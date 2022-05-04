National Nurses Month: NC Nurses Want Expanded Access to Primary Care

This is National Nurses Month, and North Carolina lawmakers continue to debate lifting restrictions for advanced-practice registered nurses so they can provide care without physician oversight.
More than two dozen states have passed laws similar to the SAVE Act, which stalled in the General Assembly last year.
Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, dean of the school of nursing and vice chancellor for nursing affairs at Duke University, said many of the state's health-care access problems existed before the pandemic and now have reached a breaking point.
"Ninety-seven of North Carolina's 100 counties are actually classified as primary health-care-professional shortage areas," he said. "In those particular counties, there's either no access to care or there's suboptimal or limited access to care."
Guilamo-Ramos said expanding Medicaid would make health-care affordable for an estimated half-million more residents, although North Carolina is one of a handful of states that has chosen not to do so. He said he believes independent APRNs could step in to fill gaps and reduce costly emergency-room visits. but groups such as the American Medical Association maintain that physician oversight is needed for patient safety and quality of care
Winifred Quinn, director of advocacy and consumer affairs at the AARP Public Policy Institute's Center to Champion Nursing in America, countered that physician oversight, which is often done remotely, has little to no impact on APRNs' ability to deliver top-notch primary care.
"Decades of research shows that that kind of chart review has no impact on quality of care," she said.
Guilamo-Ramos said independent-practice nurses could ease the burden on the state's health-care system and create better outcomes for patients, who consistently have ranked nursing as the most trustworthy and ethical profession.
"And that comes from longstanding, 30-years-plus of data that has shown that clinical outcomes associated with NP practice are good," she said.
Research from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill showed that the state could potentially lose around 21,000 nurses to retirement by 2033.
Wisconsin has a 173-year-old abortion ban that hasn't been enforced in decades. But if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the decision in Roe v. Wade, that law will trigger, criminalizing abortions in the state.
In a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico, five of the court's conservative justices described Roe's reasoning as "exceptionally weak," and said "the decision has had damaging consequences."
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, is the former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, a reproductive rights advocacy group. She said folks should plan for the court to follow through with the draft opinion.
"And if you don't need an abortion yet, you should go to aidaccess.org and order an advanced prescription of abortion medication, so that it's in your medicine cabinet even when abortion is illegal, and available for you or someone you love if they need it."
The decision isn't final and the justices could change their positions before a formal ruling is published, so abortion still is legal for the time being. Under Wisconsin's dormant law, doctors who provide abortions could spend up to six years in prison and face a $10,000 fine. It makes a narrow exception in cases where abortions are provided to save the life of the mother.
Roys previously sponsored legislation to secure access to abortion in state law and repeal the pre-Civil War ban. However, the bill was blocked from a public committee hearing, stagnated for more than a year and died in March. Roys said Democrats have tried for years to enact similar bills, which have been blocked in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
"The Republicans have secured their majority through gerrymandering," she said. "They don't have to be accountable to people, they don't have to do what the people want - and so, they've been able to ignore our efforts to try to repeal the criminal abortion ban."
In a January national poll by the Marquette University Law School, nearly three-quarters of respondents indicated they were against overturning Roe v. Wade. While Democrats expressed stronger opposition to striking down the precedent, nearly half of the Republican respondents also opposed overturning Roe.
North Carolina dentists are noticing an uptick in problems with teeth and gums among people who vape. Experts say vaping can cause as much damage to oral health as traditional cigarettes.
In addition to sore gums, grinding the teeth and tooth decay, said dentist Dr. Anbec DeShield-Mayes, owner of BestMouth Dental in Greensboro, dry mouth and cavities are especially common among people who use vape products.
"We try to give them things to help rehydrate their teeth," she said. "We tell them to drink plenty of water, brushing twice a day, flossing. These are things that I'm seeing with my patients that I'm finding out now are new 'vapers,' or have switched from smoking to vaping."
Studies have shown that heavy vaping among young people potentially could increase risk for periodontal disease later in life, and also can cause mouth and tongue ulcers. The American Dental Association has adopted an interim policy calling for a total ban on vape products that aren't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for tobacco cessation purposes.
Deshield-Mayes, immediate past president of the North Carolina Dental Society, said seemingly minor issues can lead to more serious oral health problems if not treated. She said it's important that people see a dentist about every six months, and potentially more frequently if they're heavy smokers or e-cigarette users.
"If you have a cavity or you have dry mouth, your gums kind of shrink, and they pull away from the teeth," she said. "So then I see signs of recession, or receding gums."
Last year, the American Dental Association called for best practices aimed at screening more patients for vaping and marijuana use. More than 60% of dentists nationwide say they already ask their patients about the use of vape products.
Despite a more challenging environment, rural hospitals still are finding ways to provide critical care. That includes stroke patients, and South Dakota's medical community says keeping these facilities open is necessary in seeing better outcomes.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and a family physician with Avera Health in Parkston said treatment has really evolved for these patients. Dr. Jason Wickersham pointed to specialized facilities where neurologists provide new therapies that can drastically improve a person's recovery.
But he said for rural residents, local health-care centers are a key first step.
"Even in a rural facility now, I think the training is very good," said Wickersham. "The ball gets going right away. The CAT scan gets done. If they meet criteria, they'll get a clot-buster drug in our rural facilities that don't have that neuro-interventionalist right there."
He said that buys them time before a patient is transported to a regional stroke center.
But financial stress has left many rural hospitals in danger of closing. This fall, South Dakota voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid, a move supporters say would make smaller health-care operations more stable.
Despite federal incentives, some skeptics worry about costs to the state. But supporters stress the federal government covers most of those costs, and the state's share is offset by economic activity though local care.
Tony Burke - advocacy campaign Manager for the American Heart Association of South Dakota - said having previously worked as a first responder, he knows timing is critical after a stroke.
"Whether it's a few minutes or a few seconds," said Burke, "it really does matter because the longer a person is in a stroke, the more damage there's going to be to the brain. So, it's critically important to have those resources close and local so that they can get access to the best possible care."
The Association feels that with financial relief, that first line of defense stands a greater chance being there for stroke patients. And Wickersham said keeping it local means maintaining a sense of trust through follow-up care.
"Sometimes those patients need some fairly intensive physical therapy, occupational therapy, maybe speech therapy," said Wickersham. "So, a lot of our rural facilities are set up with those services."
The Heart Association says stroke is the leading cause of preventable disability in the U.S.
