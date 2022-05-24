Survey: Hate Incidents Strain Asian Oregonian Communities

There has been an alarming rise in racist incidents against Asian residents in Oregon, and it is changing how community members behave.



The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found 61% of respondents to a survey identified race-based harassment as a "serious community issue." About half had heard a racial slur directed at them or a family member.



Amaury Vogel, associate executive director for the Center, said one-third had reduced the amount of time they spend in the community as a result of such incidents. She noted if the number is extrapolated for all Asian Americans in the state, it comes out to more than 50,000 people changing their behavior.



"That's more people than live in the city of Grants Pass," Vogel pointed out. "So, if you think of an entire city of people saying they're not going out to spend time with friends and family at the end of a pandemic, which has already isolated people."



The survey was launched at the request of the Asian Health and Service Center in Portland and the Asian and Pacific American Network of Oregon.



Vogel stressed the data is disturbing on many levels, and 87% of respondents said they did not seek mental health support following incidents. She noted it could also have an impact on communities' small businesses. Some have suffered property damage like graffiti and already were struggling because of the pandemic.



Vogel contended adding the fact some potential customers are afraid could be a recipe for disaster.



"I could see it creating a real crisis within these communities," Vogel remarked. "And what happens to these people if they lose access to these businesses, especially within their own neighborhoods? They have to travel farther to get to the services or the products, or their jobs, even."



Vogel added people are not likely to report hate incidents, and some are not sure what is considered a crime or worth reporting.



"People think that the only place to report is to the police," Vogel explained. "The Department of Justice is a great resource for determining is this a crime? Is it a bias incident that we need just track and help provide services to people? Or do we need to get the police involved and the FBI, even?"



Oregon Values and Beliefs Center does monthly surveys of Oregonians. Anyone can participate and will be compensated for their responses.



President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black racist attack.



During a speech at Buffalo's Delavan Grider Community Center, Biden recalled the names of the 10 victims and who they were to their community. Biden said evil came to Buffalo through a hateful individual, just as it has recently in cities such as Charleston, Pittsburgh and El Paso.



He added Americans cannot remain silent about the dangers of white supremacy and racism, and how people have been radicalized through politics and social media.



"White supremacy is a poison, running through our body politic," Biden asserted. "And it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America."



The gunman, an 18-year-old white man, is believed to have been motivated by white-supremacist ideology. He's alleged to have posted online about the "Great Replacement theory," a conspiracy theory alleging nonwhite people are immigrating to the United States and other Western countries specifically to diminish the influence of white people.



Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, said hearts are broken in the city after the loss and attack, but emphasized she hopes the tragedy can be a national call to action to eradicate white supremacy.



"He targeted this community, intentionally coming to this ZIP code because he could do maximum damage and death to people," Hochul stated. "Not just any New Yorkers, but he was targeting and wanted to execute Black New Yorkers."



The shooter was able to legally purchase a gun in Pennsylvania in December despite previously having undergone a mental-health evaluation. During his remarks, Biden acknowledged there is very little he can do when it comes to executive action on gun reform, and stressed it is up to him to convince Congress to pass legislation.



