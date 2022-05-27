Friday, May 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2022
Play

High gas prices are not slowing down Memorial Day travel, early voting starts tomorrow in Nevada, and Oregon activists seek accountability for dioxin contamination in low-income Eugene.

2022Talks - May 27, 2022
Play

Education Secretary Cardona calls for action after the Texas massacre, Republicans block a domestic terrorism vote, and Secretary of State Blinken calls China the greatest challenger to U.S. and its allies.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

A Big Week for Otters in California

Play

Friday, May 27, 2022   

This week, in honor of World Otter Day, conservation groups are looking to raise awareness about efforts to restore sea otters along more areas of the California coast.

Right now, sea otter populations are mostly concentrated on the Central Coast, between Santa Barbara and an area just south of San Francisco, hemmed in by predatory white sharks.

Andy Johnson, California representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said they used to live all the way up the north coast.

"We'd like to, at some point, maybe shift some otters northward and get them into cooler waters, where sea otters used to be before they were hunted to near extinction," Johnson explained. "Let them maybe help restore some of the kelp along the north coast, and improve the biodiversity of those habitats."

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's surrogacy program has successfully reintroduced sea otters in nearby Elkhorn Slough.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is due to release a report to Congress this summer on the feasibility of expanding the program. Otters save kelp beds by eating sea urchins, which can devour the kelp if not kept in check.

Johnson noted the otter population has rebounded over the past century, but has a long way to go to fully recover.

"We think that there were between 16,000 and 20,000 otters historically on the California coast," Johnson reported. "Right now, there are about 3,000 animals. There were only about maybe 50 otters back in the early 1900s."

This week, the California State Assembly also passed a resolution to proclaim the 20th annual Sea Otter Awareness Week, which takes place Sep. 18-24.

Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Early voting locations will be open across Nevada for several weeks, from May 28 through June 10. (Jlmcanally/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tips for Nevada Voters, as Early Voting Starts Tomorrow

The Nevada primary election is June 14, and early voting starts tomorrow and runs through June 10. Mail balloting is now permanent, so every active …

Social Issues

FL Democrats Call for More Gun Control Following TX Massacre

Democrats in the Florida Legislature are reviving calls for stricter gun-control laws, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Florida's …

Health and Wellness

Keep Swimming Kids Safe with a 'Water Watcher'

With the unofficial start to summer, pools around Ohio are opening this Memorial Day weekend, and when it comes to swim time, experts encourage …

Aside from health risks, environmental officials say harmful algae blooms pose a threat to Iowa's water recreation industry. When beaches and other access points are temporarily shut down, it discourages plans for boating or swimming. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Going Swimming? Be Mindful of Not-So-Clean Water

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful …

Social Issues

Union Leaders Push for More Support for Students', Teachers' Mental Health

As the nation processes the horrific shooting in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, teachers' unions across Illinois and America …

Gas prices are higher on average in western Montana than they are in eastern Montana. (Vinícius Bacarin/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Expect Delays: High Gas Prices Not Slowing Down Travel

The cost of heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend will be higher than past years, with higher gas prices and inflation hitting travelers…

Health and Wellness

'Food As Medicine' Facility Opens for Patients in Hartford

One of Connecticut's largest health systems launched a new resource in Hartford this month, aimed at helping patients access healthy and nutritious …

Social Issues

New Yorkers Demand Better Rx Legislation This Session

Advocates are contending the New York State Senate is not doing enough to lower the price of prescription drugs. Recently, lawmakers dropped bills …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021