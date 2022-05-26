Thursday, May 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Peer Support Helps Reduce Stigma of Mental-Health Care

Thursday, May 26, 2022   

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are many stressors for people right now, from the pandemic to the economy.

There is a high prevalence of mental illness in Oregon compared with other states, and organizations are figuring out different ways to reach people who may be struggling.

Adrienne Scavera, training and outreach director for the Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon (MHAAO), said her organization has people with lived experiences to provide peer-support services, which she believes is a unique way to connect with people.

"The fact that folks can openly share about their previous life experience can really be meaningful when it comes to reducing stigma," Scavera explained.

Scavera pointed out peer-support services have become more recognized and valued over her time working with the association. An annual study from Mental Health America ranked Oregon in the bottom five this year for factors such as mental-health prevalence and access to care.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, said she has noticed less stigma around conversations around mental health, especially among young people. She said for a long time, mental-health care was siloed from other parts of the health care system.

"Mental health is part of our health," Randall stated. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkup."

Scavera noted everyone is dealing with mental-health issues to some degree. She added people should not be judgmental and should keep an open mind, so they can listen and learn from others about their experiences.

"That can really help to challenge the misconceptions that exist about people with lived experience," Scavera emphasized. "Because at MHAAO, we believe that everyone can recover and that what that looks like is also going to look different from person to person."

According to Pew Research, 53% of Americans support stricter gun laws. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Gun-Reform Backers: Public Pressure Crucial After TX Shooting

This week's school shooting in Texas has evoked feelings of hopelessness in the public sphere about avoiding future tragedies in the U.S. But gun …

Social Issues

Motive Sought for Texas Elementary School Massacre

The latest mass shooting that left 19 schoolchildren and two of their teachers dead in a small Hispanic community outside of San Antonio has renewed c…

Social Issues

Advocates Call on WI Supreme Court to 'Unlock the Drop Boxes'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon hand down a decision on whether absentee ballot drop boxes are permitted under state law. Ahead of that …

In addition to legislative seats, North Dakota will see Native American candidates running for county-level seats and school boards this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Building Access for ND's Tribal Voters Focuses on Communication, Data

Ahead of North Dakota's June 14 primary, a civic engagement group is crunching numbers and maintaining talks with county and state election leaders …

Social Issues

Report: School Meal Waivers a Game Changer During Pandemic

During the COVID health emergency, Congress removed a lot of red tape in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) school meals programs, and a new …

According to a new report, about 600,000 Americans were locked up in county jails in 2021, 75% in pre-trial detention. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Reveals Stark Racial Disparities in IN Bail Costs

A new report from Indiana University revealed stark racial disparities in bail costs, and outlined how those higher costs can have long-term impacts …

Health and Wellness

Older Arkansans Face Mental-Health Challenges During COVID-19

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Arkansas health officials are reminding older adults of resources available, as the social …

Social Issues

Steelmakers Push Biden Administration to Preserve Protective Trade Policies

As the global economy faces an uncertain future, Virginia's steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to recommit to trade policies designed to …

 

