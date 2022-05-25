Two NH Community Colleges Join Second Chance Pell Experiment

Two community colleges in New Hampshire are joining the Second Chance Pell Experiment through the U.S. Department of Education to offer courses and degrees or credentials to people in prison in their areas.



White Mountains Community College is one of them. It's based in Berlin, which has two correctional facilities: FCI Berlin, a federal prison; and Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility, a state prison. Dr. Kristin Miller, WMCC's vice president for academic affairs, said its Second Chance Pell program will start by offering liberal-arts and business-administration programs.



"Access to education is really challenging for anybody, let alone those that are incarcerated," she said, "so this allows students the opportunity to better themselves while they're there, and then be able to support the workforce in their communities."



Miller noted that people who receive education as they serve their sentences are less likely to end up back in prison once they're released. Studies have found that young people in particular are more likely to be rearrested after leaving prison, but also have a lot to gain from education while they are there.



The other participating school is NHTI-Concord's Community College, for its proximity to the New Hampshire State Prison for Men. Dr. Andrew Fisher, NHTI's vice president for academic affairs, said incarcerated students will be able to take courses in advanced manufacturing - a program already available to Granite Staters in transitional housing - as well as hospitality, tourism and medical billing.



"Medical billing allows for flexible work - flexible work hours, flexible work environments, and experiences," he said, "and so it's pretty naturally tuned to the ability to support students once they move out of incarcerated status and transitional housing, and then even beyond that."



Fisher added that this program is important because it provides job skills people can use as soon as they're released.



"But it also has a lot to do with finding confidence in feeling, within a normalized educational system, that you are a part of society and that you're able to gain credentials that, outside of this system, have value and meaning."



The Second Chance Pell Experiment first was launched under the Obama-Biden administration in 2015, and has helped incarcerated students earn more than $7,000 credentials.



Funding from the infrastructure measure Congress passed last year could benefit a struggling rural community in Oregon. Lawmakers in the state have requested part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act go toward modernizing the port at Coos Bay.



The region has seen a decline in timber harvest. Supporters argued a thriving port could bring jobs back, which also could benefit the local school system.



Teri Jones, a school librarian in Coos Bay, said kids growing up in Coos Bay typically have to move away after they graduate, but an upgraded port could change it.



"Whether they're going to school or another occupation, they're probably going to have to start out somewhere else, because there are no jobs here," Jones pointed out. "This is a really exciting opportunity."



Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have asked the Biden administration to make funds available for the Coos Bay port. Earlier this month, the administration developed a plan to reduce red tape and accelerate federal permitting and environmental reviews for projects.



Valerie Eiselien, special education assistant in Coos Bay, said the region needs to be cautious with how it handles the port upgrade, so it does not disturb the sensitive and unique estuary in the area. The facility is designed to be the first ship-to-rail port facility on the West Coast to cut down on emissions from trucking.



Eiselien thinks it would be worth it if the economics ultimately benefit local families and their kids.



"Funding should always be based around them. They are our next generation, you know, that are going to run our companies and our businesses," Eiselien contended. "Let's educate them and show them that this is their future."



Jones believes kids in Coos Bay would benefit from a productive port for a simple reason.



"When we talk about school success, we tend to look at test scores and attendance," Jones noted. "I've always maintained, personally, that regardless of the programs and curriculum you implement, if you raise the socioeconomic threshold of a community, you will raise test scores."



Supporters of the port also said it would help with supply-chain issues on the West Coast. The upgrade could make the facility one of the busiest in the country.



