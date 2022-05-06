In Snowstorm Aftermath, ND Cattle Producers Urged to Seek Aid

North Dakota ranchers are still assessing their losses from the spring snowstorms. They are being urged to tap into federal relief, and some are calling for better payouts.



Pat Becker, a rancher from Sioux County, said lost at least 50 calves and expects the number to increase. Becker pointed out he and his workers did their best to protect the herds, but the wind and snow proved to be overwhelming.



"That big group of cows, you know, you can't put 'em inside; we don't have facilities," Becker explained. "We got them bedded down, and then the wind switches, then they want to drift away. And that's when we lost quite a few calves."



The federal government's Livestock Indemnity Program can help recover some losses. Payments are equal to 75% of the average fair market value for the animals.



Becker noted while it softens the blow, a new payment structure means he's getting $175 for smaller calves, far below the going rate. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has requested an adjustment in payment levels.



The pain felt from a wet and snowy spring follows last year's severe drought. Becker, a member of the North Dakota Farmers Union, acknowledged the precipitation has helped, but the magnitude of events makes it harder to keep moving forward.



"Your plan is to build a ranch for your children," Becker remarked. "And it's just tough because, you know, since 2015, we've been lucky just to break even, you know, and it's really a struggle."



He suggested proper support for weather disasters would create more stability for independent producers. In turn, Becker added it can make farming more attractive to younger generations.



In the meantime, affected producers can connect with their Farm Service Agency office to see if their losses meet the aid threshold. Documentation must be reported within 30 days of a livestock loss.



Disclosure: The North Dakota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Livestock Indemnity Program U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 2022

Statement Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. 04/29/2022



get more stories like this via email



Farmer cooperatives allow producers to pool resources together to get a better bang for their buck. While they have been around for generations, there is a Minnesota effort to expand the movement by creating a new grant program.



Farmer-owned co-ops are designed to boost processing capacity and build markets for members and the food they grow. The Minnesota proposal would allow startup grants for up to $50,000.



Angela Dawson, co-founder of the 40 Acre Co-op, which was created in 2019 to elevate socially disadvantaged farmers, said while her model already is thriving, she sees value in helping other local networks get off the ground.



"Cooperative funding to rural communities, I think, should be a real top priority because our rural communities have really suffered from business shutdowns during the pandemic," Dawson explained. "And a lot of us have not really had the proper resources to recover."



The provision is included in the House agriculture omnibus bill. It is unclear if it will remain during negotiations with the Senate.



The proposed program would not rely on state funding, with sponsors noting it could be established through the use of federal recovery dollars. Groups such as the Minnesota Farmers Union are asking lawmakers to approve the plan.



Dawson, who farms in northern Minnesota, said 40 Acre is the first national Black farmer co-op since the Reconstruction era. She said combining resources can help smaller-level producers feel like they have a chance to gain an edge in today's market.



"And when we're talking about the crises that we're having in agriculture and equity and farmers -- who really want to be on the land and want to feed our communities but can't get the access to resources -- we need to think about some of those barriers and hurdles," Dawson contended.



She added there is a range of systemic issues within long-standing government programs, while adding the grants are too competitive. In the U.S., roughly two million farmers are members of more than 2,000 cooperatives.



Disclosure: Minnesota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Health Issues, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: 40 Acre Co-op 2022

House File 4366 2022



get more stories like this via email



By Bryce Oates

Broadcast version by Mike Moen

Reporting for the Daily Yonder-Iowa News Service Collaboration



Many farmers who apply for federal funding to assist in implementing voluntary conservation practices on their land-such as improving soil health or developing habitats for bees and other pollinators-are being rejected by their local USDA offices.



According to a new report by Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP), "Payments for Pollution: How Federal Conservation Programs Can Better Benefit Farmers and the Environment," that's because in many cases limited budgets are being "mis-directed to large, polluting operations while thousands of farmers are being turned away from contracts that could help them pay for conservation improvements and help their bottom lines."



The report looks at both the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), two of the largest and most popular conservation programs available at USDA. Through its research in 2021, IATP found that only 42% of CSP applicants and 31% of EQIP applicants were awarded contracts between 2010 and 2020.



"There's just not enough money to go around," said Michael Happ, the report's author, in an interview with Daily Yonder. "That's partially because conservation programs have been de-funded through the farm bill. But it's also because of a lot of other factors, most concerning to us is that factory farms [livestock operations containing thousands of animals] use up a lot of the allocations."



Happ said that IATP launched the study because of anecdotal evidence from the Environmental Working Group and other sources raising questions about large conservation payments being made to operations with a history of manure pollution in rural communities.



"Overall, EQIP is a very good program that in the past excluded CAFOs ["Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations"] from funding," Happ said. "But now some states actually set aside EQIP dollars for CAFOs."



The report focused on the 12 states often referred to as the "Midwest," and documents the difference between EQIP-practice-spending in each state. EQIP applications are evaluated and prioritized through a scoring system governed by each state's USDA Natural Resource and Conservation Service (NRCS) State Technical Advisory Committee.



North Dakota (2.1%) and Nebraska (9.7%) were the states least likely to award contracts to "EQIP industrial practices," based on IATP's definition. Both states were more likely to support pasture-based livestock and grazing systems through EQIP than CAFOs. Illinois (37.3%) and Minnesota (30.8%), on the other hand, were most likely to award limited EQIP funding to industrial practices IATP says should be avoided.



"Part of the problem with EQIP is the 50% livestock set-aside," Happ said. "Fifty percent of EQIP funds are earmarked for livestock practices, and some of that money does go toward practices we support, like rotational grazing and better rangeland management. But in some states, Iowa for instance, half of that livestock allocation is mandated to go to CAFOs specifically."



These kinds of mandates "get away from the locally-led conservation support and nuance that NRCS is so good at providing to farmers," he said. "Some states can even lose out on large amounts of funding because they don't have enough livestock applications," to meet the 50% threshold. When that happens, states with a small volume of livestock practice applications send their allocations to other livestock-driven states.



The study also looks at EQIP's five percent set-aside for "socially disadvantaged producers," USDA's definition for Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, and other farmers of color.



In these 12 Midwestern states, only South Dakota and Michigan met the five percent target. While little information is known about this racial and ethnic disparity, the report states that South Dakota's better representation of farmers of color likely reflects the large number of farmers in the state who identify as Native American.



IATP, along with dozens of other groups around the country that support conservation program reforms to better serve pasture-based livestock operations and socially disadvantaged producers, want to remove harmful industrial practices from EQIP's funding eligibility, which would require Congress to outline specific practices to remove from funding eligibility in the 2023 Farm Bill, according to the report.



They are also calling for improving the outreach to farmers of color and prioritization of sustainable grazing systems in livestock set-asides, including an option to opt-out of the 50% livestock requirement for states that may benefit from it.



"The simplest fix for EQIP is bringing the program back to its original intent," Happ said. "In the next farm bill we could make it so that CAFOs are not eligible, and we could use the EQIP funding to support the large majority of practices that have a big environmental benefit.... things like prioritizing soil health, improving water quality and carbon sequestration."



This story was originally reported and written by Bryce Oates for the Daily Yonder.









get more stories like this via email

