IA Gun-Reform Backers: Public Pressure Crucial After TX Shooting

The latest mass shooting that left 19 schoolchildren and two of their teachers dead in a small Hispanic community outside of San Antonio has renewed calls for Congress to take action.



Gov. Gregg Abbott, speaking at a Wednesday news conference, said little is known about the motive of the gunman, who appears to have posted about his intentions online just 30 minutes before the shooting occurred.



"The gunman was 18 years old and reportedly a high school dropout," Abbott stated. "There has been no criminal history identified yet. There was no known mental-health history."



Despite multiple mass shootings in Texas, Abbott has presided over legislative sessions where lawmakers weakened gun regulations. The National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston was on the governor's schedule this week, but he declined to say whether he still plans to attend.



Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas Congressman and a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, approached the stage following the governor's remarks, and accused him of "doing nothing" to address gun violence. Once outside, O'Rourke railed against those who blame such shootings on mental illness, arguing for universal background checks and red-flag laws, consistently blocked by Congress.



"It is absolutely wrong, in fact it is insane," O'Rourke asserted. "The governor talks about mental health. It is insane that we allow an 18-year-old to go in and buy an AR-15. What the hell did we think he was going to do with that? This one is on us."



Uvalde school superintendent Hal Harrell commended the teachers at Robb Elementary School.



"If it weren't for them, along with the law enforcement that came, that were willing to cradle their kids, get them out of the classroom when it was safe, when they were guided, that says volumes," Harrell said.



Less than two weeks ago, 10 primarily Black grocery shoppers were gunned down in a Buffalo, New York supermarket by a teenage gunman who proclaimed racist conspiracy theories often referred to as the "great replacement." Among those surveyed, 82% of Black adults and 58% of Hispanic adults said gun violence is a very big problem in the U.S., while only 39% of White adults agreed, according to Pew Research.



References: Gun violence survey Pew Research 04/21/2021



get more stories like this via email



With firearm deaths in Connecticut and across the country on the rise, a new initiative in Hartford aims to interrupt gun violence through a partnership between community organizations and hospitals.



Through the collaboration, Saint Francis Hospital, Connecticut Children's and Hartford Hospital will work with community organizations to provide mental-health and other services to hospitalized individuals and families impacted by gun violence.



Andrew Woods is the executive director of Hartford Communities That Care, one of the organizations partnering with the hospitals. He said supporting victims in the immediate aftermath of their injuries can help keep people safe in the long term.



"These programs are vitally important," said Woods, "to really get families and individuals who have been impacted to take a look at, one, recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma - how it's impacting their lives, how it's undermining their social-emotional well-being - and therefore put themselves at greater risks of being revictimized or perpetrating violence against another person."



Hartford Communities That Care has been running a hospital-based violence-intervention program with Saint Francis since 2004. Since then, they've connected more than 1,900 people who are victims of gun violence to wraparound and medical services.



Kevin Borrup is the executive director of the Injury Prevention Center at Connecticut Children's. He said this kind of initiative, which already is in place in cities across the country, is about treating gun violence as a public health crisis.



"We are not going to be able to solve this, as an example, with law enforcement alone," said Borrup. "And so part of the intervention is working with that family to ensure that violence doesn't happen to them again and to figure out in their own life, what can we do to ensure that?"



The initiative is supported through $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The hospitals are in the process of hiring an intervention specialist who will work with organizations to connect survivors with services, including mentoring and home visits.







References: Firearm Mortality by State CDC 2022

Hartford Communities That Care website Hartford Communities That Care 2022



get more stories like this via email

