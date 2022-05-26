Thursday, May 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Traveling Safely Key to Summer Fun Vacations

Thursday, May 26, 2022   

The busy summer travel season is kicking off this weekend, and a few tips can help ensure hitting the road is as painless as possible.

Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said people should refresh their emergency kits with flares, first-aid kits and flashlights, and should think about less conventional items.

"Bring along a tarp," Conde suggested. "That way, you have temporary shade if you are waiting somewhere by the roadside, perhaps waiting for some help. And, of course, a blanket or a towel or something that you can use to protect yourself from hot asphalt or road debris if you do need to kneel down to change a tire or check tire pressure or things like that."

Conde recommended people bring a gallon of water, which can serve many purposes. It can help cool down people and pets and also top off overheating radiators. He advised people also should bring an extra change of clothes in the event of unexpected delays, or even spontaneous fun, like a detour for a swim in a nearby lake.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest hurdles to summer travel this year is increasing gas prices. Conde pointed out AAA research found three-quarters of people will change their driving habits when gas prices hit five dollars a gallon.

"But we also learned that 50% of the people who have already booked a summer vacation won't change it no matter what gas prices are doing," Conde reported.

Conde stressed people should be careful driving during the summer months.

"We call them the 100 deadliest days, from Memorial Day to Labor Day," Conde noted. "Because obviously so many more people are out there driving at all times, day and night. The road conditions are actually good and, of course, that means people start driving faster."

Conde added demand for travel will be higher this year and people should probably budget 20% to 30% higher for trips than they did last year.


