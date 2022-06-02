WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in 2020.



The suit was brought by a coalition of Madison residents who argued the city ran afoul of election rules when it accepted the money. In December the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission upheld the grants' legality.



Stephen Ehlke, Dane County circuit judge, affirmed the decision Wednesday.



"The bottom line is that the Commission correctly concluded that there was not probable cause to believe any Wisconsin law had been violated," Ehlke stated.



Leaders in Madison argued the funding was necessary to safely operate the state's election during the pandemic. Among other things, the money went toward voter education and outreach, hiring more poll workers and purchasing ballot drop boxes; another controversial issue currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.



The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed more than $10 million worth of grants to nearly 200 communities across Wisconsin in 2020. The lion's share of money, nearly 90%, went to the state's five largest cities, which also happen to be its most liberal, but Ehlke noted any community was able to apply for the grants.



"These funds were awarded throughout the country in red, blue and purple regions without regard to the voting tendencies of a particular jurisdiction," Ehlke stressed.



The four other Wisconsin cities receiving large grants are also facing suits filed by the same attorney, Erick Kaardal, a lawyer with the conservative Thomas Moore Society. A bill to bar future such grants passed through the Republican-held Legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year.



The Nevada primary election is June 14, and early voting starts tomorrow and runs through June 10. Mail balloting is now permanent, so every active registered Nevada voter will receive a ballot in the mail any day now, if they have not already.



When you have made your choices, you can drop your ballot in the mail, bring it to an early voting site, or vote in person; early, or on Election Day.



Barry Gold, director of government relations for AARP Nevada, said about 40% of people choose to vote early in every election, and you can vote at any early-voting site in your county.



"Mail ballots were not found to have any fraud in the state of Nevada in the last election; mail ballots are secure," Gold pointed out. "You have to make sure that you sign your mail ballot, and it has to be postmarked by Election Day, so it arrives in time for it to be counted."



If your signature is missing or doesn't quite match, the county will reach out to reconcile the issue. You can find all kinds of voting information on the Nevada Secretary of State's website, with your county registrar, or at AARP.org/nvvotes.



Gold advised people need to remember Nevada is a "closed-primary" state, which means you can only vote in the primary for most races -- like governor or the Senate or House seats -- if you declared yourself a member of one of the political parties when you registered to vote. If you are registered 'nonpartisan,' your primary ballot may only have a judicial race listed.



"A lot of people get confused because they look at their ballot and all of the TV commercials that you see for some of the key races, it's not on their ballot, and they wonder why; because we have a closed primary," Gold emphasized. "During the general election you will, however, be able to vote for all the races, regardless of your registration status."



You can change your party registration with the county clerk, or in person at early voting, or even on Election Day. Voters should also be aware many legislative districts have new boundaries as a result of redistricting after the last census.



