their families' tables and go home to their families safely."
Workers' Memorial Day is marked on April 28, the anniversary of the signing of the Occupational Safety and Health Act in 1970. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is holding its event virtually today.
Riki Camacho, psychology associate at Western State Hospital, and member of the Washington Federation of State Employees, noted workers at her hospital are holding an event today in Lakewood. She said the day also recognizes people who have been injured on the job, which is a major concern at Western State Hospital.
Camacho argued there are ways to make her workplace safer.
"One of the biggest things is that we're chronically understaffed," Camacho emphasized. "And so if there's more of a staff presence on the ward, then the patients feel safer too, and they're less likely to start acting in unsafe ways."
More than 400 Western State Hospital and Eastern State Hospital employees signed petitions to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services calling for safer working conditions, including more training for interacting with patients.
Morrison added it is important to fund federal agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well, and stressed everyone has a role to play.
"We need to keep the focus on workplace safety," Morrison urged. "And make sure that people understand that there are things they can do to help create a safer workplace and that employers also should be committed to helping us do that."
As the weather warms up, tourists will flock to South Dakota to visit sites like Mount Rushmore, stopping at restaurants along the way. As they sit down to eat, they may not realize a new national survey found women working in the hospitality field describe a worsening environment of harassment and wage theft.
The findings are from the group One Fair Wage. Half of all women and nearly six in 10 women of color said they are not getting enough tips to earn the full minimum wage required by law, and 73% of women report regularly experiencing or witnessing sexual harassment by customers.
Saru Jayaraman, president of the group One Fair Wage, said women have been the face of establishments during the pandemic.
"Asking me to enforce these COVID rules, vaccination card rules, mask rules, social distancing rules on the very same people from whom I have to get tips to survive? That is unlivable," Jayaraman asserted.
She pointed out harassment includes a customer threatening to not tip unless the server removes her mask to show what she looks like. The group noted while some independent restaurants are improving their wages, many national chains are not.
A bill in Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour faces hurdles amid debate it could lead to job losses.
The bill also would prohibit subminimum wages for tipped employees. They get a smaller base pay, with the difference covered by tips or the employer to reach the state level. But Jayaraman argued the requirement to cover what's left is often violated.
She added because servers are overwhelmingly women, men working in kitchens or in management can use it to their advantage.
"Women, who are mostly in the front of the house serving people, are so reliant on pleasing the customer," Jayaraman explained. "That gives power to the managers to say, 'If you do me a sexual favor, I'll give you certain shifts. I'll give you certain tables that will guarantee you'll make more money in tips.' "
The federal subminimum wage is $2.13 an hour. South Dakota's is higher at $4.55, but advocates say it should join the group of states ending a separate minimum wage for tipped workers. The survey was conducted in March, with feedback from nearly 400 respondents.
A bill making its way through the Connecticut General Assembly would protect workers from attending employer-led meetings about politics, religion or union organizing, without fear of being disciplined or fired.
In particular, the legislation would provide workers the freedom to leave so-called "captive audience" meetings, which are often held by employers to provide information to workers during unionizing efforts.
Ed Hawthorne, president of Connecticut AFL-CIO, said employers sometimes use the meetings to intimidate workers and instill fear, claiming a union would negatively affect their workplace.
"This bill is about respecting employees' beliefs and not allowing an employer's belief on politics, religion, union organizing to be forced upon them," Hawthorne explained. "This is why we believe now is the time, in the wake of the Great Resignation, to give a voice back to the workers, so that they do feel respected in the workplace."
The bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee March 29 and is now on the Senate calendar. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association is among its critics, saying it could suppress workplace communications.
The National Labor Review Board's General Counsel said this month she will ask the board to find the mandatory meetings illegal.
Jessica Petronella, organizing director for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371 in Fairfield County, said at a Dollar General store in Barkhamsted, workers were told in meetings if they were to unionize, the company would have to close the store. She thinks making meetings optional would also mean more fair elections.
"They scare them in those meetings by talking about dues, talking about assessments and a lot of the information that they provide is not accurate," Petronella pointed out. "Though it's illegal to do that, to close the store for organizing, just having that in the back of your mind is incredibly intimidating."
William Tong, the state Attorney General, supports the bill. The Senate's Labor and Public Employees Committee recently advanced a bill to provide unemployment benefits to striking workers.