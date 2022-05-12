During Mental Health Awareness Month, CA Policymakers Mull Priorities

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and advocates are hoping Gov. Gavin Newsom will prioritize the issue in his revised budget, due by Sunday.
The governor's January budget proposed $4.7 million to fund the California Parent and Youth Helpline annually for three years. The helpline connects people with a trained counselor for free from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of Parents Anonymous, which runs the California Parent and Youth Helpline, said additional funding is needed to keep up with demand for their services.
"With greater resources, we could have more trained clinicians to answer the phone," Pion-Berlin explained. "The demand outstrips our capacity right now. We have people on waiting lists to get into our free online weekly support groups."
The service has helped more than 40,000 people in California since it started two years ago, but they would like to help more of the Golden State's 9.3 million children.
Last week was Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week, when people are encouraged to take action and reach out to another person who might be struggling. Pion-Berlin emphasized no one should be blamed or shamed when they ask for help.
"Parents need support in identifying and accepting that change in behavior, mood swings, sleeping patterns, change in friends, that their child looks sad, and that they may need to seek help," Pion-Berlin outlined.
A 2021 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found child suicide rates have been rising in recent years, and suicide is the 8th leading cause of death among children aged 5 to 11.
Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help West Virginia caregivers with their mental health, which can lead to increased anxiety for children and other difficulties for families.
In addition to May's focus on mental health, this week also highlights Children's Mental Health Awareness, underscoring positive mental health is essential to a child's healthy development.
Global nonprofit Save the Children works to increase mental-health programs in the Mountain State.
Erika Blackburn, lead associate of community engagement in West Virginia for the group, said while more than a third of the state's adults recently reported persistent anxiety -- placing West Virginia in the top three states across the nation -- children face the same problem in their own lives, as well as by modeling their parents and caregivers.
"A lot of the options that were presented to others across the country during the pandemic were difficult for a lot of our children because of the lack of connectivity," Blackburn pointed out. "There's certainly areas where we work in West Virginia that do not have reliable internet."
Blackburn said Save the Children's social and emotional learning program, Journey of Hope, helps around 500 children across 10 West Virginia school districts to explore and understand their emotions, develop healthy coping skills and build resilience for future challenges.
Blackburn added the COVID pandemic, and subsequent interruptions to their normal routine, only exacerbated the mental-health challenges children already face in the state.
"Exposure to a lot of trauma from the opioid crisis, and just being away from their teachers and the child-serving professionals that are too often the only source of love and support some children receive," Blackburn emphasized.
Greta Wetzel, senior adviser of psychosocial support for Save the Children, said the problems West Virginia faces often are the same as other states with large rural populations.
"In our rural communities, you might have one mental-health facility for the whole county that could be an hour drive away from you, or one social worker that covers the entire school district," Wetzel outlined.
Wetzel noted Journey of Hope programs also offer services for caregivers, explaining while adults are often focused on the needs of children, they need to take moments for themselves.
Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help Tennessee mothers with postpartum depression, which can lead to increased anxiety for children and other difficulties for families.
In addition to May's focus on mental health, this week also highlights Children's Mental Health Awareness, underscoring positive mental health is essential to a child's healthy development.
Global nonprofit Save the Children works to increase mental-health programs in the Volunteer State.
Amber Cundiff, lead associate of early-childhood programming in Tennessee for the group, said conditions such as postpartum depression can affect entire families.
"Women who just delivered their child many times begin displaying signs of depression due to lack of resources in the community, transportation, family support and overall stigma," Cundiff outlined. "When a parent is dealing with a mental-health challenge, that directly affects the mental health of their child."
Cundiff pointed out Save the Children's social and emotional learning program, Journey of Hope, helps around 250 children across four Tennessee counties to explore and understand their emotions, develop healthy coping skills and build resilience for future challenges.
Cundiff emphasized Tennessee's rural poverty is a barrier to adults and children finding the help they need.
"Two thirds of the country's mental-health care deserts are in rural America, including the communities where Save the Children works in Tennessee," Cundiff noted. "Additionally, three in five adults have reported that the pandemic has impacted mental health in their communities 'a lot or some.'"
Greta Wetzel, senior adviser of psychosocial support for Save the Children, acknowledged the problems Tennessee faces are often the same as other states with large rural populations.
"In our rural communities, you might have one mental-health facility for the whole county that could be an hour drive away from you," Wetzel stressed. "Or, one social worker that covers the entire school district."
Wetzel noted Journey of Hope programs also offer services for caregivers, explaining while adults are often focused on the needs of children, they need to take moments for themselves.
This story is part of our continued look at mental-health demands playing out in Minnesota schools.
It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and Minnesota educators say the public should pay closer attention to their efforts in meeting kids' mental-health demands in schools.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted nearly half of U.S. high school students have reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless. Becki Church, a crisis interventionist with the Freshwater Education District cooperative serving multiple districts in western Minnesota, said there's more anger and violence, too. Her program includes behavioral services provided on a designated site for students experiencing higher levels of distress.
Amid higher demand, Church said, staff members are stretched thin trying to help students make it through the day.
"They're burning out on the constant behavior management, and working short-staffed and getting called into this room, then that room, then this room and that room," she said. "We're ping-ponging here, and it's a big struggle."
With a large budget surplus, state lawmakers are being asked to set aside more funding, but they're at odds as they negotiate spending bills. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve $1 billion for more mental-health staff in schools. However, with elections looming, it's unclear if the request will be approved.
Jena Osberg, a Level IV site manager for the behavioral program, which has about 25 staffers, said it isn't uncommon now to be short-staffed about five or six people a day, and added that it's hard to attract licensed individuals with the proper training.
"I can't even believe that, in five years, we're going to be able to staff - to get anyone to come in anymore and work," she said, "which is just one more thing that we're failing for these kids."
In addition to extra funding, both educators said a more streamlined licensing process could help recruit personnel to help manage the staffing shortages. Church said partner agencies, such as the state education department and corrections officials, need to bolster communication with schools.
"We have these separate silos that are not talking to each other," she said, "and we need to be more of a community, helping kids."