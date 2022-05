Report: Use of Low-Value Health Services High Even During Pandemic

During the first year of the global pandemic, medical consumers in Colorado received more than one million low-value healthcare services - diagnostic tests, screenings and treatments where the risk of harm outweighs any likely benefit to the patient.



Cari Frank, vice president for communications with the Center for Improving Value in HealthCare - the group behind a new report, said consumers and insurers paid $134 million for these services in 2020.



"Even in spite of COVID, when people weren't accessing health-care services the same way," said Frank, "we still saw high numbers of these low-value care services. And they cost a lot of money, both to the health plans and to the patient, and actually can cause harm to patients."



The most obvious example of low-value care is when providers prescribe opioids for acute back pain without first trying alternative medication - a remedy that comes with significant risk of addiction and even death.



Health providers across the nation, working with medical boards and other professional associations, have created a list and guidelines for low-value services through an initiative called Choosing Wisely.



Frank said getting the word out can help bring down overall health costs. She said many services now considered low-value care were considered best practices at one time.



"A lot of things are just, historically, the way the provider has treated patients," said Frank. "And it takes a while when the guidelines change, for there to be an actual adoption of the guidelines."



The average cost for low-value services is $130 - but some, including peripheral catheters for patients with late-stage kidney disease, cost more than $14,000 per incidence.



Frank noted that every patient is different, and some procedures flagged as low-value may actually be the right course for patients.



"There might be family history, or there might be medical history where they have tried some other alternative," said Frank. "So there still needs to be that kind of communication between the provider and the patient."









The calendar indicates it is early May, but many Minnesotans are experiencing summerlike temperatures this week. As residents crank up the air conditioning, clean energy nonprofits hope more people give thought to installing systems providing more efficiency.



The industry said air source heat pumps are equipped with improved technology and now work better in colder climates. Beyond brutal Minnesota winters, experts say they are a reliable cooling source in the summer.



Emily McPherson, program development manager at the Center for Energy and Environment, said advancements with dual systems can really help reduce a home's carbon footprint.



"Rather than generating heat directly, it moves heat from the outside of the home into the home," McPherson explained. "And then it does the reverse in cooling. So, it can be 300% efficient, whereas typical heating systems are 80%, 90% or 100% efficient."



The U.S. Department of Energy backs up those claims. However, while the systems now work better in colder regions, their effectiveness starts to wane when temperatures approach zero, meaning a secondary source is still needed. And federal officials suggest connecting with knowledgeable technicians to avoid performance issues.



Shaylyn Bernhardt, communications and engagement manager for Clean Energy Resource Teams, said the systems can especially help with homes currently using propane or electrical heating systems. She noted it is becoming easier to explore options.



"Many utilities are offering rebates now, too, that make it a lot more cost-effective to put in a system," Bernhardt pointed out. "More and more contractors are familiar with the technology. "



Brent Hartwig of Saginaw has adopted the technology for his home. He feels it provides more stability in energy usage, especially when transitioning from one season to another.



"Heating the home, seems like they run a little bit more," Hartwig observed. "But like in those transitional parts of the year, like we are in, they have produced."



