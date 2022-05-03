Tuesday, May 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast -UPDATE - May 3, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania will implement a new federal rule on ghost guns at the state level, front-line workers get a thank you, and POLITICO reports the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

2022Talks - May 3, 2022
Play

Sen. Schumer slams antisemitic remarks from Russia's foreign minister, high-profile endorsements surround Ohio's primary election, and the Biden administration defends a new disinformation board.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Mexico Latest to Consider Adoption of Clean Car Rules

Play

Tuesday, May 3, 2022   

New Mexico may soon join more than a dozen other states in adopting California's clean car standards.

The statewide and Albuquerque environmental-air quality boards will hold a joint hearing beginning Wednesday on the proposed Clean Car Rule. As written, car dealers would need to sell a certain percentage of low- and zero-emission cars.

Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said if adopted, residents who drive an electric vehicle could benefit from cleaner air and also save money.

"There's no oil changes, there's no moving parts, there's no maintenance schedule," Fiebelkorn outlined. "It's good for the environment, but it's also really good for my pocketbook."

New Mexico is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with firefighters currently battling the biggest wildfire in the U.S.

Last month, a report by the American Lung Association found transitioning to zero-emission transportation and electricity would provide the state savings of almost $3 billion in health care by 2050 and save nearly 300 lives.

New Mexico is slated to receive $38 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation to strategically deploy electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to expand access and reliability.

Fiebelkorn pointed out it will make all the difference for those who drive long distances.

"And eventually we're going to be at the point where I can drive my EV in any part of New Mexico and get there without worrying about not being able to charge," Fiebelkorn noted.

The governor's office has said the clean car rules could mean getting rid of almost two million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of eliminating 200,000 cars from the roads for one year.

Disclosure: The Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The pandemic cut short the time census workers had to go door to door to educate the public on how to fill out the decennial survey. (Edbockstock/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Census Report Shows Large Undercount of Latino Population

A new report found the 2020 census significantly undercounted the Latino population nationwide, by almost 5%, more than three times the undercount …

Environment

Court Upholds Trail-Blazing Ordinance to Protect Wildlife Corridors

Animals such as the mountain lion, gray fox and California red-legged frog may now have a better shot at thriving in Southern California after a …

Social Issues

Endorsements Bring Ohio Senate Race into National Spotlight

Ohio's primary election includes candidates in the race for governor as well as many U.S. congressional districts, but the race to fill retiring U.S…

About 10 of Ohio's 88 counties do not have the minimum number of poll workers needed for the May primary. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Primary Election: Make Your Vote Count

Ohio's primary election is here, and county boards of election are geared up to help make sure every vote counts. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m…

Environment

Price No Obstacle for New Bear-Resistant Trash Cans

Bears have a hard time resisting the temptation of food available in human trash, and a new program aims to reduce a leading cause of human/bear …

Once enrollment formally begins, Minnesota's eligible front-line workers will have 45 days to apply for pandemic bonus checks offered by the state. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Hero Checks Coming to MN's Frontline Workers

Minnesota's frontline workers are getting a "thank you" from the state in the form of pandemic bonus checks. Within the next month, those eligible …

Social Issues

Measure to Protect Assisted-Living Residents Advances

Colorado residents in assisted-living facilities could soon have the same protections in place under federal law at nursing homes. Senate Bill 154 …

Environment

REAL ID Enforcement on Domestic Flights Starts May 2023

Federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other purposes will start one year from today, and Pennsylvania officials are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021