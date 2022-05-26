Advocates Call on WI Supreme Court to 'Unlock the Drop Boxes'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon hand down a decision on whether absentee ballot drop boxes are permitted under state law. Ahead of that decision, voting-rights advocates are highlighting the importance of the drop boxes and why they're an essential route to cast a ballot.
get more stories like this via email
Anita Johnson, outreach and education specialist with Souls to the Polls, said at a news conference yesterday that permanently removing the drop boxes is effectively voter suppression.
"This was very convenient," said Johnson, "and an easy way for senior citizens and people with disabilities to make sure that their ballots were in a safe and secure place, and that their vote was counted."
Republican lawmakers argue the drop boxes are essentially ballot harvesting, and they're not explicitly permitted under state law.
But, with permission and guidance from the state's bipartisan Elections Commission, hundreds of drop boxes were used in communities across the state during the 2020 presidential election without major issues.
In January, a Waukesha County Circuit Court held the Elections Commission had overstepped its bounds in permitting the drop boxes, and they weren't allowed under state law.
That decision also determined the person casting the ballot must be the one to submit it or mail it, and no unauthorized third party can handle their ballot.
For Milwaukee resident Martha Chambers, who lost the use of her arms and legs after a horseback riding accident, that's an essentially insurmountable hurdle.
"So, for this new barrier that the Waukesha Circuit Court has put upon us," said Chambers, "it is impossible for me to vote. So they have taken my right to vote away from me."
The American Association of People with Disabilities estimates that nearly a quarter of the national electorate in 2020, or about 35 million individuals, were people with disabilities. Meanwhile, the federal government estimates that about 977,000 Wisconsinites are disabled.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Ahead of North Dakota's June 14 primary, a civic engagement group is crunching numbers and maintaining talks with county and state election leaders in hopes of expanding access for Native American voters now and in the future.
A record number of Native American candidates are seeking various offices in North Dakota, including nine for legislative seats.
Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote, said their latest work involves creating maps and compiling data that measures the cost of voting for those living in tribal areas with limited polling sites.
"We really want to draw that picture of how these decisions are made without the communities in mind," said Donaghy. "And so, what stands out is that there is a cost to voting when you have to drive 40 miles one direction in order to get to the polling place."
This effort is still taking shape, but she says they eventually want to illustrate how the economic burden to cast a ballot affects turnout.
Meanwhile, her group recently took part in a meeting of county auditors and has been in touch with state election leaders. Donaghy said it helps in boosting awareness for things such as a voter ID event held this week on the Standing Rock Reservation.
Donaghy said issues such as education, the lingering effects of the pandemic, and longstanding barriers in accessing quality health care are on the minds of Native voters.
In the end, she said she feels many in these marginalized communities are still just trying to get a sense of whether policymakers are actually listening to what they have to say.
"People want to be in the know," said Donaghy. "People want to know what's happening. Why should we vote? Why should we vote for this candidate?"
Next week, North Dakota Native Vote is hosting an online candidate forum featuring Indigenous candidates for the state Legislature.
It gets under way at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested are encouraged to register online.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: North Dakota Native Vote contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The Maryland Democratic Party is asking for the state to be considered for an early primary for the 2024 presidential election. The party submitted a letter of intent as a potential early primary state to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
get more stories like this via email
Yvette Lewis, chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, said as a state with suburban, urban and rural communities, she sees it as "America in miniature." It is also now the most diverse state on the East Coast, according to U.S. Census data. Lewis added Maryland's compactness gives it a leg up in being more accessible for candidates.
"Traveling to a state that has 99 counties -- for example, like Iowa -- does get to be costly, it's time-consuming, and it requires quite a bit of resources," Lewis pointed out. "That won't be the case here in Maryland, because you can get to each one of our jurisdictions relatively easy."
The DNC approved a plan in April for selecting up to five states to vote in the early primary months. Others vying for a spot include Colorado, Connecticut and Delaware. A decision is expected to come later this summer.
Lewis noted historically, early primary states have dominated the conversation during the election cycle, along with having some influence over other state primaries held later in the year. She thinks it is important for states like Maryland to have a stronger voice in the electoral process.
"It would shine a spotlight on not only where our needs are, but it would shine a spotlight on the good things that are happening here," Lewis remarked. "It also introduces people to a state they may not know very much about, but they may come to love as much as we do, because they can look at our state, and they can see themselves."
States currently holding early caucuses and primaries include Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Maryland's 2022 2022 primary election is July 19, with early voting starting July 7. Marylanders must be registered to vote by June 28.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Women ages 50 and over cast a big chunk of ballots, with a big impact in American elections, and a new poll looked at what they want.
Findings in the AARP survey of likely voters done in February and March underscored why they are important, as well as what motivates them.
Stacy Larsen, communications director for AARP Oregon, said they make up more than a quarter of all registered voters, and are 15% more likely to vote than the population at large.
"This is a voting bloc that turns out in big numbers," Larsen emphasized. "The group of women 50+ are reliable and consistent voters. They cast nearly a third of all ballots in both the 2020 and 2018 elections."
When the survey was taken, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would not make up their minds on who they were voting for until the weeks or days before Election Day.
The biggest concern for women ages 50 and older right now is the economy. Larsen pointed out nearly half ranked the rising cost of living as the most important issue facing the country.
"And close to three-quarters of them, 72% of this group, are concerned about their income keeping up with those rising costs," Larsen reported. "The majority say that the economy is not working well for them personally and that's a big jump from before the pandemic."
The second-biggest issue for the bloc of voters is the lack of unity in the country. About two-thirds say they want their elected official to work across the aisle to get things done, even if it involves compromise. Larsen stressed politicians should take note.
"Because women 50+ are likely to turn out in high numbers when other voters may be disengaging, it's critical for our elected officials and candidates for office to pay attention to this group," Larsen contended.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.