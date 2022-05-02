Monday, May 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 2, 2022
Groups press to include undocumented in CA food assistance; Report: most farmers shut out by Conservation Programs and celebrating teachers during exhausting times

2022Talks - May 2, 2022
The House Speaker makes a surprise trip to Ukraine; Walter Mondale is remembered as a great American; and workers around the globe celebrate their rights on May Day.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

OR Janitors Go Green with Sustainability Certification

Janitors in downtown Portland have received a unique certification that signals they're going green.

Six janitors were certified through the green janitor education program, a 30-hour curriculum that focuses on energy, water and environmental sustainability standards and green practices.

Maggie Long is executive director of the Service Employees International Union Local 49, which represents janitors in Portland. She said janitors are fundamental to a building's operation, performing duties that can help make them greener.

"So it's these sort of day-to-day operation things that can have a huge impact in a building that janitors are uniquely positioned to play a role in," said Long.

Long said the certification is being offered to union janitors in commercial or residential buildings. She said she hopes hundreds more will be certified over the next two years.

Keren Eichen is director of real estate services in Portland for Unico Properties, which collaborated with SEIU Local 49 on the certification. She said janitors are on the front lines of the climate fight in buildings and Unico wanted to invest in these workers.

"It's important for Portlanders to reduce our environmental footprint and the green janitor education program is one of the ways that we can do that," said Eichen. "Commercial buildings have a responsibility, we believe, to be stewards of the environment and to set a good example."

Funding for the program comes in part from the Portland Clean Energy Fund, a city initiative focused on green jobs and renewable energy and energy efficiency investments. The national certification program was developed by the Building Skills Partnership.



Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Between 2010 and 2018, Ohio posted a decline of more than 10,000 enrollees in teacher preparation programs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Celebrating Teachers During Exhausting, Divisive Times

Teacher Appreciation Week starts today, to honor teachers for their dedication and hard work. In Ohio, one of the biggest struggles facing the …

Social Issues

Groups Press to Include Undocumented in CA Food Assistance

New research on hunger shows 45% of undocumented immigrants in California are affected by food insecurity, and 60% of undocumented children live in …

Social Issues

Mpls. Police Report Adds Another Layer to MN Reform Efforts

As the Minnesota Legislature considers new police-reform proposals, the discussions coincide with results from a state investigation of the …

Arkansas joins Nebraska as the only two states to reject the latest offer of federal rental-assistance funds for low-income households. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Arkansas Rejects Most of Latest Federal Rental-Assistance Funds

Arkansas is declining most of the $146 million made available in a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance from the federal government. Critics …

Environment

Report: Most Farmers Shut Out by Conservation Programs

By Bryce Oates Broadcast version by Mike Moen Reporting for the Daily Yonder-Iowa News Service Collaboration Many farmers who apply for federal fund…

By the end of the decade, Washington state needs to add more than 70,000 caregivers. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Caregivers in Focus for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is mental health awareness month and many people across the country are dealing with extra strain from COVID-19 over the past two years. …

Social Issues

MD Launches Brain Health Program for Older Adults

Maryland has launched a brain-health program in senior centers aimed at helping older adults experiencing memory loss. Called StrongerMemory…

Social Issues

MT State Library Memes History with Photo Contest

The Montana historical meme contest is back and history has never felt so relevant in the internet age. The Montana State Library began the contest …

 

