Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2022
Play

The nation is jolted by another mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school; a mixture of hope and stark realities on the 2nd anniversary of Floyd Murder; a new map shows more Americans live within oil & gas "Threat Radius."

2022Talks - May 25, 2022
Play

At least 19 children and two adults killed at Texas elementary school, President Biden delivers remarks on shooting from White House, lawmakers plead on gun control, NRA to hold conference in Houston this week, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp favored to win Georgia primary.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Closing Tribal Connection Gap: SD Reservations Get Internet Funds

Play

Tuesday, May 24, 2022   

Native American communities say the pandemic severely limited their ability to communicate with the rest of the world and each other, largely because of internet access issues. But new grant money will help some areas improve service, including three South Dakota reservations.

The federal government said $77 million will be shared among tribal governments in 10 states, to be used for things like new equipment and creating affordable internet service programs.

Sherry Johnson, education director for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe, said many local students were not able to be fully connected with teachers when schools were shutdown.

"This really affected our children, with our academics, our test scores," Johnson reported. "We definitely can see that in our data."

She pointed out reading and math scores saw declines, but with funding, the roughly 700 homes on the Lake Traverse Reservation will get more reliable service, and schools will be equipped with devices like Chromebooks. Johnson emphasized it puts families in a better position for future distance-learning scenarios.

Johnson acknowledged some homes already have service, but the bandwidth is low. Adding to the dilemma is a large land ridge running through the reservation.

"At times, it's really a barrier for our cell boosters and stuff [that] are needed to really pick up and have a good signal there," Johnson remarked.

She added they will be able to buy more equipment to counteract signal disruptions. The community will see other connection gaps addressed, including telehealth.

The two other grantees in South Dakota are the Cheyenne River and the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribes. The Census Bureau's American Community Survey shows tribal areas trail the rest of the nation by 21 percentage points when it comes to homes with internet service.


get more stories like this via email
Mutual Aid groups, which have been around for generations, say they do not view themselves as providing charity, but rather injecting a wave of neighborly help that cannot easily be applied by larger institutions. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Mutual Aid Groups Stand Ready as Excessive Heat, Blackouts Lurk

Regulators have put the Midwest on high alert for energy shortfalls this summer, while forecasters say most areas will be hotter than usual. In Iowa…

Social Issues

Food4All Campaign Ramps Up as Gov, Lawmakers Finalize Budget

The Food4All campaign is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand access to food assistance to all undocumented Californians when he submits his final …

Social Issues

Maryland Dems Push for Early Primary Election Date in 2024

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking for the state to be considered for an early primary for the 2024 presidential election. The party submitted a …

A recent survey finds 84% of Asian Oregonians did not report race-based incidents or crimes after they happened. (Xavier Lorenzo/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Hate Incidents Strain Asian Oregonian Communities

There has been an alarming rise in racist incidents against Asian residents in Oregon, and it is changing how community members behave. The Oregon …

Social Issues

Infrastructure Funds for Port Could Boost Rural OR Community

Funding from the infrastructure measure Congress passed last year could benefit a struggling rural community in Oregon. Lawmakers in the state have …

Kids in 10th and 12th grades in New York City shelters had attendance rates below 70%, meaning they missed the equivalent of more than a week of school in a single month (Oct. 2021), according to a new policy brief. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NYC Youth in Shelters Face School Attendance Challenges

New York City students in insecure housing situations continue to have alarmingly low school attendance rates, heightened by the pandemic. Youth …

Social Issues

MO Group Receives Grant to Help Young People Start Careers

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance has been awarded a YouthBuild Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, to help students earn their high school …

Social Issues

MA Lawmakers, Advocates: Steps Needed to Tackle Ghost Guns

CORRECTION: A previously inaccurately stated ghost guns have no metal parts. (08:40 p.m MST., May. 4, 2022) Groups advocating for gun safety are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021