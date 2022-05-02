OR Janitors Go Green with Sustainability Certification

Janitors in downtown Portland have received a unique certification that signals they're going green.



Six janitors were certified through the green janitor education program, a 30-hour curriculum that focuses on energy, water and environmental sustainability standards and green practices.



Maggie Long is executive director of the Service Employees International Union Local 49, which represents janitors in Portland. She said janitors are fundamental to a building's operation, performing duties that can help make them greener.



"So it's these sort of day-to-day operation things that can have a huge impact in a building that janitors are uniquely positioned to play a role in," said Long.



Long said the certification is being offered to union janitors in commercial or residential buildings. She said she hopes hundreds more will be certified over the next two years.



Keren Eichen is director of real estate services in Portland for Unico Properties, which collaborated with SEIU Local 49 on the certification. She said janitors are on the front lines of the climate fight in buildings and Unico wanted to invest in these workers.



"It's important for Portlanders to reduce our environmental footprint and the green janitor education program is one of the ways that we can do that," said Eichen. "Commercial buildings have a responsibility, we believe, to be stewards of the environment and to set a good example."



Funding for the program comes in part from the Portland Clean Energy Fund, a city initiative focused on green jobs and renewable energy and energy efficiency investments. The national certification program was developed by the Building Skills Partnership.







As the weather warms up, tourists will flock to South Dakota to visit sites like Mount Rushmore, stopping at restaurants along the way. As they sit down to eat, they may not realize a new national survey found women working in the hospitality field describe a worsening environment of harassment and wage theft.



The findings are from the group One Fair Wage. Half of all women and nearly six in 10 women of color said they are not getting enough tips to earn the full minimum wage required by law, and 73% of women report regularly experiencing or witnessing sexual harassment by customers.



Saru Jayaraman, president of the group One Fair Wage, said women have been the face of establishments during the pandemic.



"Asking me to enforce these COVID rules, vaccination card rules, mask rules, social distancing rules on the very same people from whom I have to get tips to survive? That is unlivable," Jayaraman asserted.



She pointed out harassment includes a customer threatening to not tip unless the server removes her mask to show what she looks like. The group noted while some independent restaurants are improving their wages, many national chains are not.



A bill in Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour faces hurdles amid debate it could lead to job losses.



The bill also would prohibit subminimum wages for tipped employees. They get a smaller base pay, with the difference covered by tips or the employer to reach the state level. But Jayaraman argued the requirement to cover what's left is often violated.



She added because servers are overwhelmingly women, men working in kitchens or in management can use it to their advantage.



"Women, who are mostly in the front of the house serving people, are so reliant on pleasing the customer," Jayaraman explained. "That gives power to the managers to say, 'If you do me a sexual favor, I'll give you certain shifts. I'll give you certain tables that will guarantee you'll make more money in tips.' "



The federal subminimum wage is $2.13 an hour. South Dakota's is higher at $4.55, but advocates say it should join the group of states ending a separate minimum wage for tipped workers. The survey was conducted in March, with feedback from nearly 400 respondents.



