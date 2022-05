MN Educators Amplify Message on Mental-Health Demands in Schools

May is mental health awareness month and many people across the country are dealing with extra strain from COVID-19 over the past two years. Caregivers, especially, have demanding jobs that can be emotionally taxing.



John Rose is an at-home health care aide in Washington state. He said the need for support might come when folks least expect it.



"You don't think you need it until after you need it," said Rose. "It's something that you don't think about in advance. Usually when you hit some kind of a low point or you hit a wall and you realize I need something to move past this, or push through this."



More than 800,000 Washingtonians provide care to someone, including family members and friends, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.



Merissa Clyde is Chief Operating Officer of the Service Employees International Union Local 775 Benefits Group, which provides benefits to more than 50,000 at-home caregivers in the state.



Clyde said studies find anywhere from 40% to 70% of caregivers nationwide have symptoms of depression. She said caregivers tend to be isolated and can perform all-consuming work.



"The pandemic in particular made this even worse for many caregivers," said Clyde, "where the caregiver, not only were they worried about COVID symptoms and how they might affect their clients, but also for themselves."



Clyde said it's estimated Washington state will need 76,000 caregivers by 2030 to keep up with demand. She said it's also a diverse profession so her group provides training and assistance in multiple languages.



One important support SEIU 775 Benefits Group provides is mindfulness training to help people identify and work with daily stressors. The exercise is shown to reduce depression and relive stress.



Clyde says her group also provides emotional support coaching through a phone app.



"It is aimed at really making sure that access to mental health and emotional health services is as easy as possible for caregivers," said Clyde. "So that they can access those services from where they are, and really to try and reduce all of those barriers that a traditional medical system might have."







COVID cases are down in much of the U.S., but the pandemic's lingering effects are growing larger. School social workers in Minnesota point to mental-health demands among students, and they hope lawmakers respond.



Social workers team up with nurses and psychologists to help students cope with stress and anxiety. In a report from the ACLU, Minnesota is among the many states failing to meet the recommended student-to-staff ratios for each role.



Sherry Murphy, a social worker for East Grand Forks Public Schools, said her district is understaffed in this area, which is a major concern in the current environment.



"The referrals keep coming, you know, the challenges are here," Murphy observed. "There's a cry from our school educators, that are saying, 'Our students need support. We need to help our kids with their social and emotional and mental health needs.'"



In a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of high school students reported consistently feeling sad or hopeless in the past year.



Murphy also leads the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, which is calling on the Legislature to approve a bill which would dedicate funding to boost support staff. While the state has a large budget surplus, Democrats and Republicans appear far apart on school funding plans.



Christy McCoy, a social worker for St. Paul Public Schools, feels there is room for bipartisanship. Because support personnel are included in general funding, districts choose between hiring teachers and social workers. She's convinced the bill would reduce those difficult staffing choices.



"It's really about addressing the shortages," McCoy asserted. "And it's ensuring that the student support service personnel are serving within their scope and practice of their training and licensure, and really, integrating learning models, instruction, school management, et cetera."



Kate Adams, district family resource coordinator for Farmington Area Schools, said even though student mental health was a concern before the pandemic, said they are approaching current needs on a much larger scale.



"That's taking a lot more staffing and effort, in training and preparation," Adams emphasized.



