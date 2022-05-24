Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2022
Play

The nation is jolted by another mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school; a mixture of hope and stark realities on the 2nd anniversary of Floyd Murder; a new map shows more Americans live within oil & gas "Threat Radius."

2022Talks - May 25, 2022
Play

At least 19 children and two adults killed at Texas elementary school, President Biden delivers remarks on shooting from White House, lawmakers plead on gun control, NRA to hold conference in Houston this week, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp favored to win Georgia primary.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Social Issues  |  LGBTQIA Issues    News
LGBTQ+ Advocates Endorse NM Primary Candidates

Play

Tuesday, May 24, 2022   

While lawmakers in many states have introduced legislation to roll back LGBTQ+ rights within their borders, New Mexico is not one of them, and advocates want to keep it that way.

Equality New Mexico has released its preferred list of candidates for the June 7 primary election.

Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said people running for office are asked to complete an extensive questionnaire before receiving an endorsement. And with more and more attacks on gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, Martinez argued complacency is not an option.

"And we had some of those attacks in our session," Martinez recounted. "We defeated them, but we have to keep working to keep electing the leaders that are going to defend us from those attacks when they come."

New Mexico is one of eight states to pass pro-equality measures in the past few years. It is also part of a coalition of 18 states announcing plans to introduce legislation they say will be needed to protect transgender kids from civil and criminal penalties when seeking gender-affirming care.

Based on a leaked draft opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

Martinez sees it as another reason to elect reliable champions and allies who would allow New Mexicans to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives and destinies.

"We're framing this election as being a crucial piece of the overall election this year," Martinez noted. "Especially to protect bodily autonomy for folks who need reproductive health care access, abortion access, gender-affirming health care; all of those things."

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 300 bills were introduced this year targeting the LGBTQ+ community nationwide.

Disclosure: Equality New Mexico contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, LGBTQIA Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


