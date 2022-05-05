Thursday, May 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 5, 2022
Play

New Hampshire LGBTQ advocates say a "Parental Bill of Rights" will undermine privacy and harm students, Pennsylvania rallies for abortion access, and Donald Trump, Jr., testifies before the Jan. 6 committee.

2022Talks - May 5, 2022
Play

Russia targets critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Oklahoma bans abortions after six weeks, the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, and the company behind TurboTax agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Play

Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Fairness in Farming: Seed Money Sought for Starting Co-ops

Play

Thursday, May 5, 2022   

Farmer cooperatives allow producers to pool resources together to get a better bang for their buck. While they have been around for generations, there is a Minnesota effort to expand the movement by creating a new grant program.

Farmer-owned co-ops are designed to boost processing capacity and build markets for members and the food they grow. The Minnesota proposal would allow startup grants for up to $50,000.

Angela Dawson, co-founder of the 40 Acre Co-op, which was created in 2019 to elevate socially disadvantaged farmers, said while her model already is thriving, she sees value in helping other local networks get off the ground.

"Cooperative funding to rural communities, I think, should be a real top priority because our rural communities have really suffered from business shutdowns during the pandemic," Dawson explained. "And a lot of us have not really had the proper resources to recover."

The provision is included in the House agriculture omnibus bill. It is unclear if it will remain during negotiations with the Senate.

The proposed program would not rely on state funding, with sponsors noting it could be established through the use of federal recovery dollars. Groups such as the Minnesota Farmers Union are asking lawmakers to approve the plan.

Dawson, who farms in northern Minnesota, said 40 Acre is the first national Black farmer co-op since the Reconstruction era. She said combining resources can help smaller-level producers feel like they have a chance to gain an edge in today's market.

"And when we're talking about the crises that we're having in agriculture and equity and farmers -- who really want to be on the land and want to feed our communities but can't get the access to resources -- we need to think about some of those barriers and hurdles," Dawson contended.

She added there is a range of systemic issues within long-standing government programs, while adding the grants are too competitive. In the U.S., roughly two million farmers are members of more than 2,000 cooperatives.

Disclosure: Minnesota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
White cliffs along the shore of Lake Powell show how much lower levels in the lake have become over the past decade. (Prochasson/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Lake Powell Cutbacks Signal Need for Long-Term Water-Supply Solutions

Federal officials ordered limits this week on how much water is released by Glen Canyon Dam, in order to maintain sufficient levels to generate …

Social Issues

30-Year-Anniversary of L.A. Uprising: What Has Changed?

By Sonali Kolkatkar for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

Literacy Programs Work to Mitigate Learning Loss from Pandemic Disruption

Literacy programs are making headway against the learning loss associated with pandemic school disruptions, which put many students four to five …

Two-thirds of the country's mental health-care deserts are in rural America, where three in five adults have reported the pandemic has impacted mental health in their communities "a lot or some." (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Experts: WV Mental-Health Issues Can Spur Child Anxiety

Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help West Virginia caregivers with their mental …

Social Issues

NH Groups: "Parental Bill of Rights" Undermines Privacy, Harms Students

The New Hampshire Senate is holding a floor vote today on a bill they are calling the "parental bill of rights" but which advocates for LGBTQ+ young p…

School-based health centers have been shown to help reduce absenteeism. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

A Whole-Person Approach to Kids' Health Just Outside the Classroom

There is a strong connection between health and academic success, and some districts in Ohio are bringing wellness services into schools to meet kids …

Social Issues

State Taxes on Social Security Benefits to Phase Out Faster

Older Nebraskans will be keeping more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits even sooner, after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 873 …

Environment

Polis Pressed to Act Faster on Climate Change

A coalition of more than 60 environmental and community groups are calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other elected officials to act faster to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021