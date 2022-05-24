Mutual Aid Groups Stand Ready as Excessive Heat, Blackouts Lurk

Regulators have put the Midwest on high alert for energy shortfalls this summer, while forecasters say most areas will be hotter than usual.



In Iowa, grassroots-level teams say they'll be able to help neighborhoods cope with any adverse situations. Mutual Aid Groups, which have seen a resurgence during the pandemic, pool their resources for basic survival needs without the funding or structure seen in government agencies and nonprofits.



Stephany Hoffelt, organizer for the Iowa City Mutual Aid Collective, said their efforts during the 2020 derecho storm can easily be replicated in the future.



"We have various people in our group who have set up these kits," Hoffelt outlined. "There's a butane stove with, like, one burner and solar lanterns that will charge a phone."



She pointed out in the event of a blackout or tornado, they can get the word out about resources through text-message chains. Group members can distribute items to neighborhoods, sometimes before traditional help arrives. Other parts of the year, the coalition offers volunteer snow removal, as well as meals to those in need, and it is developing plans to help low-income neighbors with yard work duties.



As for beating the heat, the coalition can pass around items like sunscreen and cooling towels to people who are unhoused. Hoffelt noted they serve as a "stopgap" in the immediate moments of an emergency.



"We hear things right away, we see things right away, we're right there, we know what's going on," Hoffelt emphasized. "We don't have red tape we have to jump through before we can, like, make a dinner for somebody."



She added depending on their specific mission, Mutual Aid groups can operate on different levels. Certain coalitions might accept donations for some services, especially in historically marginalized areas.



The Iowa City group pointed out it does not raise funds but will spread the word for direct donations to a person in need. Hoffelt contended straying from a formal structure allows groups like theirs to be nimble in a crisis.



The pandemic has kept Washingtonians apart for the past two years. With COVID-19 numbers down, an event in Renton is aiming to bring people together again.



The annual Community Barbecue is a partnership between the United Way of King County and Doug Baldwin, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.



Baldwin is also the campaign chair for the United Way of King County. He said the idea for the event is simple: Bring people together in a family-friendly atmosphere.



"You got a whole bunch of people who are just kind of clamoring for that opportunity to get back together with their family, with their friends, with their neighbors, with the community in general," Baldwin pointed out. "And what better way to do that than with some barbecue?"



The event is June 18 at Renton Memorial Stadium. It's going to feature music and activities, including from the KidsQuest Children's Museum and Lego Guild.



Baldwin stressed people's inability to get together has taken a toll, and quoted his friend Brené Brown, a researcher and author.



"When there's a lack of connection, there's ultimately suffering, right?" Baldwin explained. "And I think we've all experienced that to some degree, and so this is kind of addressing that. This is getting back to a healthy level of connection."



Baldwin noted he has a personal connection with this kind of get-together, noting his grandpa always loved to barbecue.



"You could smell the barbecue and the fire in the front of the house before you even got to the backyard," Baldwin recounted. "And it was a special time where you just get together with your friends and with your family and get to catch up on life and share it over a good meal. "



He added the meal is $10 per plate, but emphasized no one will be turned away if they cannot afford it.



