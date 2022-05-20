As New Mexico Wildfires Rage, Neighboring States Warned of High Fire Danger

New Mexico continues to battle the largest wildfires in its history, and other states including Nevada, along with parts of Arizona and Colorado, have been warned of high fire danger through the weekend.



The largest blaze, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, has burned more than 300,000 acres.



Mary Katherine Ray, wildlife chair for the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, lives in the southwest corner of Socorro County between two major fires. She said some people will want to blame the fires on improper forest management, rather than the continued burning of fossil fuels known to cause climate change.



"Low humidity -- I mean zero to 5% humidity -- like in the last four days here, it hasn't gone above 10% even at night and high winds and drought and high temperature," Ray reported. "This is the line in the sand. We can't go on like we've been going on."



On Thursday, climate, conservation and community groups from across the country filed administrative protests challenging the Biden administration's plan to resume oil and gas leasing in New Mexico and other western states next month, arguing it fails to prevent climate pollution and harm to people and the environment.



Laura Paskus, a New Mexico-based environmental reporter, has written about climate change, including wildfires for the past 20 years. Nonetheless, she said she is stunned and overwhelmed by the magnitude of the fires and what it means for the future.



"Our soils are drying out, our forests are drying out, our farm lands need more water," Paskus explained. "Our rivers, our reservoirs, everything. Just go outside right now and the world feels crunchy and warm."



It is estimated at least 15,000 families in New Mexico have been evacuated, and between 600 and 1,000 structures have burned, including homes and businesses. The Black Fire, near Gila, ignited last Friday and had burned more than 90,000 acres in just six days.



As millions of Americans are struggling to fill their gas tanks, a new report shows that rising prices are padding the bottom lines of powerful oil and gas companies.



Exxon and Chevron alone brought in more than $12 billion in profits during the first quarter of 2022, more than $7 billion dollars more than the same period a year ago.



Karl Frisch - senior advisor with the government watchdog group Accountable.US, which produced the report - said the industry is taking advantage of converging global crises, including the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related inflation.



"And rather than spending those billions of dollars in additional profits to help stabilize prices for consumers," said Frisch, "they are showering those profits on their already wealthy executives."



Industry groups have argued that - after suffering years of low oil prices due to overproduction and a drop in demand during the pandemic - stronger than projected revenues are helping companies get back on track.



Others have noted that the drive for high quarterly returns is business as usual for publicly traded companies with a fiduciary obligation to maximize profits.



Frisch said it's disingenuous for highly profitable companies to point to leaner years as a reason to waste profits that could be put to much better use. He said these companies never lose.



"When Big Oil loses money, we bail them out," said Frisch. "When Bil Oil makes money, they just make money, and they do nothing to help consumers. You're talking about an industry that took billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds from taxpayers during the height of the pandemic."



Frisch argued the industry is wasting an opportunity to invest in energy strategies that can better withstand shocks to the global economy, shocks that are only projected to increase as the impacts of climate change grow.



"The best way to limit the impact on consumers is to start shifting away from these sources of fuels," said Frisch. "And that is something that the oil and gas industry already invests in, and they could invest in it even more."







