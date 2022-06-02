Thursday, June 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2022
The Uvalde tragedy spurs calls for action on safe workplaces, Nebraska's undercount of Latino residents was lower than the national average, and Montana's Big Snowy Mountains could soon be open to the public.

2022Talks - June 2, 2022
A shooting at a Tulsa hospital becomes the 233rd mass shooting of 2022, a NYC subway shooting victim sues Glock, Australia sends infant formula to the U.S., and the Coast Guard gets its first female commandant.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

Thursday, June 2, 2022   

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in 2020.

The suit was brought by a coalition of Madison residents who argued the city ran afoul of election rules when it accepted the money. In December the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission upheld the grants' legality.

Stephen Ehlke, Dane County circuit judge, affirmed the decision Wednesday.

"The bottom line is that the Commission correctly concluded that there was not probable cause to believe any Wisconsin law had been violated," Ehlke stated.

Leaders in Madison argued the funding was necessary to safely operate the state's election during the pandemic. Among other things, the money went toward voter education and outreach, hiring more poll workers and purchasing ballot drop boxes; another controversial issue currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed more than $10 million worth of grants to nearly 200 communities across Wisconsin in 2020. The lion's share of money, nearly 90%, went to the state's five largest cities, which also happen to be its most liberal, but Ehlke noted any community was able to apply for the grants.

"These funds were awarded throughout the country in red, blue and purple regions without regard to the voting tendencies of a particular jurisdiction," Ehlke stressed.

The four other Wisconsin cities receiving large grants are also facing suits filed by the same attorney, Erick Kaardal, a lawyer with the conservative Thomas Moore Society. A bill to bar future such grants passed through the Republican-held Legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year.


Hundreds of patients already have been vaccinated at Centro de Adoracion Familiar in Henderson, but they'd like to serve thousands more this summer. (Brastock Images/Adobe stock)

Vaccination Clinics Aim to Attract Latino Churchgoers

A new network of COVID-19 vaccine clinics is now open - located in Latino churches in nine cities across the country, including one in Nevada…

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures in Ohio

Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance. A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in …

Big Snowy Mountains Could Open Up with MT Land Purchase

Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land…

Health-care workers rallied in North Lincoln, Ore., calling for union contract negotiations with Samaritan hospital to restart. (Alan Dubinksy/SEIU Local 49)

Short Staffing Pushes OR Hospital Workers to Demand Action

Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll. More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at …

Be Your Own Boss: Those with Disabilities Succeed with Self-Employment

Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing …

Instead of arming teachers, young labor leaders in Minnesota say fostering a more welcoming environments in schools with adequate support staff can help with creating safe buildings and campuses. (Adobe Stock)

Uvalde Tragedy Spurs Calls for Collective Action on Safe Workplaces

The recent mass shootings in Texas and New York intersect with the organized labor movement among younger workers. Some in Minnesota say a safer …

Groups Urge Phaseout of Elk Feedgrounds to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to …

Nebraska Outperforms National Census in Tally of Latinos

Nebraska did a better job counting the state's Latino residents in the 2020 Census than new national undercount data suggests. According to analysis …

 

