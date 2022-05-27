Going Swimming? Be Mindful of Not-So-Clean Water

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful of water quality can help avoid serious illness.



The Iowa Environmental Council hosted a forum this week to highlight key information before people flock to lakes and beaches.



Alicia Vasto, water program associate director for the Council, said E. coli outbreaks at state park beaches have been pretty consistent, and there has been a gradual increase in swim advisories prompted by harmful algae blooms.



They contain a toxin Vasto describes as "nasty" after coming in contact with it.



"Even, you know, your skin contact, it can cause rashes and hives," Vasto outlined. "If you inhale it -- like in water droplets, if you're boating or water skiing or something like that -- it can give you respiratory issues. If you swallow it, it can cause stomach pain and vomiting, and diarrhea."



Algae blooms, which form in warm, stagnant waters, can resemble spilled green paint or pea soup, and emit a foul odor. The council advised swimmers to stay out of the water if warning signs are posted. Swimmers also are encouraged to shower after contact with surface water, even if there is not a warning. More than 20 such advisories were posted at Iowa's state park beaches last year.



Toxic algae blooms have also been linked to fatal liver disease.



Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, said there are similar health concerns for pets.



"Take dogs, for example. They'll go in the water, even if it is scummy, and play in it, and they'll ingest it," Thorne observed. "And the ingestion is the real problem."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2019, more than 200 animal deaths were reported around the country. The panel noted hot and dry summers, like the one Iowa saw last year, can fuel the growth of harmful algae. Farm runoff is considered a key source of surface water toxins.



After two decades of drought and with no relief in sight, many Utahns are looking for ways to conserve water, and for many residents, part of the solution could be right in their front yard, thanks to a state program.



The Utah Division of Water Resources has joined with several local water-conservancy districts for a second year of "FlipBlitz," a process providing incentives to convert grassy lawns to water-wise landscapes.



State and local officials kicked off the second year of the program this week by demonstrating how small changes on the ground can make a big difference in water use.



Shelby Ericksen, water conservation coordinator for the Division of Water Resources, said it is a simple process.



"Taking out the grass and replacing it with water-wise landscape and converting from usually spray heads and park strips to irrigation for the plants," Ericksen outlined. "That's estimated to save 5,000 to 8,000 gallons of water per year on each of those park strips."



Ericksen pointed out park strips and other grassy areas can be hard to water efficiently, and often result in wet sidewalks and wasted water. She explained the program plans to convert more than 120,000 acres in 20 locations across the state, to demonstrate how small changes can bring big water savings.



Ericksen added while the program currently is in a demonstration mode, they are planning a major expansion later this year.



"We are actually in the process of building a statewide grass-removal program," Ericksen emphasized. "That will be rolled out in the fall in the form of rebates for residents in Utah."



She stressed the program is helping Utahns to plan more efficiently and be responsible stewards of water, while preserving the state's beautiful landscapes.



"This is a voluntary program," Ericksen remarked. "It started with the Division of Water Resources, and then we've expanded to include some of our local water conservancy districts. So it's really cool that it's led by government to try to get more examples and to try to switch out their park strips."



For more information, go to UtahWaterSavers.com.



Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins residents who recently experienced a significant drop in water reserves and boil orders for drinking water.



Richard Plumlee, director of operations for the food bank, said a crew is set to deliver seven pallets of one-liter bottles today to all Carbon County residents experiencing food insecurity.



"Individuals having to decide between paying for food or other necessities such as rent," Plumlee pointed out. "For some of our elderly folks, also making that hard decision between paying for food or some lifesaving medications that they may need."



Today's distribution, set for 11 a.m. at 400 Lincoln Avenue in Sinclair, will not include food items. But Plumlee noted food bank trucks will be back on June 10 for the Mobile Pantry held every "even" month at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Rawlins.



Lower-than-average snowpack and ongoing drought conditions, combined with what city officials called a perfect storm of maintenance issues, caused a water crisis in Rawlins in March.



Mira Miller, community relations coordinator for the city, said nearly $3 million have already been invested to fix broken mains and other infrastructure that depleted storage tanks, which triggered the boil order.



"And since then we've had a lot of the community want to start storing their own water," Miller observed. "And it's great that the Food Bank of Wyoming has come in to help those who are food insecure or (don't) have the extra money to put water just in storage."



Miller added water service in Rawlins can now meet normal household needs, but residents are being asked to water their lawns just once a week.



The Wyoming Food Bank distributed more than 13 million pounds of food in 2021, a 12% increase over the previous year, largely due to the pandemic's economic fallout. Plumlee stressed the most efficient way for folks to help is by making a financial contribution.



"We can make that dollar stretch a lot further than if someone were to go to a retail grocery store to buy food," Plumlee stated. "Every dollar that's raised here in Wyoming stays here in Wyoming. So those funds go directly into food and food programs for all 23 counties in the state."



