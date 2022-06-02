New Bill Aims to Improve Consumer Credit Repair

A bill just introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives is designed to give consumers a leg up when fighting inaccuracies on their credit reports.



House Resolution 7919 would remove a loophole in the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which allows credit furnishers and debt collectors to ignore correspondence sent on behalf of a consumer by a credit repair company or a nonprofit community organization.



Michael Claunch, a lobbyist who represents credit repair industry clients, said consumers should be able to get help navigating a complex system.



"Removing that exclusion provision is an important first step in increasing transparency and increasing responsiveness to consumers that need help in this area," Claunch contended.



Opponents are expected to argue their current practices are lawful, and the change would create an unnecessary burden on their field.



Andre Chapple, pastor of Faith Church L.A. who runs financial literacy workshops, said poor credit can interfere with parents' ability to get a job or move their kids to a safer area.



"People who would like to move from neighborhoods that are dangerous but have inaccuracies and outdated items driving their credit score down are being denied," Chapple observed. "It just makes it harder for those who already have it hard. And it's hard enough. Let's do something different."



Esteban Nunez, chief strategy consultant for the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, said people who are trying to make a new life after spending time behind bars are particularly vulnerable if they have bad credit or no credit history.



"We're compounding layer upon layer upon layer of barriers," Nunez asserted. "Making it incredibly difficult for folks to find housing and employment, because they have no credit."



A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found 98% of the time, the big three credit-reporting agencies fail to provide relief to people who complain about errors on their credit reports.



References: House Resolution 7919 2022

Fair Credit Reporting Act information FTC 2022

Report Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 05/02/2022



get more stories like this via email



The cost of heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend will be higher than past years, with higher gas prices and inflation hitting travelers. However, many Montanans still will be getting out of town.



The average price of gas per gallon in Montana is $4.38, slightly below the national average of $4.60 but still a record high for the state.



Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Montana, said people want to get away from home this weekend.



"It really isn't impacting their desire to travel much," Vazquez reported. "We are seeing an increase in travel across the board - 39 million people are going to be traveling across the country for the Memorial Day holiday. That's three million more folks than traveled last year."



Although numbers are up from last year, Vazquez noted they are not to the levels from just before the pandemic, and are more in line with 2017 numbers.



Vazquez pointed out there are some ways to save money, such as making sure your tires are fully inflated, and dodging stop-and-go traffic, which burns gas faster.



"If you can avoid those hours between 1 to about 8 p.m. and leave maybe earlier in the morning or later on at night," Vazquez advised. "Not only are you going to save a little bit more on gasoline, but you can also save a lot of that headache and stress about being stuck in traffic and get to your destination smoother."



For people traveling by air, Vazquez suggested passengers arrive at the airport early. He noted staff shortages have led to more flight cancellations than usual, a pattern ongoing since last year.



References: Gas prices AAA 05/27/2022

Gas price research AAA 03/10/2022



get more stories like this via email

