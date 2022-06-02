Thursday, June 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2022
Play

The Uvalde tragedy spurs calls for action on safe workplaces, Nebraska's undercount of Latino residents was lower than the national average, and Montana's Big Snowy Mountains could soon be open to the public.

2022Talks - June 2, 2022
Play

A shooting at a Tulsa hospital becomes the 233rd mass shooting of 2022, a NYC subway shooting victim sues Glock, Australia sends infant formula to the U.S., and the Coast Guard gets its first female commandant.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Bill Aims to Improve Consumer Credit Repair

Play

Thursday, June 2, 2022   

A bill just introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives is designed to give consumers a leg up when fighting inaccuracies on their credit reports.

House Resolution 7919 would remove a loophole in the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which allows credit furnishers and debt collectors to ignore correspondence sent on behalf of a consumer by a credit repair company or a nonprofit community organization.

Michael Claunch, a lobbyist who represents credit repair industry clients, said consumers should be able to get help navigating a complex system.

"Removing that exclusion provision is an important first step in increasing transparency and increasing responsiveness to consumers that need help in this area," Claunch contended.

Opponents are expected to argue their current practices are lawful, and the change would create an unnecessary burden on their field.

Andre Chapple, pastor of Faith Church L.A. who runs financial literacy workshops, said poor credit can interfere with parents' ability to get a job or move their kids to a safer area.

"People who would like to move from neighborhoods that are dangerous but have inaccuracies and outdated items driving their credit score down are being denied," Chapple observed. "It just makes it harder for those who already have it hard. And it's hard enough. Let's do something different."

Esteban Nunez, chief strategy consultant for the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, said people who are trying to make a new life after spending time behind bars are particularly vulnerable if they have bad credit or no credit history.

"We're compounding layer upon layer upon layer of barriers," Nunez asserted. "Making it incredibly difficult for folks to find housing and employment, because they have no credit."

A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found 98% of the time, the big three credit-reporting agencies fail to provide relief to people who complain about errors on their credit reports.


get more stories like this via email
Hundreds of patients already have been vaccinated at Centro de Adoracion Familiar in Henderson, but they'd like to serve thousands more this summer. (Brastock Images/Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Vaccination Clinics Aim to Attract Latino Churchgoers

A new network of COVID-19 vaccine clinics is now open - located in Latino churches in nine cities across the country, including one in Nevada…

Social Issues

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures in Ohio

Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance. A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in …

Environment

Big Snowy Mountains Could Open Up with MT Land Purchase

Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land…

Health-care workers rallied in North Lincoln, Ore., calling for union contract negotiations with Samaritan hospital to restart. (Alan Dubinksy/SEIU Local 49)

Health and Wellness

Short Staffing Pushes OR Hospital Workers to Demand Action

Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll. More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at …

Health and Wellness

Be Your Own Boss: Those with Disabilities Succeed with Self-Employment

Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing …

Instead of arming teachers, young labor leaders in Minnesota say fostering a more welcoming environments in schools with adequate support staff can help with creating safe buildings and campuses. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Uvalde Tragedy Spurs Calls for Collective Action on Safe Workplaces

The recent mass shootings in Texas and New York intersect with the organized labor movement among younger workers. Some in Minnesota say a safer …

Environment

Groups Urge Phaseout of Elk Feedgrounds to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to …

Social Issues

WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant f…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021