Economic Supports as a Pathway to Violence Prevention

Economic supports could be the key to reducing intimate-partner violence, which claims the lives of dozens of Ohioans each year.



Research from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network showed during times of financial insecurity, people are at a higher risk of violent behavior.



Rebecca Cline, director of prevention for the Network, explained individuals are targeted for intimate-partner violence, often because they are marginalized and made vulnerable by oppressive systems.



"High rates of poverty, high rates of unemployment, high rates of social disorganization," Cline outlined. "All of those things contribute to conditions that create additional risks for violence perpetration and victimization."



Cline also pointed to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report which found a nearly five times greater firearm homicide rate in counties with the highest poverty levels, and it mentions economic supports as a pathway to gun-violence prevention. Data show 4.5 million women have reported being threatened with a gun by an intimate partner.



The research suggested strengthening economic supports for families by expanding access to affordable child care, health care, transportation and housing, making the Ohio Earned Income Tax Credit fully refundable, and raising wages.



Cline pointed out a minimum-wage worker in Ohio earns less than $20,000 a year, but a single parent of two needs nearly four times as much to earn a living wage.



"$76,000 a year," Cline asserted. "And that's to be able to afford housing, transportation, child care and all the other things a family needs to live sustainably and efficiently instead of in scarcity. "



She emphasized policies can be most effective with a holistic approach, bringing local and state partners together.



"The smarter we get about our prevention work, the more evidence that begins to emerge about where we need to go, the more promising our prevention work will be," Cline stated. "And it's long-term work."



Cline added measures to improve community connectedness can reduce violence, which can be as simple as picking up litter or planting flowers. Individuals can also talk to their elected leaders about policies to help reduce violence.



Kentucky will soon begin developing a coordinated, statewide system for reporting crimes related to intimate-partner violence. Gov. Andy Beshear's signature on Senate Bill 271 mandates data collection on domestic violence.



Advocacy groups say they have struggled for years to verify state records of these types of cases, and have relied primarily on media reports and information from local shelters.



Andrea Robinson, executive director of Oasis Women's Shelter in the Owensboro area, said homicides involving an intimate partner are likely underreported.



"By us collecting this data, it's going to potentially help shape laws that will better protect victims," Robinson stated.



The new law requires Kentucky State Police, Administrative Office of the Courts, State Medical Examiner's Office, and coroner's office to gather and report annual domestic violence-related data to the state's Criminal Justice Analysis Center.



According to the University of Kentucky's Violent Death Reporting system, between 2005 and 2017, Kentucky saw 462 documented deaths related to intimate partner violence.



Meg Savage, chief legal officer for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said like any other public health issue, communities, advocacy groups and social-service agencies need accurate reporting in order to develop best practices and prevention strategies.



"Even to start looking at, you know, domestic violence homicides and what might be the underlying causes and trends and red flags, etc.," Savage outlined. "That could help us improve our systems."



Robinson believes inaccurate data is masking the prevalence of household violence in the Commonwealth.



"I think it's important for us to be able to recognize how many victims are murdered and losing their lives," Robinson emphasized. "Because it brings awareness to how real and serious domestic violence is."



If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



