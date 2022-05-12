Thursday, May 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2022
Play

President Biden highlights agriculture initiatives during an Illinois visit, surprise medical bill protections clear the Colorado legislature, and Sen. Joe Manchin sinks the Women's Health Protection Act.

2022Talks - May 12, 2022
Play

The Senate rejects federal abortion protections, Republicans want the Justice Dept. to investigate protests against Supreme Court justices, and President Biden plans to help farmers get more food on the shelves.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
President Highlights Agriculture Initiatives During IL Visit

Play

Thursday, May 12, 2022   

President Joe Biden used his trip to Illinois Wednesday to tout several new initiatives he said will support American farms.

The president's trip comes as the cost of groceries remains high across the nation. The White House plans to increase funding for domestic fertilizer production, and increase access to farm-management tools.

President Biden also announced his administration will expand insurance for double cropping, when farmers plant a second crop on land which has already been used during the season.

"Double-cropping comes with some real risks. If the weather conditions aren't ideal, or aren't at least good, or there are other disruptions, then the timing of everything is thrown off. But it's a risk we need to take."

The initiatives aim to offset disruptions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which set off ripple effects driving up the cost of everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread. According to the White House, the invasion cut off Ukraine's ability to supply wheat, corn and fertilizers to the global market.

The administration reports since the invasion began, food costs globally have increased by nearly 13%. Biden said expanding U.S. agricultural output will help address the global supply shortage.

"Right now, America's fighting on two fronts: At home it's inflation and rising prices, abroad it's helping Ukrainians defend their democracy and feeding those who're left hungry around the world because Russian atrocities exist."

In a similar move intended to offset spiking fuel prices, the federal government last month announced it would permit the sale of gasoline with a 15% corn-ethanol blend this summer. Higher-ethanol fuel blends are typically barred from sale during the summer months.


