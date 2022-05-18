Wednesday, May 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2022
Play

In Buffalo after the mass shooting, President Biden calls white supremacy "a poison," Wisconsin communities plan how to spend federal infrastructure dollars, and Texas uses federal funds for broadband expansion.

2022Talks - May 18, 2022
Play

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, makes the case for additional aid for Ukraine, party leaders point fingers at each other after the Buffalo shooting, and UFOs discussed are in Congress for the first time since 1969.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Texas Broadband Expansion Plan to Debut Mid-June

Play

Wednesday, May 18, 2022   

An official plan to expand broadband in Texas is due out June 15, after state officials traveled near and far to collect public comments on internet access and affordability.

Tim Morstad, associate state director for AARP Texas, said the pandemic highlighted equal access to high-speed internet is critical and no longer a "nice-to-have" luxury.

"We've got to get access to high-speed internet, and we've got to make sure it's affordable, and we've got to make sure people have the skills to utilize it," Morstad outlined. "I picture it as a three-legged stool to make sure that we can really unlock the potential for older Texans."

Texas lawmakers passed legislation last year to create the Texas Broadband Development Office. Currently, the state has access to $500 million in federal money through COVID-19-related grants with more money promised through the federal infrastructure law House Bill 3684 11/15/2021.

The geographic size of Texas is a challenge for connecting people to reliable internet, especially in rural areas, but Morstad expects Texans will appreciate the benefits when the work is finished.

"For older Texans, it has the ability to unlock things like telehealth," Morstad explained. "It will also allow older Texans to stay connected, whether that's with friends or families or caregivers."

Morstad added half of those who belong to AARP Texas are between the ages of 50 and 64 and still very active in the workplace. It means if they are looking for a job, they need affordable, high-speed internet to find out what's out there and how to apply.

"And some of them, you can work from home, but only if you're connected," Morstad pointed out. "So we really want to see high-speed internet pushed out there further across our state, so these opportunities are available to older Texans."

Later this year, the Texas broadband office expects to issue a map of the state, property by property, to show where expansion is needed.

Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Keeping siblings together in foster care is a national best practice. (mytrykau/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Foster Care Agency: Youths, Families Need Wraparound Services

Michigan is taking steps to improve the child welfare system for National Foster Care Month. In Michigan, nearly a quarter of young people who are …

Environment

Wyoming Food Bank to Distribute Water to Rawlins Residents

Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins …

Social Issues

In Buffalo After Mass Shooting, Biden Calls White Supremacy 'A Poison'

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black …

A new policy initiative to help Montana students graduate will provide support through 2024. (Jos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Initiative to Help MT's Underserved Students Complete College

Montana's effort to increase college graduation numbers is getting a boost from a new grant. The nonprofit Complete College America has chosen the …

Environment

WI Communities Prepare to Receive Federal Infrastructure Funding

Six months ago this week, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, and Wisconsin's towns and cities are planning how best to …

If you use powdered infant formula, be aware certain Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products have been recalled and should not be used, the FDA warns. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AR Social Worker Creates Resource for Finding Baby Formula Amid Shortage

The baby-formula shortage has hit families in Arkansas hard, and one Little Rock resident aims to alleviate the stress on parents by creating an …

Social Issues

Clean Elections Groups Slam Supreme Court Ruling on Campaign Finance

Good-government groups are criticizing the Supreme Court's decision Monday eliminating rules on how much a candidate can spend to pay back loans he or…

Social Issues

Moving Away from the Toxic Work Culture

North Dakota has seen recent examples of staffing shake-ups among certain employers where a toxic environment was cited. It coincides with rhetoric …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021