Wednesday, May 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 4, 2022
Play

Lawmakers and pro-choice advocates call on the U-S Supreme Court to protect a person's right to an abortion; Oklahoma races to copy TX abortion prohibitions; teachers of color are sparse in PA.

2022Talks - May 4, 2022
Play

National protests over SCOTUS' plans to overturn Roe v. Wade; McConnell calls for investigation into who leaked draft opinion; Schumer says Senate will hold vote to codify Roe into law; Record number of job openings in March; NASA seeks funding increase to return to moon.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Educators Amplify Message on Mental-Health Demands in Schools

Play

Wednesday, May 4, 2022   

This story is part of our continued look at mental-health demands playing out in Minnesota schools.

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Minnesota educators say the public should pay closer attention to their efforts in meeting kids' mental-health demands in schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted nearly half of U.S. high school students have reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless. Becki Church, a crisis interventionist with the Freshwater Education District cooperative serving multiple districts in western Minnesota, said there's more anger and violence, too. Her program includes behavioral services provided on a designated site for students experiencing higher levels of distress.

Amid higher demand, Church said, staff members are stretched thin trying to help students make it through the day.

"They're burning out on the constant behavior management, and working short-staffed and getting called into this room, then that room, then this room and that room," she said. "We're ping-ponging here, and it's a big struggle."

With a large budget surplus, state lawmakers are being asked to set aside more funding, but they're at odds as they negotiate spending bills. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve $1 billion for more mental-health staff in schools. However, with elections looming, it's unclear if the request will be approved.

Jena Osberg, a Level IV site manager for the behavioral program, which has about 25 staffers, said it isn't uncommon now to be short-staffed about five or six people a day, and added that it's hard to attract licensed individuals with the proper training.

"I can't even believe that, in five years, we're going to be able to staff - to get anyone to come in anymore and work," she said, "which is just one more thing that we're failing for these kids."

In addition to extra funding, both educators said a more streamlined licensing process could help recruit personnel to help manage the staffing shortages. Church said partner agencies, such as the state education department and corrections officials, need to bolster communication with schools.

"We have these separate silos that are not talking to each other," she said, "and we need to be more of a community, helping kids."


get more stories like this via email
Abortion-rights groups want Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, which would supersede state-based restrictions and legalize the procedure nationwide. (Relif/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Press for CA Constitutional Amendment to Protect Abortion Rights

Leaders from the California Legislative Women's Caucus vowed to protect a person's right to have an abortion in the Golden State after a leaked draft …

Health and Wellness

Mainers Rally In Support of Roe v. Wade After Leaked Draft Opinion

Mainers gathered Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Portland, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the right to have an abortion. Politico …

Health and Wellness

Reproductive Freedom Defense Act Heads to CT Governor's Desk

Connecticut lawmakers, state officials and pro-choice advocates gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, one day after a leaked draft opinion …

Save the Children's elementary school-age literacy programs reached more than 12,500 children across rural America, including in Washington state. (Save the Children)

Social Issues

Ed Program Helps WA Kids Falling Behind from School Disruptions

School disruptions from the pandemic have threatened to leave Washington students behind, but there are efforts to ensure they stay on track…

Social Issues

AAPI Community Hopes for MN Investment Deemed Long Overdue

Asian American leaders in Minnesota say some community members still are struggling to recover from economic slides during the pandemic. They're …

Nearly 70% of voters who identify as independents said they oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a WDIV/Detroit News poll released in January. (vivalapenler/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Groups Sound "Trigger" Law Alarm if SCOTUS Overturns Roe

Michigan lawmakers and pro-choice advocates were among those gathering Tuesday at courthouses, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to protect a …

Health and Wellness

WI Law Would Criminalize Abortions if SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

Wisconsin has a 173-year-old abortion ban that hasn't been enforced in decades. But if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the decision in Roe v…

Social Issues

Fewer Teachers of Color in Pennsylvania

As Pennsylvania's student population grows more diverse, there's a growing gap between the proportions of students of color and teachers of color…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021