Texas Broadband Expansion Plan to Debut Mid-June

An official plan to expand broadband in Texas is due out June 15, after state officials traveled near and far to collect public comments on internet access and affordability.
Tim Morstad, associate state director for AARP Texas, said the pandemic highlighted equal access to high-speed internet is critical and no longer a "nice-to-have" luxury.
"We've got to get access to high-speed internet, and we've got to make sure it's affordable, and we've got to make sure people have the skills to utilize it," Morstad outlined. "I picture it as a three-legged stool to make sure that we can really unlock the potential for older Texans."
Texas lawmakers passed legislation last year to create the Texas Broadband Development Office. Currently, the state has access to $500 million in federal money through COVID-19-related grants with more money promised through the federal infrastructure law House Bill 3684 11/15/2021.
The geographic size of Texas is a challenge for connecting people to reliable internet, especially in rural areas, but Morstad expects Texans will appreciate the benefits when the work is finished.
"For older Texans, it has the ability to unlock things like telehealth," Morstad explained. "It will also allow older Texans to stay connected, whether that's with friends or families or caregivers."
Morstad added half of those who belong to AARP Texas are between the ages of 50 and 64 and still very active in the workplace. It means if they are looking for a job, they need affordable, high-speed internet to find out what's out there and how to apply.
"And some of them, you can work from home, but only if you're connected," Morstad pointed out. "So we really want to see high-speed internet pushed out there further across our state, so these opportunities are available to older Texans."
Later this year, the Texas broadband office expects to issue a map of the state, property by property, to show where expansion is needed.
Groups advocating for older New Yorkers say a bill passed by the New York State Senate would help level the playing field for utility customers.
Currently, when utilities go to the New York Public Service Commission to request a rate hike, they can apply to be reimbursed for items like expert witness fees and other costs associated with the proceedings.
Bill Ferris, state legislative representative for AARP New York, said the legislation would give the same option to groups of ratepayers or nonprofits challenging rate increases.
"Ratepayers were paying the business expenses of utilities to raise their own rates," Ferris pointed out. "Now, we're leveling the playing field, making sure that ratepayers can get reimbursed for their rates at the table at the Public Service Commission, to protect themselves."
Ferris noted especially during the pandemic, more New Yorkers over 50 have reported struggling to pay their utility bills. According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, nearly 20% of New Yorkers said they've been unable to pay an energy bill in full in the last 12 months. The legislation is now in the State Assembly.
Ferris added as the summer months approach, people are concerned about paying to cool their homes, and being able to heat them in winter is just as important.
"It's very important to keep the lights on, so to speak," Ferris emphasized. "This legislation is designed to help people have more of a voice in Albany when utilities come in and try to raise the rates. We want to have as much consumer/ratepayer representation at the negotiation table."
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced $15 million will be made available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income households without air conditioning cool their homes this summer.
While it previously was available only for those with medical conditions exacerbated by extreme heat, eligibility has been expanded to all income-eligible New Yorkers. Applications are open until either the end of August or when funds run out.
Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates.
Pennsylvania's Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion to older adults and people with disabilities for more than 50 years.
Rep. Steve Malagari, D-Montgomery, said his older constituents are facing many financial challenges, including rising prescription drug costs. He emphasized increasing the rebate could be a lifeline for them.
"Too many are struggling to stay in their homes and stay connected to the neighbors they call friends because their property tax bills or rent payments are rising beyond their control," Malagari observed. "I know how critical the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program is in Pennsylvania and how critical it is to the seniors living here."
The investment would be a one-time bonus, doubling existing rebates, with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average rebate of $475.
Gazi Razzak has lived in Lansdale for 24 years and is a recipient of the rebate program. He said any increases to the program will be helpful, especially for seniors like him, who are on a limited income.
"Right now, it is very tough because prices are rising. Food prices are record high," Razzak pointed out. "Support for expanding the rebate is needed more than ever."
Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery, has introduced Senate Bill 1187, which would create the one-time bonus rebate. It was referred to the Urban Affairs and Housing Committee in April.
In Montgomery County, the Property Tax Rent Rebate program benefited more than 13,000 residents who received a total of $6.4 million dollars. Nearly 75% of the recipients were age 65 and older.
Older Nebraskans will be keeping more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits even sooner, after Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 873 into law.
All state income taxes on Social Security checks will now be eliminated by 2025, five years earlier than outlined in a measure passed last year.
Todd Stubbendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said dropping the tax is the right thing to do for nearly 350,000 Nebraska seniors facing rising prices at supermarkets and at the gas pump.
"This program was never designed to be a revenue raiser for the states," Stubbendieck explained. "This is hard-earned Social Security benefits, all of it should be in seniors' pockets spending how they want it to be spent."
Stubbendieck noted the vast majority of older Nebraskans are not wealthy with big pensions, they are middle-income people living on a fixed budget. Nearly 55% of beneficiaries rely on Social Security for half or more of their income, and about 28% rely on Social Security for at least 90% of their income.
Stubbendieck emphasized removing taxes from benefits will help Nebraskans live their retirement years independently and with dignity, and will also boost local economies. Nebraskans age 50 and older account for 56 cents out of every dollar spent in the state, creating an annual economic impact of $50 billion.
"We're past the point of savings, we're at the point of spending our savings," Stubbendieck stressed. "The dollars that are going to go into people's pockets because of this tax cut are going to be spent in our local economies, and are going to be a big economic driver in those communities."
Older Nebraskans will see immediate benefits from the measure, which reduces taxes on Social Security benefits this year by 40%. Next year, seniors will see an exemption of 60%. In 2024 the exemption rises to 80%, with all state taxes on benefits set to end in 2025.
