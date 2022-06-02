WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in 2020.
The suit was brought by a coalition of Madison residents who argued the city ran afoul of election rules when it accepted the money. In December the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission upheld the grants' legality.
Stephen Ehlke, Dane County circuit judge, affirmed the decision Wednesday.
"The bottom line is that the Commission correctly concluded that there was not probable cause to believe any Wisconsin law had been violated," Ehlke stated.
Leaders in Madison argued the funding was necessary to safely operate the state's election during the pandemic. Among other things, the money went toward voter education and outreach, hiring more poll workers and purchasing ballot drop boxes; another controversial issue currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed more than $10 million worth of grants to nearly 200 communities across Wisconsin in 2020. The lion's share of money, nearly 90%, went to the state's five largest cities, which also happen to be its most liberal, but Ehlke noted any community was able to apply for the grants.
"These funds were awarded throughout the country in red, blue and purple regions without regard to the voting tendencies of a particular jurisdiction," Ehlke stressed.
The four other Wisconsin cities receiving large grants are also facing suits filed by the same attorney, Erick Kaardal, a lawyer with the conservative Thomas Moore Society. A bill to bar future such grants passed through the Republican-held Legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year.
When North Dakotans cast their primary ballots, it is not just for state and federal contests. Local offices are up for grabs, and civic groups say the positions directly impact people's lives.
The June 14 primary will pick nominees for legislative seats, as well as the U.S. Senate, and locally, voters will decide the outright winners for municipal seats. There are a record number of candidates for Fargo mayor and city commission.
Whitney Oxendahl, Vote 411 coordinator for the League of Women Voters of North Dakota, said it is not surprising to see a lot of people motivated to run.
"There's been a lot of things that have happened in the past few years, with the pandemic, with diversity, equity, and inclusion," Oxendahl observed. "And so, you have a lot of people coming out to stand on different platforms."
She noted local candidates are often more accessible to engaged voters.
Fargo is again using approval voting, which allows people to choose as many candidates as they want. Meanwhile, June 13 is the deadline for submitting absentee ballots in North Dakota.
Janelle Moos, advocacy director for AARP North Dakota, said local elections are a way for older residents to feel like their voice is heard on key decisions before their community. She emphasized it is especially important in cities with an aging population.
"How can candidates make their streets and their neighborhoods more safe, including bike-friendly, walk friendly?" Moos asked. "How can they encourage and find ways to keep residents in their communities, and in their homes longer?"
Elections often turn on economics and demographics. New AARP research found half of women voters age 50 and older said the economy is not working well for them.
Erika White, auditor for Burleigh County, said in addition to studying local candidates, voters should find out if their legislative district changed based on new census data.
"Ten years is a long time and that's how long people reside in a certain legislative district," White pointed out. "Seeing which district you reside in and see if you're voting on any legislative candidate is always a great thing to look into."
The League of Women Voters and AARP have voter guides posted on their websites.
The Nevada primary election is June 14, and early voting starts tomorrow and runs through June 10. Mail balloting is now permanent, so every active registered Nevada voter will receive a ballot in the mail any day now, if they have not already.
When you have made your choices, you can drop your ballot in the mail, bring it to an early voting site, or vote in person; early, or on Election Day.
Barry Gold, director of government relations for AARP Nevada, said about 40% of people choose to vote early in every election, and you can vote at any early-voting site in your county.
"Mail ballots were not found to have any fraud in the state of Nevada in the last election; mail ballots are secure," Gold pointed out. "You have to make sure that you sign your mail ballot, and it has to be postmarked by Election Day, so it arrives in time for it to be counted."
If your signature is missing or doesn't quite match, the county will reach out to reconcile the issue. You can find all kinds of voting information on the Nevada Secretary of State's website, with your county registrar, or at AARP.org/nvvotes.
Gold advised people need to remember Nevada is a "closed-primary" state, which means you can only vote in the primary for most races -- like governor or the Senate or House seats -- if you declared yourself a member of one of the political parties when you registered to vote. If you are registered 'nonpartisan,' your primary ballot may only have a judicial race listed.
"A lot of people get confused because they look at their ballot and all of the TV commercials that you see for some of the key races, it's not on their ballot, and they wonder why; because we have a closed primary," Gold emphasized. "During the general election you will, however, be able to vote for all the races, regardless of your registration status."
You can change your party registration with the county clerk, or in person at early voting, or even on Election Day. Voters should also be aware many legislative districts have new boundaries as a result of redistricting after the last census.
Advocates are contending the New York State Senate is not doing enough to lower the price of prescription drugs.
Recently, lawmakers dropped bills which would have banned "pay for delay" deals and leveraged other countries' lower prices to reduce costs.
AARP New York said those decisions will cost consumers while protecting drugmakers' profits.
This week, AARP delivered 2,200 prescription bottles to the offices of the state Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker.
Joseph Stelling, associate state director for AARP New York, said in a video posted by the group, every pill bottle had a note urging lawmakers to end "pay for delay" agreements.
"Deals that brand-name drug companies are literally paying generic manufacturers to keep generic products off the market longer," Stelling explained. "It costs consumers billions of dollars a year."
The current legislative session is scheduled to end June 2.
Stelling argued there is still time, but lawmakers need to act to get the bills moving.
"We pay three times more than what people in other countries pay for the same prescription drugs," Stelling emphasized. "It's outrageous. We pay far more, and it's not right, and we know we can do better."
Stelling pointed out in the last month, more than 8,000 members have emailed or called elected officials to lobby for an end to "pay for delay."
"If it doesn't happen, it's not because of lack of will of the people," Stelling stressed. "The question here is whether it's people or profits that wins the day."
A 2021 report from advocacy group Public Citizen found Americans spend more on the top 20 most-prescribed medications than the rest of the world combined, with significant disparities for HIV, autoimmune and diabetes medications.
