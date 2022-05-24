Survey: Hate Incidents Strain Asian Oregonian Communities

There has been an alarming rise in racist incidents against Asian residents in Oregon, and it is changing how community members behave.
The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found 61% of respondents to a survey identified race-based harassment as a "serious community issue." About half had heard a racial slur directed at them or a family member.
Amaury Vogel, associate executive director for the Center, said one-third had reduced the amount of time they spend in the community as a result of such incidents. She noted if the number is extrapolated for all Asian Americans in the state, it comes out to more than 50,000 people changing their behavior.
"That's more people than live in the city of Grants Pass," Vogel pointed out. "So, if you think of an entire city of people saying they're not going out to spend time with friends and family at the end of a pandemic, which has already isolated people."
The survey was launched at the request of the Asian Health and Service Center in Portland and the Asian and Pacific American Network of Oregon.
Vogel stressed the data is disturbing on many levels, and 87% of respondents said they did not seek mental health support following incidents. She noted it could also have an impact on communities' small businesses. Some have suffered property damage like graffiti and already were struggling because of the pandemic.
Vogel contended adding the fact some potential customers are afraid could be a recipe for disaster.
"I could see it creating a real crisis within these communities," Vogel remarked. "And what happens to these people if they lose access to these businesses, especially within their own neighborhoods? They have to travel farther to get to the services or the products, or their jobs, even."
Vogel added people are not likely to report hate incidents, and some are not sure what is considered a crime or worth reporting.
"People think that the only place to report is to the police," Vogel explained. "The Department of Justice is a great resource for determining is this a crime? Is it a bias incident that we need just track and help provide services to people? Or do we need to get the police involved and the FBI, even?"
Oregon Values and Beliefs Center does monthly surveys of Oregonians. Anyone can participate and will be compensated for their responses.
President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black racist attack.
During a speech at Buffalo's Delavan Grider Community Center, Biden recalled the names of the 10 victims and who they were to their community. Biden said evil came to Buffalo through a hateful individual, just as it has recently in cities such as Charleston, Pittsburgh and El Paso.
He added Americans cannot remain silent about the dangers of white supremacy and racism, and how people have been radicalized through politics and social media.
"White supremacy is a poison, running through our body politic," Biden asserted. "And it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America."
The gunman, an 18-year-old white man, is believed to have been motivated by white-supremacist ideology. He's alleged to have posted online about the "Great Replacement theory," a conspiracy theory alleging nonwhite people are immigrating to the United States and other Western countries specifically to diminish the influence of white people.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, said hearts are broken in the city after the loss and attack, but emphasized she hopes the tragedy can be a national call to action to eradicate white supremacy.
"He targeted this community, intentionally coming to this ZIP code because he could do maximum damage and death to people," Hochul stated. "Not just any New Yorkers, but he was targeting and wanted to execute Black New Yorkers."
The shooter was able to legally purchase a gun in Pennsylvania in December despite previously having undergone a mental-health evaluation. During his remarks, Biden acknowledged there is very little he can do when it comes to executive action on gun reform, and stressed it is up to him to convince Congress to pass legislation.
Oregon's primary election is today, and one of the issues affecting voters is systemic racism.
Black, Indigenous and people of color suffer from higher rates of poverty and food insecurity than white Oregonians.
Shantae Johnson, farmer and program director of Mudbone Grown, a Black-owned farm in Portland hosting programs for community members, said inequities for Black and Indigenous people in Oregon go back to the state's founding, when land was taken from native people.
"We all know that land builds generational wealth," Johnson pointed out. "And so when we talk about where are all the Black farmers and BIPOC farmers that own land in the state, we can really look to the policies and systematic practices of exclusion as ways that kept BIPOC farmers out."
According to Feed'em Freedom Foundation, which Johnson heads, Black, Indigenous and people of color make up 25% of Oregon's population but only 6% of its agricultural producers.
At the height of the pandemic, one in five Oregonians faced food insecurity, but the difficulty was not equitable. Black Oregonians, for instance, are six times more likely to face food insecurity.
Johnson said an agricultural network of Black, Indigenous and people of color were integral in feeding communities during the pandemic through mutual aid, and there should be efforts to support them.
"That starts with upfront investments," Johnson contended. "It also starts with looking at budgets when it comes to agriculture and green spaces in the city and also in our rural spaces and making those upfront investments."
Johnson serves on the board of directors for Oregon Food Bank, which surveyed candidates for governor running in today's primary about food insecurity. Their responses are posted on Oregon Food Bank's website. One of the questions asked about the link between systemic racism and hunger.
Johnson stressed Oregonians have an important decision to make in choosing the next governor.
"Especially when it comes to hunger-related issues and addressing the root causes like systematic racism for years to come," Johnson outlined. "So whether you live in, like, a rural community, urban or suburban place in Oregon, it's fair to say that hunger is on the ballot this spring and fall."
Drop sites for ballots will be open until 8 p.m. today.
Disclosure: Oregon Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Buffalo residents are grieving after a shooter killed 10 community members on Saturday in an anti-Black attack, apparently fueled by racist white supremacist ideology.
Community leaders say state and local officials must take action to prevent this tragedy from happening again.
The shooter specifically targeted the Tops supermarket on Buffalo's East Side, a neighborhood where the majority of residents are Black.
Tyrell Ford is a lead community organizer with Voice Buffalo. He said he's still in shock about the attack.
He said state and local leaders need to act now to stop the cycle of racist violence.
"This act of domestic terrorism cannot go unanswered," said Ford. "These extremists are out there and are probably plotting their next target as we speak. So we need to be aware and vigilant that we can no longer allow folks to come into communities and shake them to their core."
Ford added that Buffalo residents need access to trauma-informed care, especially in the wake of the shooting, to help them grieve and begin the healing process.
The East Side neighborhood is considered a food desert. New York is partnering with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to and from local grocery stores as the Tops location remains closed.
Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to her hometown of Buffalo over the weekend to support the community. While delivering remarks at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday, Hochul said this devastating moment for New York should be a call to action.
"Let Buffalo, New York, be the last city where acts of violence like this ever occur,"said Hochul. "We will be at the end of that list. And I'm calling out the social media platforms where this hate can be spewed and people are learning how to create guns and violence and weapons."
Hochul has directed that $2.8 million in federal and state funding be available to provide support to individuals and families affected by the shooting.
The state Office of Victim Services can cover funeral and burial expenses up to $6,000. The National Action Network has offered to cover any additional expenses for victims' families.