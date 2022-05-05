A Whole-Person Approach to Kids' Health Just Outside the Classroom

There is a strong connection between health and academic success, and some districts in Ohio are bringing wellness services into schools to meet kids where they are.
School-Based Health Centers help eliminate some barriers families face in accessing health care services such as transportation or lack of a medical home.
Jolene Joseph, CEO of the HealthCare Connection, which helped establish Mount Healthy's new school-based health center, explained they help students with health-related issues such as treating colds, managing asthma, and dental problems. They also conduct mental and behavioral health screenings.
"We are looking at treating the whole individual from top to bottom and looking at social determinants of health," Joseph pointed out. "Where are the struggles for youth? We oftentimes look at those from the perspective of the parent but not really looking at it from a child's point of view."
The Mount Healthy clinic was opened through a partnership with the district and Interact for Health. Gov. Mike DeWine recently awarded nearly $26 million to create 29 new School-Based Health Centers and expand services in 107 existing centers.
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 44% of teens feel "persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness," up from 26% in 2009.
Joseph argued given the isolation youth experienced during the pandemic, the connection to mental health care through school-based-health centers is critical.
"This affords them the opportunity to really own their health and understand the importance of mental health," Joseph asserted. "And reducing that stigma associated with seeking out support that you need."
She added parental involvement is very important, along with an advisory community within the district to provide open communication and information for families.
"Parent engagement is equally important outside of the school-based health center or inside of the School-Based Health Center," Joseph emphasized. "So that they're in the know of their children's health or challenges that their child might be experiencing."
Interact for Health offers a learning group for stakeholders interested in setting up School-Based Health Centers. The Ohio Department of Education also developed a School-Based Health Care support toolkit.
Wisconsin has a 173-year-old abortion ban that hasn't been enforced in decades. But if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the decision in Roe v. Wade, that law will trigger, criminalizing abortions in the state.
In a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico, five of the court's conservative justices described Roe's reasoning as "exceptionally weak," and said "the decision has had damaging consequences."
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, is the former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, a reproductive rights advocacy group. She said folks should plan for the court to follow through with the draft opinion.
"And if you don't need an abortion yet, you should go to aidaccess.org and order an advanced prescription of abortion medication, so that it's in your medicine cabinet even when abortion is illegal, and available for you or someone you love if they need it."
The decision isn't final and the justices could change their positions before a formal ruling is published, so abortion still is legal for the time being. Under Wisconsin's dormant law, doctors who provide abortions could spend up to six years in prison and face a $10,000 fine. It makes a narrow exception in cases where abortions are provided to save the life of the mother.
Roys previously sponsored legislation to secure access to abortion in state law and repeal the pre-Civil War ban. However, the bill was blocked from a public committee hearing, stagnated for more than a year and died in March. Roys said Democrats have tried for years to enact similar bills, which have been blocked in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
"The Republicans have secured their majority through gerrymandering," she said. "They don't have to be accountable to people, they don't have to do what the people want - and so, they've been able to ignore our efforts to try to repeal the criminal abortion ban."
In a January national poll by the Marquette University Law School, nearly three-quarters of respondents indicated they were against overturning Roe v. Wade. While Democrats expressed stronger opposition to striking down the precedent, nearly half of the Republican respondents also opposed overturning Roe.
This is National Nurses Month, and North Carolina lawmakers continue to debate lifting restrictions for advanced-practice registered nurses so they can provide care without physician oversight.
More than two dozen states have passed laws similar to the SAVE Act, which stalled in the General Assembly last year.
Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, dean of the school of nursing and vice chancellor for nursing affairs at Duke University, said many of the state's health-care access problems existed before the pandemic and now have reached a breaking point.
"Ninety-seven of North Carolina's 100 counties are actually classified as primary health-care-professional shortage areas," he said. "In those particular counties, there's either no access to care or there's suboptimal or limited access to care."
Guilamo-Ramos said expanding Medicaid would make health-care affordable for an estimated half-million more residents, although North Carolina is one of a handful of states that has chosen not to do so. He said he believes independent APRNs could step in to fill gaps and reduce costly emergency-room visits.
But groups such as the American Medical Association, maintain that physician oversight is needed for patient safety and quality of care.
Winifred Quinn, director of advocacy and consumer affairs at the AARP Public Policy Institute's Center to Champion Nursing in America, countered that physician oversight, which is often done remotely, has little to no impact on APRNs' ability to deliver top-notch primary care.
"Decades of research shows that that kind of chart review has no impact on quality of care," she said.
Guilamo-Ramos said independent-practice nurses could ease the burden on the state's health-care system and create better outcomes for patients, who consistently have ranked nursing as the most trustworthy and ethical profession.
"And that comes from longstanding, 30-years-plus of data that has shown that clinical outcomes associated with NP practice are good," she said.
Research from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill showed that the state could potentially lose around 21,000 nurses to retirement by 2033.
North Carolina dentists are noticing an uptick in problems with teeth and gums among people who vape. Experts say vaping can cause as much damage to oral health as traditional cigarettes.
In addition to sore gums, grinding the teeth and tooth decay, said dentist Dr. Anbec DeShield-Mayes, owner of BestMouth Dental in Greensboro, dry mouth and cavities are especially common among people who use vape products.
"We try to give them things to help rehydrate their teeth," she said. "We tell them to drink plenty of water, brushing twice a day, flossing. These are things that I'm seeing with my patients that I'm finding out now are new 'vapers,' or have switched from smoking to vaping."
Studies have shown that heavy vaping among young people potentially could increase risk for periodontal disease later in life, and also can cause mouth and tongue ulcers. The American Dental Association has adopted an interim policy calling for a total ban on vape products that aren't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for tobacco cessation purposes.
Deshield-Mayes, immediate past president of the North Carolina Dental Society Third District, said seemingly minor issues can lead to more serious oral health problems if not treated. She said it's important that people see a dentist about every six months, and potentially more frequently if they're heavy smokers or e-cigarette users.
"If you have a cavity or you have dry mouth, your gums kind of shrink, and they pull away from the teeth," she said. "So then I see signs of recession, or receding gums."
Last year, the American Dental Association called for best practices aimed at screening more patients for vaping and marijuana use. More than 60% of dentists nationwide say they already ask their patients about the use of vape products.
