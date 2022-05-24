Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2022
The nation is jolted by another mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school; a mixture of hope and stark realities on the 2nd anniversary of Floyd Murder; a new map shows more Americans live within oil & gas "Threat Radius."

2022Talks - May 25, 2022
At least 19 children and two adults killed at Texas elementary school, President Biden delivers remarks on shooting from White House, lawmakers plead on gun control, NRA to hold conference in Houston this week, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp favored to win Georgia primary.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention
MA Lawmakers, Advocates: Steps Needed to Tackle Ghost Guns

Tuesday, May 24, 2022   

CORRECTION: A previously inaccurately stated ghost guns have no metal parts. (08:40 p.m MST., May. 4, 2022)

Groups advocating for gun safety are raising awareness about the issue of ghost guns in Massachusetts.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms with no serial number, often created by 3D printers or assembled from kits bought online.

Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, joined with Everytown for Gun Safety, Springfield's mayor and police superintendent to hold an awareness event Monday. He pointed to data showing 27 ghost guns were recovered in Springfield alone in 2021, up from just six in 2020.

"Already, they've seen a number that will surpass that in 2022," Gonzalez noted. "Therefore, the police are on track to have recovered even more weapons that have no serial numbers, no way of tracing."

Gonzalez is chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, which is working on a bill to prohibit assembling firearms unless there is a serial number on the materials, and would ban 3D printing of firearms without a license.

Rina Schneur, co-lead for the Massachusetts chapter of Moms Demand Action, said ghost guns should be regulated like any other firearms. Massachusetts has the second-lowest rate of death in the nation, next to Alaska, and she argued it is largely because of the Commonwealth's stringent regulation.

"The ability of people to acquire ghost guns through 3D-printed firearms or the kits, really undermines and bypasses all this legislation," Schneur contended. "Because people can acquire them, they don't need any background checks, they don't need a license; it doesn't have to be registered."

At least 10 other states and Washington, D.C., have already enacted bans on ghost guns, and cities and local governments across the country have additional policies. According to the White House, about 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by U.S. law enforcement last year, up tenfold from 2016.


The Chicago Police Department reported recovering 458 ghost guns in 2021, up from 139 in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

