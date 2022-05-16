Monday, May 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 17, 2022
We take a look at how higher gas and grocery prices could impact early voting in a predominantly blue state, and Nebraska's ballot initiative requirements are being challenged as unconstitutional.

2022Talks - May 16, 2022
Officials deem a mass shooting racially motivated; Russia said to be down 30% of its land forces in Ukraine; and polling suggests swayable Republican voters are turning against Biden.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
Free Financial Planning Tips to Help Latinos Recover Post-Pandemic

Monday, May 16, 2022   

About half of Latinos either lost a job or had their wages cut during the pandemic,according to a recent survey from Pew. Now, AARP is offering a free new program - called "Let's Talk Dinero" - designed to help Latinos get back on their feet.

Today, the program will host a webinar on the cost of caregiving. Adriana Mendoz - associate director for advocacy and community engagement for AARP California - said many Latinos are just getting by, so retirement planning can take a back seat to other priorities.

"Underrepresented communities like Latinos and Blacks and some Asian groups," said Mendoz, "they're just not at par with their white counterparts in terms of retirement savings, pension plans, 401(k)s, and this sort."

Let's Talk Dinero offers monthly online events on retirement, caregiving, entrepreneurship and managing finances. People can get more information on 'aarp.org/letstalkdinero'.

Mendoza said the website has multiple easy-to use tools that help with student loan repayment, connect you with an advisor, calculate what you can expect to get from Social Security, or find how much to invest in a 401(k).

"We have a tool that's called 'The Money Map' that basically helps you develop a budget plan for unexpected expenses, manage debt and build savings plans," said Mendoz.

Statistics from MRI-Simmons show that the Latino community is largely underserved by the banking sector.

Seventy-one percent of Latinos age 35 or older use a banking service, 34% have a non-interest checking account, 22% use overdraft protection, 18% have interest-bearing checking accounts, and 8% use Certificates of Deposit.



Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., addresses an Earth Day rally at the Arizona State Capitol. (EDF/Adriana Zehbrauskas, Moms Clean Air Force)

