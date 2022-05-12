Thursday, May 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2022
President Biden highlights agriculture initiatives during an Illinois visit, surprise medical bill protections clear the Colorado legislature, and Sen. Joe Manchin sinks the Women's Health Protection Act.

2022Talks - May 12, 2022
The Senate rejects federal abortion protections, Republicans want the Justice Dept. to investigate protests against Supreme Court justices, and President Biden plans to help farmers get more food on the shelves.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
During Mental Health Awareness Month, CA Policymakers Mull Priorities

Thursday, May 12, 2022   

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and advocates are hoping Gov. Gavin Newsom will prioritize the issue in his revised budget, due by Sunday.

The governor's January budget proposed $4.7 million to fund the California Parent and Youth Helpline annually for three years. The helpline connects people with a trained counselor for free from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of Parents Anonymous, which runs the California Parent and Youth Helpline, said additional funding is needed to keep up with demand for their services.

"With greater resources, we could have more trained clinicians to answer the phone," Pion-Berlin explained. "The demand outstrips our capacity right now. We have people on waiting lists to get into our free online weekly support groups."

The service has helped more than 40,000 people in California since it started two years ago, but they would like to help more of the Golden State's 9.3 million children.

Last week was Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week, when people are encouraged to take action and reach out to another person who might be struggling. Pion-Berlin emphasized no one should be blamed or shamed when they ask for help.

"Parents need support in identifying and accepting that change in behavior, mood swings, sleeping patterns, change in friends, that their child looks sad, and that they may need to seek help," Pion-Berlin outlined.

A 2021 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found child suicide rates have been rising in recent years, and suicide is the 8th leading cause of death among children aged 5 to 11.


Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines. (Florida Legislature)

