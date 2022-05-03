New Mexico Latest to Consider Adoption of Clean Car Rules

New Mexico may soon join more than a dozen other states in adopting California's clean car standards.
The statewide and Albuquerque environmental-air quality boards will hold a joint hearing beginning Wednesday on the proposed Clean Car Rule. As written, car dealers would need to sell a certain percentage of low- and zero-emission cars.
Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said if adopted, residents who drive an electric vehicle could benefit from cleaner air and also save money.
"There's no oil changes, there's no moving parts, there's no maintenance schedule," Fiebelkorn outlined. "It's good for the environment, but it's also really good for my pocketbook."
New Mexico is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with firefighters currently battling the biggest wildfire in the U.S.
Last month, a report by the American Lung Association found transitioning to zero-emission transportation and electricity would provide the state savings of almost $3 billion in health care by 2050 and save nearly 300 lives.
New Mexico is slated to receive $38 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation to strategically deploy electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to expand access and reliability.
Fiebelkorn pointed out it will make all the difference for those who drive long distances.
"And eventually we're going to be at the point where I can drive my EV in any part of New Mexico and get there without worrying about not being able to charge," Fiebelkorn noted.
The governor's office has said the clean car rules could mean getting rid of almost two million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of eliminating 200,000 cars from the roads for one year.
Conservationists say the 400 miles of walls recently built along the U.S.-Mexico border are causing significant ecological damage and blocking the migration routes of threatened species.
"American Scar," a film documenting the damage done to desert landscapes, will debut online next week, followed by a panel discussion with the film's director and producers. The short film looks at the destruction caused in Arizona and elsewhere by putting up steel barriers to block migrants and others from entering the country.
Myles Traphagen, borderlands coordinator for the Wildlands Network, said the film is designed to show just how much damage was done to sensitive areas of the region.
"This is aimed at people who are interested in conservation of the border and really highlighting the harms that border-wall construction have inflicted upon protected lands and water and wildlife," Traphagen explained.
Building the wall and having Mexico pay for it was one of Donald Trump's major 2016 campaign promises, but billions of American dollars later, fences cover only a small part of the 1,800-mile boundary.
Traphagen pointed out the feds built the majority of fencing along Arizona's border with northern Mexico. He said most of the construction took place along protected federal lands, such as wildlife refuges and national parks.
"Rainfall is infrequent, there's not a lot of surface water, so animals have had historical migration routes for tens of thousands of years," Traphagen emphasized. "Now, we have essentially cut off those historical watering and feeding grounds for a large number of species."
Traphagen added others taking part in the panel discussion will be director and producer Daniel Lombroso and members of Wildlands Network, Cuenca Los Ojos and the Sky Island Alliance.
"They're releasing it on April 30 because it's been on the film circuit like the Big Sky Film Festival, the DC Environmental Film Festival, a slew of other ones," Traphagen remarked. "There's also going to be a written article that goes along with the documentary."
Besides providing shade and looking nice, experts say trees are a vital element of livable communities.
Today marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, an annual national holiday recognizing the importance of trees.
Elizabeth Grace, director of urban fundraising for the Western Reserve Land Conservancy in Cleveland, is working with local partners to bring the city's tree canopy up from 18% to 30% coverage. She explained a healthy canopy offers myriad benefits, including improved air quality and lower energy costs.
"They actually reduce temperatures on high-heat days which significantly impacts under-resourced urban neighborhoods," Grace noted. "They reduce stress and improve mental health. They also actually lessen violence in communities. And it's been shown in recent studies that more trees raise the IQ of children."
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced new legislation this week dubbed the "Neighborhood Trees Act of 2022." It aims to create more urban forests and reduce disparities.
Research suggests urban neighborhoods with people of color have one-third less tree cover than majority-white neighborhoods, and low-income neighborhoods have 41% less tree canopy than higher-income areas.
Tyler Stevenson, urban forestry program manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which assists hundreds of municipalities in the development and management of urban forestry programs, explained it is a long-term process, involving limiting conflicts and reducing susceptibility to catastrophic losses.
"A lot of our communities face pressure from development, pressure from invasive insects and diseases, pressure from extreme weather," Stevenson pointed out. "But we have individuals in all of our communities that are dedicated to ensuring that all of our citizens have adequate tree canopy equally across the community."
Stevenson added 248 Ohio cities are now part of the Arbor Day Foundation's
Tree City USA initiative. And today, communities will celebrate Arbor Day with tree plantings, seedling distributions, nature walks and other events.
Mountain Valley Pipeline developers are now allowed to dig tunnels below streams and wetlands, and environmental groups say they are concerned about the effects on wildlife and habitat.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the fracked gas Mountain Valley Pipeline's request to bore under 183 streams and wetlands at 120 locations in Virginia and West Virginia is conditional until it obtains all required federal authorizations, including a Clean Water Act 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, and a valid Biological Opinion from the Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act.
However, the fate of the multistate natural gas pipeline remains uncertain, after years of setbacks.
Lewis Freeman, executive director of the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance, said there is little scientific evidence to back up the recent ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
"This environmental efficacy and integrity of boring underneath that many streams and wetlands has not been demonstrated," Freeman asserted. "In fact, even the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) raised lots of questions in their comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission."
In a written statement, the commission said the trenchless water body crossing method will result in fewer environmental impacts than the crossing method the Commission approved under the original proposal.
Originally projected to cost around $3 billion, the pipeline's budget has jumped to more than $6 billion.
Freeman pointed out the project faces numerous legal challenges surrounding its impact on the environment, and noted the pipeline is several years behind schedule, and has faced millions of dollars in fines for hundreds of violations of clean-water protections.
"Even with this new approval of a new method of crossing streams and wetlands, the project cannot at this time move forward until other matters are dealt with," Freeman explained.
According to the Sierra Club, the project has also faced a series of legal setbacks, including a ruling vacating its authorizations to construct the pipeline through 3.5 miles of land in the Jefferson National Forest. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to withhold a permit for the project under the Endangered Species Act.