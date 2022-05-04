Wednesday, May 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2022
Play

Lawmakers and pro-choice advocates call on the U-S Supreme Court to protect a person's right to an abortion; Oklahoma races to copy TX abortion prohibitions; teachers of color are sparse in PA.

2022Talks - May 4, 2022
Play

National protests over SCOTUS' plans to overturn Roe v. Wade; McConnell calls for investigation into who leaked draft opinion; Schumer says Senate will hold vote to codify Roe into law; Record number of job openings in March; NASA seeks funding increase to return to moon.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

National Nurses Month: NC Nurses Want Expanded Access to Primary Care

Play

Wednesday, May 4, 2022   

This is National Nurses Month, and North Carolina lawmakers continue to debate lifting restrictions for advanced-practice registered nurses so they can provide care without physician oversight.

More than two dozen states have passed laws similar to the SAVE Act, which stalled in the General Assembly last year.

Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, dean of the school of nursing and vice chancellor for nursing affairs at Duke University, said many of the state's health-care access problems existed before the pandemic and now have reached a breaking point.

"Ninety-seven of North Carolina's 100 counties are actually classified as primary health-care-professional shortage areas," he said. "In those particular counties, there's either no access to care or there's suboptimal or limited access to care."

Guilamo-Ramos said expanding Medicaid would make health-care affordable for an estimated half-million more residents, although North Carolina is one of a handful of states that has chosen not to do so. He said he believes independent APRNs could step in to fill gaps and reduce costly emergency-room visits. but groups such as the American Medical Association maintain that physician oversight is needed for patient safety and quality of care
Winifred Quinn, director of advocacy and consumer affairs at the AARP Public Policy Institute's Center to Champion Nursing in America, countered that physician oversight, which is often done remotely, has little to no impact on APRNs' ability to deliver top-notch primary care.

"Decades of research shows that that kind of chart review has no impact on quality of care," she said.

Guilamo-Ramos said independent-practice nurses could ease the burden on the state's health-care system and create better outcomes for patients, who consistently have ranked nursing as the most trustworthy and ethical profession.

"And that comes from longstanding, 30-years-plus of data that has shown that clinical outcomes associated with NP practice are good," she said.

Research from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill showed that the state could potentially lose around 21,000 nurses to retirement by 2033.


get more stories like this via email
Abortion-rights groups want Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, which would supersede state-based restrictions and legalize the procedure nationwide. (Relif/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Press for CA Constitutional Amendment to Protect Abortion Rights

Leaders from the California Legislative Women's Caucus vowed to protect a person's right to have an abortion in the Golden State after a leaked draft …

Health and Wellness

Mainers Rally In Support of Roe v. Wade After Leaked Draft Opinion

Mainers gathered Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Portland, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the right to have an abortion. Politico …

Health and Wellness

Reproductive Freedom Defense Act Heads to CT Governor's Desk

Connecticut lawmakers, state officials and pro-choice advocates gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, one day after a leaked draft opinion …

Save the Children's elementary school-age literacy programs reached more than 12,500 children across rural America, including in Washington state. (Save the Children)

Social Issues

Ed Program Helps WA Kids Falling Behind from School Disruptions

School disruptions from the pandemic have threatened to leave Washington students behind, but there are efforts to ensure they stay on track…

Social Issues

AAPI Community Hopes for MN Investment Deemed Long Overdue

Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're …

Mental-health professionals working in schools report seeing more student referrals, but are often short-staffed in helping them. And there are growing waiting lists for providers outside the classroom. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MN Educators Amplify Message on Mental-Health Demands in Schools

This story is part of our continued look at mental-health demands playing out in Minnesota schools. It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Minnesota …

Health and Wellness

MI Groups Sound "Trigger" Law Alarm if SCOTUS Overturns Roe

Michigan lawmakers and pro-choice advocates were among those gathering Tuesday at courthouses, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect a …

Social Issues

Fewer Teachers of Color in Pennsylvania

As Pennsylvania's student population grows more diverse, there's a growing gap between the proportions of students of color and teachers of color…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021