Virginia Customers Could See Dominion Energy Rate Hikes

Dominion Energy is proposing a rate hike, which would push up utility costs for Virginia's homes and businesses. The company has submitted several proposals to the state which they say will help offset the rising cost of fuel.
get more stories like this via email
Walton Shepherd, climate and clean energy program Virginia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the plans will not address Dominion's underlying problem, which stems from years of investment in gas plants and fossil-fuel infrastructure.
"There are a lot of resources that have zero fuel costs, such as solar, wind, battery storage that we could have been investing in," Shepherd asserted.
Dominion has proposed hiking rates over a one-, two- or three-year period. The company has indicated it would prefer the three-year path, which would carry the lowest monthly increase for ratepayers. Shepherd said if state regulators approve separate rate revisions, the three-year path could increase energy bills by about $11 per month for a home using 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month.
According to Dominion, with rate revisions included, energy costs for an average home would increase by about 7%. But Shepherd countered it would add to some of the highest energy bills in the South, from Virginia all the way over to Texas.
"Federal data released just last fall shows we pay the highest rates of all those southern states except for South Carolina and Alabama," Shepherd pointed out.
Dominion argued it has been steadily diversifying into clean energy, and the Associated Press reports natural gas makes up a little less than half of the company's total energy mix.
Dominion's proposed rate hike would go into effect July 1 if approved by state regulators.
As Michigan aims to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim 2030 goals, the state's largest utility is working to transition its energy sources to renewables.
Consumers Energy is seeking partnerships with landowners and communities for siting utility-scale solar arrays.
Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management and environmental services for Consumers Energy, noted they have already begun adding 1,100 megawatts of solar capacity to be ready by 2024.
"A typical solar plant for utility scale, which is the most cost-effective way to deliver solar, is going to be somewhere in the 100 to 150 megawatts size," Dobbs explained. "And that is going to take -- just for one plant -- roughly 500 to 1,000 acres. And so we're going to need quite a bit of land."
Dobbs pointed out the best prospects for solar plant land are flat, open, relatively free of trees and accessible to the sun. Parcels could include farm fields -- especially those less than ideal for growing crops -- brownfield sites or publicly owned properties.
Dobbs added the solar effort is part of the utility's proposed Clean Energy Plan, which would reduce carbon emissions by more than 63 million tons.
"We need landowners that are interested in having solar and actually getting some of the benefits of solar," Dobbs outlined. "And then local communities and leaders who really want to have solar as part of their communities, and then reaping the benefits that come along with that."
He emphasized solar brings economic benefits to both landowners and local communities. Landowners can enter into long-term easement agreements with the company to create an ongoing revenue source, and solar plants create hundreds of construction jobs.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, and LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Indiana is in line to receive about $100 million from the federal government to support new electric-vehicle infrastructure. State transportation officials are asking Hoosiers to weigh in on how that funding should be used.
get more stories like this via email
At a virtual open house on the initiative Wednesday, Scott Manning - deputy chief of staff with the Indiana Department of Transportation - said the department hopes to receive input from a diverse range of folks.
"We're very much interested," said Manning, "in hearing from as many different stakeholders as we can that have an interest in electric-vehicle infrastructure and how this funding can provide benefit for EV users, but also for local communities from an economic-development standpoint."
INDOT needs to submit its electric-vehicle infrastructure plan to the federal government by August 1. According to the department's website, the state will hear back on whether it was approved by September 30 and the funds won't be released until the feds approve the plan.
INDOT will host more public comment sessions, as well as other routes for public input, in the coming months. Folks can learn more on the department's website.
One of the program's goals is to meet the needs of underserved communities. A 2021 Washington Post analysis found that, in America's largest cities, white neighborhoods had a higher share of EV charging stations than Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.
Manning says INDOT has worked with Purdue University to map electric-vehicle charging deserts across the state.
"So we have a great data foundation," said Manning, "that will inform where we have opportunities to invest through the NEVI program to provide charging infrastructure in areas where we see opportunity to meet demand."
The money is coming to the state via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, an initiative included in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last year.
Through that law, the federal government is investing $7.5 billion to build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across America.
Groups that advocate for renewables in Missouri are urging Gov. Mike Parson to sign a utility-focused bill that would reduce barriers for businesses and individuals to access solar arrays.
get more stories like this via email
It's been passed by both chambers of the Legislature - and among other measures, it would prevent Homeowners Associations from banning solar panels in their covenants, implement a sales and use tax exemption on solar equipment, and create a task force to commission a "Value of Solar" study.
James Owen, executive director of the group Renew Missouri, said the measures would give consumers and businesses some more energy independence.
"With inflation being the way it is, there is a need to try to reduce your costs somewhere," said Owen. "And utility bills are something everyone pays. So, getting an opportunity to do that, while also being able to have some control over how you get your energy, is very important. "
Owen said in Missouri, the ability to put solar on or near your house is considered a property right. And he noted that utilities currently have a monopoly on energy production in the state.
Sean Brady, senior counsel and regional policy manager with the Clean Grid Alliance, noted that the sales and use tax exemption is a key point.
"The solar sales tax exemption codifies the state's long-held standing that components to create electricity are exempt from sales tax," said Brady, "much like other manufacturing exemptions."
He added that in addition to the tax exemption, the bill would also put into place a Task Force to consider what local taxes should be for solar energy systems.
Owen noted that solar is one of the fastest growing industries in Missouri.
"These pieces of legislation are going to make solar more accessible to folks," said Owen. "It's going to make it more cost-effective. And I think that's all things that are important to this administration."