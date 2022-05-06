ND Abortion Clinic Maintains Service, But Urgency Builds

North Dakota's lone abortion clinic said patients should stick with their appointments, despite U.S. Supreme Court rhetoric, though contingency plans are in play.



North Dakota is one of 13 states that would automatically ban the procedure should the court overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The scenario grew closer to reality this week following the leak of a draft court opinion.



Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women's Clinic, said because it was not a formal ruling, they will keep seeing patients. However, should the predicted outcome happen, she emphasized they do not want service to suffer.



"We are exploring the possibility of finding space across the river," Kromenaker acknowledged. "So that the access for the patients that we've been serving for the last 24 years here at Red River Women's Clinic, that access essentially stays the same for them."



Moving across the river into Minnesota is an option because it is a safe-haven state, though she stressed talks are preliminary. The pending Supreme Court decision is tied to a Mississippi case. It reached the court after more conservative-leaning justices were seated. Anti-abortion activists have long argued abortion is a violation of their religious beliefs.



Some legal experts predict the end of federal protections will lead to more state-level restrictions, including trying to prohibit people from traveling elsewhere for abortions.



Kromenaker noted they are consulting with their attorneys about the issues, noting policymakers have put a lot of energy into limiting care.



"Whether it's this Supreme Court decision or the 2023 North Dakota Legislature, I think that there are people extremely motivated to make North Dakota to impossible to provide abortion," Kromenaker remarked. "And they've got the political will to do it."



In the meantime, she recommended those who support reproductive rights can take action by being more outspoken with friends, families and lawmakers. She added serving as an escort into clinics would be helpful, noting the increased presence of protesters in recent days.



Advocates from Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania and state officials gathered in Philadelphia Wednesday to stand firm on protecting abortion access, after a leaked draft indicated the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.



Pennsylvania has no laws protecting abortion access on the books and Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would veto any bill restricting it.



Dayle Steinberg, president of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, said it is important to remind people abortions are still safe and legal right now.



"We are fighting to ensure that everyone has the power to control their own bodies," Steinberg asserted. "We deserve elected officials at all levels of government who believe that as well. No judge and no politician should ever block your personal medical decisions or set the course for your life."



The Supreme Court decision will not be finalized until it is officially published, most likely in the next two months. A report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the high court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket by 1,000%.



Some state lawmakers have introduced anti-abortion legislation including Senate Bill 956, which proposes a constitutional amendment to deny the right to abortion care.



Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Montgomery/Delaware, co-chair of the Women's Health Caucus, said the draft decision is dangerous.



"States that have restrictive abortion legislation have the highest rates of maternal mortality and morbidity," Cappelletti pointed out. "Here in Pennsylvania, we have high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity. If the Legislature ever gets through more legislation that would restrict access, those numbers would go up."



Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. Wolf joined 16 other governors calling for immediate passage of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in September and awaits a vote in the Senate.



