Potential Endangered Status for Wolverine Passes Back to Feds

Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling.
The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service elusive, even as the species' numbers drop to about 300 in the Northern Rockies.
Brad Smith, north Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League, said a federal judge found the agency had ignored the science that the wolverine's population is declining and needs protection.
"So, they're back into a 'candidacy' status," he said, "and so, the Fish and Wildlife Service will have to reconsider its prior decision to not add wolverine to the endangered species list."
U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy tossed Fish and Wildlife's 2020 decision not to list the species under the Endangered Species Act and gave the agency 18 months to reconsider its decision. The agency has said it plans to meet the deadline.
Conservation groups have been petitioning for the wolverine to be listed as endangered since 2000. Fish and Wildlife has wavered on its need for protections since then. Smith noted that wolverines are dependent on snow and face many survival pressures at the moment.
"Threats such as climate change and winter recreation are having an impact," he said, "and without adding wolverine to the endangered species list, we really don't have any plans to address those threats."
Smith said he's seen other species disappear from the Northern Rockies.
"I've lived in Idaho for a long time and I watched the tragic loss of mountain caribou in the lower 48, and we no longer have them," he said. "It would be tragic also if we no longer had wolverines in the lower 48."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado.
In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks and Wildlife to restore native gray wolves to their historic habitat in the Centennial State.
Dillon Hanson-Ahumada, Southern Rockies field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, said the coalition is collaborating on multiple events and projects in Denver this "June Wolf Month," to celebrate.
"This is a time for Coloradans to come, get out and about and learn about wolves and the importance of having wolves back in the mountains of Colorado through these unique events that are focused on connecting art and culture with conservation," he said.
Not everyone is a fan of reintroducing wolves. Ranchers worry they could lose livestock as a result. But after a February court order this year, gray wolves in the contiguous 48 states and Mexico - with the exception of the Northern Rocky Mountain population - are now protected under the Endangered Species Act. Wolves are labeled as "threatened" in Minnesota and "endangered" in the remaining states, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Hanson-Ahumada said the desire for wolf pelts as fur and other factors robbed Colorado of its native wolf population.
"Due to excessive hunting and trapping," he said, "the population declined, as well as habitat fragmentation and just basically human encroachment, wolves disappeared from the state."
A full listing of "wolf month" events, including even a brewery passport program, is online at endangered.org/denverwolfcelebration. Hanson-Ahumada said he thinks Coloradans should be proud of the reintroduction the state is planning for gray wolves in 2023.
"The restoration of this iconic animal to the region is a remarkable conservation achievement," he said, "and Coloradans should be happy and take pride in this happening in their state."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported that the plan being developed under Proposition 114 will be determined with partnering state and federal agencies to select which nearby wolf packs will be introduced to Colorado.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Endangered Species Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
This week, in honor of World Otter Day, conservation groups are looking to raise awareness about efforts to restore sea otters along more areas of the California coast.
Right now, sea otter populations are mostly concentrated on the Central Coast, between Santa Barbara and an area just south of San Francisco, hemmed in by predatory white sharks.
Andy Johnson, California representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said they used to live all the way up the north coast.
"We'd like to, at some point, maybe shift some otters northward and get them into cooler waters, where sea otters used to be before they were hunted to near extinction," Johnson explained. "Let them maybe help restore some of the kelp along the north coast, and improve the biodiversity of those habitats."
The Monterey Bay Aquarium's surrogacy program has successfully reintroduced sea otters in nearby Elkhorn Slough.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is due to release a report to Congress this summer on the feasibility of expanding the program. Otters save kelp beds by eating sea urchins, which can devour the kelp if not kept in check.
Johnson noted the otter population has rebounded over the past century, but has a long way to go to fully recover.
"We think that there were between 16,000 and 20,000 otters historically on the California coast," Johnson reported. "Right now, there are about 3,000 animals. There were only about maybe 50 otters back in the early 1900s."
This week, the California State Assembly also passed a resolution to proclaim the 20th annual Sea Otter Awareness Week, which takes place Sep. 18-24.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The Colorado General Assembly has passed legislation to fund wildlife road-crossing projects across the state.
get more stories like this via email
Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Gunnison, said Senate Bill 151 has broad support from sportsmen and women, land and wildlife conservation groups, and community leaders from both parties. She argued safe passages work, and pointed to a successful program developed in Summit County.
"Our safe passages in Summit County have been able to reduce the number of wildlife and vehicle collisions by more than 92% in the five years since they were originally constructed," McCluskie reported.
Each year, wildlife-vehicle collisions kill thousands of animals, at a cost of more than $80 million in property damage and related expenses. The "Safe Crossings for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists" bill will use state funds to tap matching federal dollars for a list of shovel-ready projects, starting with stretches of roads and highways with high rates of wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Outdoor recreation contributes more than $62 billion to Colorado's economy. But Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimated more Western Slope mule deer does are killed each year in vehicle collisions than from hunting.
Rep. Perry Will, R-Carbondale, said the measure will help protect critical wildlife resources.
"We lose thousands of deer and elk and other wildlife across the state each year," Will noted. "This bill is important; that we can save those, plus the safety of the motoring public. There's some really bad accidents with wildlife and vehicle strikes on the roadways."
Colorado has been a leader in the West for wildlife-crossing solutions. There are currently 64 bridges, culverts or tunnels, and fencing projects to help move animals away from traffic and to safe crossings. McCluskie said the measure will help preserve Colorado's rich outdoor experiences.
"Nothing is more special about Colorado than our great outdoors," McCluskie stressed. "When we protect wildlife, we protect that very pristine, special, unique part of our entire state and culture."