Monday, May 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 17, 2022
Play

We take a look at how higher gas and grocery prices could impact early voting in a predominantly blue state, and Nebraska's ballot initiative requirements are being challenged as unconstitutional.

2022Talks - May 16, 2022
Play

Officials deem a mass shooting racially motivated; Russia said to be down 30% of its land forces in Ukraine; and polling suggests swayable Republican voters are turning against Biden.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Use of Low-Value Health Services High Even During Pandemic

Play

Monday, May 16, 2022   

During the first year of the global pandemic, medical consumers in Colorado received more than one million low-value healthcare services - diagnostic tests, screenings and treatments where the risk of harm outweighs any likely benefit to the patient.

Cari Frank, vice president for communications with the Center for Improving Value in HealthCare - the group behind a new report, said consumers and insurers paid $134 million for these services in 2020.

"Even in spite of COVID, when people weren't accessing health-care services the same way," said Frank, "we still saw high numbers of these low-value care services. And they cost a lot of money, both to the health plans and to the patient, and actually can cause harm to patients."

The most obvious example of low-value care is when providers prescribe opioids for acute back pain without first trying alternative medication - a remedy that comes with significant risk of addiction and even death.

Health providers across the nation, working with medical boards and other professional associations, have created a list and guidelines for low-value services through an initiative called Choosing Wisely.

Frank said getting the word out can help bring down overall health costs. She said many services now considered low-value care were considered best practices at one time.

"A lot of things are just, historically, the way the provider has treated patients," said Frank. "And it takes a while when the guidelines change, for there to be an actual adoption of the guidelines."

The average cost for low-value services is $130 - but some, including peripheral catheters for patients with late-stage kidney disease, cost more than $14,000 per incidence.

Frank noted that every patient is different, and some procedures flagged as low-value may actually be the right course for patients.

"There might be family history, or there might be medical history where they have tried some other alternative," said Frank. "So there still needs to be that kind of communication between the provider and the patient."




Disclosure: Center for Improving Value in HealthCare contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., addresses an Earth Day rally at the Arizona State Capitol. (EDF/Adriana Zehbrauskas, Moms Clean Air Force)

Environment

Environmental Groups Want Earth Day Message Heard Year-Round

Since its inception, Earth Day has been an occasion to advocate for a cleaner planet - but in 2022, climate change is bringing a higher level of …

Health and Wellness

KY Mothers-to-Be Urged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID

While many Americans have resumed normal lives after the past two years, the COVID pandemic has not gone away, especially if you have a pre-existing …

Social Issues

Initiative to Repeal WA Capital-Gains Tax Failing to Gain Support

An initiative that would repeal Washington's capital-gains tax on the state's richest residents is struggling to gain traction. Initiative No…

Parts of Oregon are considered child-care deserts because of the lack of access to care. (Irina Schmidt/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Crisis of Child Care Affordability Affects OR Voters

Oregonians are casting their ballots for Tuesday's primary election. One issue affecting many voters is access to child care. Courtney Helstein…

Social Issues

Wolf, Community Leaders Seek $2,000 Payments for Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf, lawmakers and community leaders are calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks of up to $2,000 to …

In an effort to help people rebuild assets post-pandemic, AARP California is having free webinars on financial topics, such as how to avoid scams that target homeowners. (ajr_images/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Free Financial Planning Tips to Help Latinos Recover Post-Pandemic

About half of Latinos either lost a job or had their wages cut during the pandemic,according to a recent survey from Pew. Now, AARP is offering a …

Social Issues

HOPE Week Promotes Positive Experiences for Kids' Mental Health

May is mental health awareness month. As part of that, groups in Idaho are using HOPE Week to help kids in crisis and reduce the state's worrying …

Social Issues

Measure Aims to Streamline Absentee Voting in Ohio

There's a new effort at the statehouse to make it easier for Ohioans to vote by mail by creating a permanent absentee voter list. To vote absentee …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021