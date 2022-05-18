Wednesday, May 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2022
Play

In Buffalo after the mass shooting, President Biden calls white supremacy "a poison," Wisconsin communities plan how to spend federal infrastructure dollars, and Texas uses federal funds for broadband expansion.

2022Talks - May 18, 2022
Play

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, makes the case for additional aid for Ukraine, party leaders point fingers at each other after the Buffalo shooting, and UFOs discussed are in Congress for the first time since 1969.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
AR Social Worker Creates Resource for Finding Baby Formula Amid Shortage

Play

Wednesday, May 18, 2022   

The baby-formula shortage has hit families in Arkansas hard, and one Little Rock resident aims to alleviate the stress on parents by creating an interactive document, which shares where to find formula in the state.

Supply-chain disruptions and a recent product recall have been connected to the empty store shelves parents have encountered.

Allison Grigsby Sweatman, a clinical social worker in Central Arkansas, was inspired to create an interactive spreadsheet to help families find formula after hearing from people she works with about the challenges they are facing trying to feed their babies.

"The way that this has affected families with babies who have been depending on formula, it cannot be overstated the crisis this would create in a family system," Sweatman explained. "I've heard about families spending every free moment that they have trying to get the formula that they need for their child."

The Food and Drug Administration and Abbott announced Monday night they reached a deal to resume operations at a shutdown Michigan plant, with production possibly able to restart in the next two weeks.

As of May 8, nationwide out-of-stock rates for baby formula continued to climb and stood at 43%.

Sweatman pointed out the shared spreadsheet is broken down by county, showing where people can find the formula at a store in their county or someone in their community who has formula to give away. She added contributing to the formula finder is one way to give back to your community.

"What an organized approach to meeting this need can offer is everyone can help," Sweatman emphasized. "There's something everyone can do to help us feed our children right now. Even those who are not directly affected who would turn away because it's just too big of a problem to try to solve, with this they have an opportunity to help."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced legislation last week which would require President Joe Biden to submit a report to Congress within 30 days detailing the steps the administration is taking to end the formula shortage.


Keeping siblings together in foster care is a national best practice. (mytrykau/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Foster Care Agency: Youths, Families Need Wraparound Services

Michigan is taking steps to improve the child welfare system for National Foster Care Month. In Michigan, nearly a quarter of young people who are …

Environment

Wyoming Food Bank to Distribute Water to Rawlins Residents

Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins …

Social Issues

In Buffalo After Mass Shooting, Biden Calls White Supremacy 'A Poison'

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black …

A new policy initiative to help Montana students graduate will provide support through 2024. (Jos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Initiative to Help MT's Underserved Students Complete College

Montana's effort to increase college graduation numbers is getting a boost from a new grant. The nonprofit Complete College America has chosen the …

Environment

WI Communities Prepare to Receive Federal Infrastructure Funding

Six months ago this week, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, and Wisconsin's towns and cities are planning how best to …

In 2019, five Texas cities were ranked among the 20 worst connected in the United States, according to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. (pasja1000/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Texas Broadband Expansion Plan to Debut Mid-June

An official plan to expand broadband in Texas is due out June 15, after state officials traveled near and far to collect public comments on internet …

Social Issues

Clean Elections Groups Slam Supreme Court Ruling on Campaign Finance

Good-government groups are criticizing the Supreme Court's decision Monday eliminating rules on how much a candidate can spend to pay back loans he or…

Social Issues

Moving Away from the Toxic Work Culture

North Dakota has seen recent examples of staffing shake-ups among certain employers where a toxic environment was cited. It coincides with rhetoric …

 

