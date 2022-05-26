Traveling Safely Key to Summer Fun Vacations

The busy summer travel season is kicking off this weekend, and a few tips can help ensure hitting the road is as painless as possible.



Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said people should refresh their emergency kits with flares, first-aid kits and flashlights, and should think about less conventional items.



"Bring along a tarp," Conde suggested. "That way, you have temporary shade if you are waiting somewhere by the roadside, perhaps waiting for some help. And, of course, a blanket or a towel or something that you can use to protect yourself from hot asphalt or road debris if you do need to kneel down to change a tire or check tire pressure or things like that."



Conde recommended people bring a gallon of water, which can serve many purposes. It can help cool down people and pets and also top off overheating radiators. He advised people also should bring an extra change of clothes in the event of unexpected delays, or even spontaneous fun, like a detour for a swim in a nearby lake.



Unfortunately, one of the biggest hurdles to summer travel this year is increasing gas prices. Conde pointed out AAA research found three-quarters of people will change their driving habits when gas prices hit five dollars a gallon.



"But we also learned that 50% of the people who have already booked a summer vacation won't change it no matter what gas prices are doing," Conde reported.



Conde stressed people should be careful driving during the summer months.



"We call them the 100 deadliest days, from Memorial Day to Labor Day," Conde noted. "Because obviously so many more people are out there driving at all times, day and night. The road conditions are actually good and, of course, that means people start driving faster."



Conde added demand for travel will be higher this year and people should probably budget 20% to 30% higher for trips than they did last year.



The National Institutes of Health has begun a nationwide research project to better understand how to prevent and treat what's become known as "long" COVID, as well as determine who's at risk.



The COVID-19 virus has affected millions of Americans, but most people have recuperated from the illness - at least initially. However, doctors say thousands who thought they were done later develop "long" COVID, weeks and even months after the initial symptoms are gone. "Long-haulers," as they're called, often experience heart and lung problems, fatigue and cognitive issues such as "brain fog," according to NIH neurologist Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and a co-director of the study.



"We really don't understand why that is occurring," he said. "So the RECOVER initiative - Research COVID to Enhance Recovery - is trying to understand why this is happening and with that understanding to develop treatments that can help these folks."



The University of Utah is one of more than 80 sites in 30 states that are part of the study. People of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages and locations are needed. To volunteer, look online at RecoverCOVID.org.



One of the study's primary goals, Koroshetz said, is to understand why some some people get long-haul symptoms and others do not.



"The most important group is people who are acutely infected by a very recent infection," he said. "We want to study how people recover after COVID so we can compare the recovery process and people who do a good job recovering, versus those who do a poor job and end up with persistent symptoms."



Koroshetz said researchers know the importance of getting a wide variety of people to share their experiences.



"The real heroes are the subjects who enroll in this study," he said. "The people who are having trouble enroll, I think, because they want to understand what's wrong with them and they want to contribute to the knowledge. We also need people who do it for purely altruistic reasons, the people who are not having trouble."



He said volunteers can expect a phone call from a study representative to gather basic demographic information, ask about your experience with COVID-19 and why you want to be part of the study.



