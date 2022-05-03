New Mexico Latest to Consider Adoption of Clean Car Rules

New Mexico may soon join more than a dozen other states in adopting California's clean car standards.



The statewide and Albuquerque environmental-air quality boards will hold a joint hearing beginning Wednesday on the proposed Clean Car Rule. As written, car dealers would need to sell a certain percentage of low- and zero-emission cars.



Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said if adopted, residents who drive an electric vehicle could benefit from cleaner air and also save money.



"There's no oil changes, there's no moving parts, there's no maintenance schedule," Fiebelkorn outlined. "It's good for the environment, but it's also really good for my pocketbook."



New Mexico is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with firefighters currently battling the biggest wildfire in the U.S.



Last month, a report by the American Lung Association found transitioning to zero-emission transportation and electricity would provide the state savings of almost $3 billion in health care by 2050 and save nearly 300 lives.



New Mexico is slated to receive $38 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation to strategically deploy electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to expand access and reliability.



Fiebelkorn pointed out it will make all the difference for those who drive long distances.



"And eventually we're going to be at the point where I can drive my EV in any part of New Mexico and get there without worrying about not being able to charge," Fiebelkorn noted.



The governor's office has said the clean car rules could mean getting rid of almost two million metric tons of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of eliminating 200,000 cars from the roads for one year.



Conservationists say the 400 miles of walls recently built along the U.S.-Mexico border are causing significant ecological damage and blocking the migration routes of threatened species.



"American Scar," a film documenting the damage done to desert landscapes, will debut online next week, followed by a panel discussion with the film's director and producers. The short film looks at the destruction caused in Arizona and elsewhere by putting up steel barriers to block migrants and others from entering the country.



Myles Traphagen, borderlands coordinator for the Wildlands Network, said the film is designed to show just how much damage was done to sensitive areas of the region.



"This is aimed at people who are interested in conservation of the border and really highlighting the harms that border-wall construction have inflicted upon protected lands and water and wildlife," Traphagen explained.



Building the wall and having Mexico pay for it was one of Donald Trump's major 2016 campaign promises, but billions of American dollars later, fences cover only a small part of the 1,800-mile boundary.



Traphagen pointed out the feds built the majority of fencing along Arizona's border with northern Mexico. He said most of the construction took place along protected federal lands, such as wildlife refuges and national parks.



"Rainfall is infrequent, there's not a lot of surface water, so animals have had historical migration routes for tens of thousands of years," Traphagen emphasized. "Now, we have essentially cut off those historical watering and feeding grounds for a large number of species."



Traphagen added others taking part in the panel discussion will be director and producer Daniel Lombroso and members of Wildlands Network, Cuenca Los Ojos and the Sky Island Alliance.



"They're releasing it on April 30 because it's been on the film circuit like the Big Sky Film Festival, the DC Environmental Film Festival, a slew of other ones," Traphagen remarked. "There's also going to be a written article that goes along with the documentary."



