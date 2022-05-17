Wednesday, May 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2022
In Buffalo after the mass shooting, President Biden calls white supremacy "a poison," Wisconsin communities plan how to spend federal infrastructure dollars, and Texas uses federal funds for broadband expansion.

2022Talks - May 18, 2022
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, makes the case for additional aid for Ukraine, party leaders point fingers at each other after the Buffalo shooting, and UFOs discussed are in Congress for the first time since 1969.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Buffalo Reeling After 10 Killed in Racist Attack at Supermarket

Tuesday, May 17, 2022   

Buffalo residents are grieving after a shooter killed 10 community members on Saturday in an anti-Black attack, apparently fueled by racist white supremacist ideology.

Community leaders say state and local officials must take action to prevent this tragedy from happening again.

The shooter specifically targeted the Tops supermarket on Buffalo's East Side, a neighborhood where the majority of residents are Black.

Tyrell Ford is a lead community organizer with Voice Buffalo. He said he's still in shock about the attack.

He said state and local leaders need to act now to stop the cycle of racist violence.

"This act of domestic terrorism cannot go unanswered," said Ford. "These extremists are out there and are probably plotting their next target as we speak. So we need to be aware and vigilant that we can no longer allow folks to come into communities and shake them to their core."

Ford added that Buffalo residents need access to trauma-informed care, especially in the wake of the shooting, to help them grieve and begin the healing process.

The East Side neighborhood is considered a food desert. New York is partnering with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to and from local grocery stores as the Tops location remains closed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to her hometown of Buffalo over the weekend to support the community. While delivering remarks at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday, Hochul said this devastating moment for New York should be a call to action.

"Let Buffalo, New York, be the last city where acts of violence like this ever occur,"said Hochul. "We will be at the end of that list. And I'm calling out the social media platforms where this hate can be spewed and people are learning how to create guns and violence and weapons."

Hochul has directed that $2.8 million in federal and state funding be available to provide support to individuals and families affected by the shooting.

The state Office of Victim Services can cover funeral and burial expenses up to $6,000. The National Action Network has offered to cover any additional expenses for victims' families.




