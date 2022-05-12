President Highlights Agriculture Initiatives During IL Visit

President Joe Biden used his trip to Illinois Wednesday to tout several new initiatives he said will support American farms.



The president's trip comes as the cost of groceries remains high across the nation. The White House plans to increase funding for domestic fertilizer production, and increase access to farm-management tools.



President Biden also announced his administration will expand insurance for double cropping, when farmers plant a second crop on land which has already been used during the season.



"Double-cropping comes with some real risks. If the weather conditions aren't ideal, or aren't at least good, or there are other disruptions, then the timing of everything is thrown off. But it's a risk we need to take."



The initiatives aim to offset disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which set off ripple effects driving up the cost of everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread. According to the White House, the invasion cut off Ukraine's ability to supply wheat, corn and fertilizers to the global market.



The administration reports since the invasion began, food costs globally have increased by nearly 13%. Biden said expanding U.S. agricultural output will help address the global supply shortage.



"Right now, America's fighting on two fronts: At home it's inflation and rising prices, abroad it's helping Ukrainians defend their democracy and feeding those who're left hungry around the world because Russian atrocities exist."



In a similar move intended to offset spiking fuel prices, the federal government last month announced it would permit the sale of gasoline with a 15% corn-ethanol blend this summer. Higher-ethanol fuel blends are typically barred from sale during the summer months.



Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape, advocates for nursing home staff hope lawmakers come through with additional support.



The bonus checks were recently approved during the legislative session, with eligible workers in line to receive $750 each.



Long term care workers are in the eligibility pool for their commitment during the crisis. Tim Sorenson is a certified nursing assistant at The Estates at Roseville.



He said the recognition means a lot to him, but that doesn't mean the sacrifices are over.



"It's an underpaid job," said Sorenson. "Everybody that does this isn't looking to get rich, but it really should be a fair, livable wage."



Sorenson, who's been infected with COVID-19 twice, said many workers left the industry and there isn't a new wave of applicants to replace them.



Lawmakers are negotiating supplemental spending bills under a historic surplus. A bipartisan Senate plan includes rate increases for providers to offer better pay.



But it's unclear what exactly will be included in a final bill.



Mary Jo George - advocacy director for AARP Minnesota - said finding compromises on paid-leave policy should also be a priority, noting benefits are needed to address the staffing crisis.



She said without action, the system faces collapse.



"There's real risk to more closures of nursing facilities," said George. "There's risk that vulnerable people will have to be hospitalized."



In a report issued last fall, industry officials said there were more than 20,000 vacant direct care positions around Minnesota.



Meanwhile, those eligible for the bonus checks are urged to keep monitoring details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates.







